The Unity Books bestseller chart for the strange week ending August 14

AUCKLAND
1 Believer: Conversations with Mike Moore by Peter Parussini (Upstart Press, $40)
Recorded the week before he died, in February, approximately a century ago.
2 The Girl in the Mirror by Rose Carlyle (Allen & Unwin, $33)
An exceptional thriller written by Rose and her sister: sunshine and envy and a cracker of an ending, do not finish it right before bed like I did.
3 The Nickel Boys by Colson Whitehead (Hachette Aus, $25)
Winner of the Pulitzer prize for fiction, Whitehead’s second.
4 Before the Coffee Gets Cold by Toshikazu Kawaguchi (Picador, UK, $20)
Time travel. Insipid, said our reviewer. Terrible, no good, very bad, said Ralph McAllister on RNZ.
5 Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman (Bloomsbury, $34)
Counterpoint: queue jumpers.
6 Chasing the Light: Writing, Directing, and Surviving Platoon, Midnight Express, Scarface, and the Movie Game by Oliver Stone (Octopus Publishing, $38)
“This book — ‘a story about cutting corners, improvising, hustling … about lying outrageously, gritting it out with sweat and tears … about growing up,’ as he describes it in his introduction — neatly sets the stage for the possibility of that rarest of Stone productions: a sequel.” – the New York Times
7 Observations of a Rural Nurse by Sara McIntyre (Massey University Press, $55)
A thick book of astonishing photographs taken in the King Country, flicking through feels like going for a walk just after it’s stopped raining.
8 How Do We Know We’re Doing it Right? Essays on Modern Life by Pandora Sykes (Penguin Random House, $40)
Stay home. Wash your hands. Wear a mask. Get tested.
9 The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse by Charlie Mackesy (Penguin Random House, $40)
Gentle pencil drawings matched with small wisdoms.
10 Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell (Hodder & Stoughton, $38)
The bad reviews have generally centred on the number of real-life music god cameos Mitchell injected. The New Yorker reviewer found these cameos “mortifying”.
“It is one thing to stick into the mouth of a character of your own invention a clichéd line of dialogue such as ‘Problem is, if fame is a drug, it’s hard to kick,’ but quite another, especially if you care about music at all, when Gene Clark, of the Byrds – Gene Clark, who wrote ‘I’ll Feel a Whole Lot Better’! – is made to say it. Or when Bowie says to a member of Utopia Avenue, ‘We met on the stairs last time, too … I was on my way up, then. Now I’m going down. Is that a metaphor?'”
WELLINGTON
1 The Inkberg Enigma by Jonathan King (Gecko Press, $30)
Graphic novel in which Miro, boy detective, pawns stuff from his attic – and spends the money on books.
Very good, carry on.
2 Fridays with Jim: Conversations about Our Country with Jim Bolger by David Cohen (Massey University Press, $45)
“Given the current instability in many countries it would be wise to call to mind the words of Aristotle: ‘Inequality is the chief cause of revolution.’ Looking across the world, gross inequality raises its head everywhere — including in New Zealand. The coronavirus has already caused a revolution on a scale no one would have contemplated a few months back, including strict controls on everyone’s civil rights. Looking forward, no matter who leads the next Government, more focus is required on policies to reduce inequality.”
3 The Girl in the Mirror by Rose Carlyle (Allen & Unwin, $33)
4 Imagining Decolonisation by Rebecca Kiddle, Bianca Elkington, Moana Jackson, Ocean Ripeka Mercier, Mike Ross, Jennie Smeaton and Amanda Thomas (Bridget Williams Books, $15)
Fifteen bucks! Buy three!
5 I Am A Human Being by Jackson Nieuwland (Compound Press, $20)
Poems. From the publisher: “Take part in a new transformation with every new page as the speaker becomes by turns an egg, multiple trees, a town crier, a needle in a haystack, and a cone of blue light in this incisive and pathos-filled exploration of what it means to be anything at all.”
6 Girl, Woman, Other by Bernadine Evaristo (Penguin, $24)
Joint winner of the 2019 Booker Prize.
7 Midnight Sun by Stephenie Meyer (Atom, $38)
This is the Twilight story told from Edward’s perspective; Meyer told The Spinoff “working around an old creation was often extremely frustrating. All of my favorite parts of Midnight Sun are the places where I could be freer in my creation – the places where Bella was ‘off stage’, the places where Edward retreats into his memories. Those are the moments when the writing flowed.”
8 Utopia Avenue by David Mitchell (Sceptre, $38)
9 Humankind: A Hopeful History by Rutger Bregman (Bloomsbury, $35)
10 Auē by Becky Manawatu (Mākaro Press, $35)
If you buy one book off these charts, make it Auē.
