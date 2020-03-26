In pictures: New Zealand in lockdown

In an effort to contain the spread of Covid-19, New Zealand has officially gone into lockdown. With people instructed to stay at home, streets, parks, playgrounds and roads have rarely been so empty. Here, we present a selection of the best images (Note: All photos were taken while practising physical distancing)

For the must-know rules around the lockdown, click here.

For a list of essential services, click here.

For other lockdown-related questions, click here.

Auckland’s usually bustling Queen Street has effectively been shut down – March 26

Auckland’s motorways heading to and from the CBD, now empty – March 26

Wellingtonians going for a (physically distant) stroll along the waterfront – March 26

A playground in Auckland cordoned off from use – March 26

“This facility is temporarily closed” – March 26

A solitary cyclist against the backdrop of Auckland’s skyline – March 26

A solitary runner along a jetty on Auckland’s Tamaki Drive – March 26

The new 8am rush hour on Dunedin’s southern motorway – March 26

Queues to enter a supermarket in Auckland’s CBD – March 26

Empty roads in Ponsonby, Auckland – March 26

A motorway which goes over Auckland’s Victoria Park is deserted on day one of the mandated lockdown – March 26

Empty roads and streets in New Plymouth – March 26