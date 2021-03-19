The Friday Poem: i’m still growing, by Josiah Morgan

A new poem by Ōtautahi poet Josiah Morgan.
i’m still growing
he was my bigbigdaddy
and then he taught me how to walk
and the fresh room filtered sun through dust
and the sun it danced in the light to split enz
and neil finn
and my bigbig was so lovely back then
and he was only my daddy
when i opened my mouth to talk
and i was learning some things about words
and words i was putting on the page
and my daddy he said ‘don’t say and’
and put a comma there instead
and i was angry and i was real fuming and i was seven
and my daddy did a coloured stencil
it was from the women’s weekly magazine
and it was the royal family
and my daddy he said ‘don’t tell your mother i’m not a big fan of that lot anyway’
and i said ‘don’t worry daddy’
and ‘i won’t say a thing’
and after that i learned how to stalk after all the things i wanted a new bike
and to impress him
to impress my daddy
and to make him my bigbigdaddy again
and again
and i dug a bigbighole
and i threw my big words into it
and after that i threw one more word in a little one this time
and i covered it all up with dirt
it was ‘and’
it was gone forever now
it was smelly messy my mother she said
‘what have you been up to’ i just shrugged
my brother he laughed
‘jo threw daddy’s book away’
my mother she had no idea
i still needed to find something
it was missing it was comma
my daddy said i needed it to talk
i didn’t know where to find it
i said to my daddy ‘tell me where tell me where i need it
i got rid of words that one you don’t like others too’
he was home from work he told me
he gave me some advice more advice
as my bigbigdaddy was going gone forever
‘you can find a comma here, or there,
or you can find it everywhere,
and only everywhere,’ he said, ‘if you breathe a little every now
and then.’
The Friday Poem is edited by Chris Tse. Submissions are welcome and will be open until the end of April. Please send your poems to chris@christse.co.nz.
