Covid-19 live updates, April 4: Govt talking to media companies; Bloomfield issues lockdown rules

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

11.45am: Robertson says government talking to major media companies, tourism sector; potential rent freeze for small business

Finance minister Grant Robertson has reaffirmed the government’s statement that New Zealand’s largest magazine publisher, Bauer Media, which closed earlier this week, did not take up the government support available to it. Speaking on Newshub Nation this morning, he said it was important New Zealand had a range of media voices, and broadcasting and communications minister Kris Faafoi was in talks with other major media companies to ensure this would continue to be the case. However, he said New Zealand media was just one of the many struggling sectors at the moment and it was getting as much government attention as it could.

Despite the government providing billions of dollars of assistance to businesses suffering in the Covid-19 downturn, Robertson told Newshub Nation he still expected unemployment to rise above the levels seen in the global financial crisis. Unemployment figures for March were expected to be released by the Ministry of Social Development next week, he said. “We do know that there will be more people unemployed, and so we have to be there to support them. There is no doubt that there have been more applications coming into Work and Income for the unemployment benefit.”

The tourism sector will be “fundamentally changed by what’s happened”, Robertson said. “We want to work alongside those in that sector to make sure that we’ve got a plan for redeployment, for transition. And we do hope that a domestic tourism sector can come back to the fore in the coming months. But the tourism sector is an example of one where there will be significant change and we want to work alongside them to create a recovery plan.”

The finance minister also said work was under way on potential rent arrangements for small businesses struggling to meet costs. “What we’ve wanted in the first instance is for landlords and tenants to negotiate an acceptable solution together. It’s clear in some cases that’s not happening, and so we’ve undertaken some work alongside the Property Council and others on what might be arrangements that the government can support to enable this to carry on. We’re putting that alongside other initiatives we’re looking at for small businesses, and we’ll have more to say about that in the coming days.”

He explained the new rules revealed on Friday, which will allow businesses to put debts into “hibernation”, but only if over 50% of their creditors agreed. “Most of those creditors will have a good understanding of how that business operates. They’ll know whether it was a going concern going into this and whether it should be on the other side.” He said the government had set the rules and the mechanism for creditors and businesses to come to an arrangement in order for debt to be deferred. This would prevent good solid New Zealand businesses going into liquidation unnecessarily.

11.30am: Women’s refuges report rise in domestic violence

The WHO has raised concerns about an international spike in domestic violence during Covid-19 lockdowns. Newshub Nation has reported that two thirds of New Zealand’s Women’s Refuges have seen an increase in family violence since the level-four lockdown began. With safe houses at capacity, they’re using motels and rentals instead.

According to Newshub, police said in a statement they haven’t seen an increase, but anecdotally are hearing about more family violence, and it may now be harder for some to speak up. This reiterates police commissioner Mike Bush’s comments at a media update earlier in the week. Shine, a support organisation for victims, provides a helpline to escape family violence – but spokesperson Holly Carrington said it’s become harder to make that call. “People experiencing domestic violence are going to have so much more difficulty in accessing services and finding a safe space and time to make a call to a helpline,” Carrington said.

Women’s Refuge CEO Dr Ang Jury said victims had lost every protective factor in their lives. Support was still available, however, and despite the lockdown, the safest choice for victims was still to walk out the door.

11.20am: Dr Ashley Bloomfield issues order under Health Act

A set of hard-and-fast rules in the form of a legal order has been issued by director-general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield, exercising special powers as the medical officer of health for all districts under a state of national emergency. The order is effective as of 6pm last night and builds on previous legal edicts closing certain premises and forbidding people to congregate outdoors, and details who can leave their home and when.

It’s mostly information that has been communicated to the public already. As well as essential workers and those assisting vulnerable people, under emergencies and court orders, the order states that people may leave their residence or “bubble” to preserve their or another person’s life, or if needing temporary or emergency residence.

People returning to New Zealand are permitted to travel through New Zealand to return to their homes (provided there’s a low risk of transmission).

In his position as director-general, Bloomfield is also allowed to ask police to “do anything reasonably necessary” to assist in carrying out the order and ensuring compliance.

The Director-General of Health issued an isolation/quarantine order under the Health Act last night setting out the lockdown rules: https://t.co/pxHPHRxUQw #nzpol #COVID19nz pic.twitter.com/rWakck9sGP — Matt Taylor 🇳🇿 (@MattTaylor) April 3, 2020

10.30am: Rugby league’s wild plan to return to the field as soon as May

The NRL could hypothetically return as soon as early-May, with teams all living at a locked-down island resort for long enough to play out the rest of the season, according to one proposal floated by the committee tasked with finding ways to salvage the sport after it was shut down by Covid-19. Project Apollo, the working group headed by Balmain Tigers and NSW legend Wayne Pearce, has been told to target July 1 – eight weeks away – as the date for getting players back onto the field.

There are “no bad ideas”, NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has said. One plan the taskforce has reportedly drawn up is to have the competition’s 16 teams, including the New Zealand Warriors, live in quarantine on an island resort (Tangalooma or Moreton Island, both near Brisbane, are two options suggested) where games would be filmed behind closed doors by NRL staff. According to league legend Ben Elias, this plan could have the season back up and running in 3-4 weeks. Like many sports around the world, the NRL is reliant on broadcasting rights deals for its financial survival, and the league’s administrators view the outright cancellation of the season as catastrophic. In the UK’s Super League, the Toronto Wolfpack coach has proposed 60-minute games played in 15-minute quarters as a way of managing the workload of a condensed season. At this stage, no innovation would appear to be completely off the table.

10.25am: Google mobility data reveals how well NZ is complying with its level four lockdown

A giant set of reports released by Google, created using its anonymised cellphone location data reveals the scale of human behaviour change the pandemic has wrought. Using its Maps product to track the aggregate movements of its billions of users, the reports reveal compliance with lockdown rules within regions, and show how different countries’ rules have a direct impact on how their populace has moved since the lockdowns became widespread in March.

Read the full story on The Spinoff

9.50am: If lockdown fails, ‘safe havens’ could be set up for vulnerable people

If the alert level four lockdown measures fail to stamp out Covid-19, New Zealand could institute a “safe haven” programme to protect vulnerable New Zealanders in their own homes, institutions and communities, suggests a new editorial in the New Zealand Medical Journal. These “safe havens” could be rolled out regionally based on the spread of the pandemic, with one of the researchers telling the Herald they could take the form of sectioned-off “islands” within communities.

The editorial, written by a group of University of Otago researchers, sets out a number of factors that will determine if the elimination strategy New Zealand is pursuing succeeds – the likes of high-quality quarantine of incoming travellers, rapid case detection, testing and case isolation, intensive hygiene promotion, physical distancing and a well-coordinated communication strategy. It also says that the strategy will need to be fine-tuned through the use of science and technology as we learn more about how Covid-19 behaves in the New Zealand setting, and that the pandemic has “forcefully demonstrated” the need for effective public health infrastructure and resources.

9.40am: Woman charged with attacking supermarket worker, Air NZ down to seven hours of flights

RNZ reports that a woman has been charged with common assault after allegedly punching a supermarket employee in the face in Warkworth yesterday. In a video posted on social media, National’s Mark Mitchell said the supermarket’s manager was assaulted by a person waiting to enter the store. “There was a flashpoint. A confrontation developed out of that and as a result, the … manager was assaulted and punched in the face.” Mr Mitchell said he was briefed by Warkworth police and urged people to be more tolerant. A 45-year-old woman has been arrested and is expected to appear in the North Short District Court next month.

Meanwhile Air NZ’s head of revenue Cam Wallace has tweeted about the airline’s radically reduced schedule, pointing out that today’s total flying time is less than that of a single one-way leg to Perth.

Correction! My fantastic @FlyAirNZ Head of domestic “revenue” has informed me that our published schedule today has only 3 rtn flights so 6 sectors in total. About 7 hours flying time – less than a flight to Perth. We are right behind the efforts to keep kiwis local! @andykirton — Cam Wallace (@CamWallace_NZ) April 3, 2020

8.00am: Did NZ really go hard and early?

Stuff’s Charlie Mitchell has analysed the NZ government’s consistent claim that it would “go hard, and go early” in the fight against Covid-19. He finds the contention broadly checks out, with two graphs in particular looking reassuring, plotting NZ’s infection curve’s against those of Italy and Spain, with a line drawn to represent full lockdown. Already there is a glimmer of space opening up against both, and Mitchell is at pains to point out just how lucky New Zealand was to be able to make plans after watching the pace of the virus spread in larger countries which were hit earlier.

“It can’t be overstated how fortunate New Zealand was in still having a small number of confirmed cases by mid-March. Many Western countries reached this stage a week or two earlier, when there was still reluctance to pursue severe physical distancing restrictions. Italy, for example, reached the point on its epidemic curve where New Zealand locked down on February 24, a full month earlier,” Mitchell writes.

“The two countries are no longer comparable, but at the time, Italy was in roughly the same boat as New Zealand; A small number of confirmed cases, mostly from overseas, doubling every two or three days. Italy didn’t put a lockdown in place then. That came weeks later, on March 9, at which point the virus was rampant with nearly 10,000 confirmed cases.”

Read the full story on Stuff

7.35am: Risk of medical supply trade war intensifies

A Berlin interior minister has accused the US of “modern piracy” after a shipment of 200,000 of the crucial N95 masks was co-opted from its intended recipients at the German police. The incident is part of a pattern of increasing economic nationalism and bidding wars disrupting normal supply chains, and diverting medical supplies. The practise has been spearheaded by US president Donald Trump, who this week attempted to force manufacturing giant 3M to send masks made in Singapore and intended for the Asian market to the US. “We hit 3M hard today after seeing what they were doing with their Masks. ‘P Act’ [Patriot Act] all the way,” the US president wrote in a tweet recently. “Big surprise to many in government as to what they were doing — will have a big price to pay!”

The US has also contemplated preventing 3M from exporting N95 masks from its US plants, yet critics pointed out that such a move would leave it open to other countries retaliating with their own manufacturing supplies such as ventilator parts. The battle for equipment comes as New York saw its deaths from Covid-19 double in three days, to just under 3,000, as governor Andrew Cuomo said he would sign an executive order permitting the state to seize and redistribute ventilators from hospitals with lower needs to areas most acutely impacted. The US now has over 250,000 cases, with the total doubling every four-and-a-half days, according to the New York Times.

Elsewhere, the UK had its deadliest day yet, with 684 dying in its hospitals in the 24 hours to 5pm Thursday (UKT). Italy recorded a further 766 deaths, though its infection rate continued to slow. Spain appears on the same track, though a few days behind, with 932 deaths, and an infection rate slowing to 6.8%, from a peak of 20% a week earlier. Iran saw 134 more deaths, while Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro remains among the world’s last Covid-19 deniers, affirming his position that that the virus is “not all it’s made out to be”.

6.45am: ICYMI – on The Spinoff yesterday

The latest in data genius Chris McDowall’s fascinating series of interactive graphs charting the spread (and containment) of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris share Covid-19 prevention tips especially for apartment dwellers

New Zealander Paula Simpson writes from her home in India, where the government is attempting to put a staggering 1.3 billion people under lockdown.

A group of university students share advice for other students struggling to stay motivated and mentally healthy away from campus.

There’s a bitter dispute between now-shuttered Bauer Media and the government over whether Covid-19 really was the reason for the magazine giant’s closure.

Meanwhile Spinoff managing editor Duncan Greive looks at how the decision to classify magazines as ‘non-essential’ put Bauer in a near-impossible financial position

90-year-old author Renée writes a Lockdown Letter from her home on the Kāpiti Coast.

We talk to a New Zealand Indian man still struggling to come to terms with missing his father’s funeral back home – and with the travel agent who tried unsuccessfully to get him onto a flight

The Spinoff’s business section is enabled by our friends at Kiwibank. Kiwibank backs small to medium businesses, social enterprises and Kiwis who innovate to make good things happen.

Check out how Kiwibank can help your business take the next step.