We’re hiring: account management roles at Daylight Creative

We are seeking an account director and an account manager to join the team at Daylight Creative, the new creative studio within The Spinoff Group.

The Spinoff’s content studio, Daylight Creative, is seeking two new members to join our client service team. From its roots as an online magazine, over the last six years The Spinoff has built an unrivalled reputation for the content it produces for its brand partners – using the same creative approach behind our award-winning writing to create powerful content for brands.

This work has propelled our growth and this year saw the launch of Daylight Creative. Daylight is a content studio which works across feature writing, documentary video series, illustrated explainers, podcasts and data visualisations to help organisations clearly communicate their work and purpose.

Daylight is based in an office adjacent to The Spinoff in Morningside, Auckland, and services clients around New Zealand and across the world. As a creative studio, we collaborate with purpose-driven organisations on work with power and a clear point of view.

We’re currently looking for a full-time account manager, and a contract account director.

The key purpose of our client service team is to build and maintain strong client relationships. Both roles are focused on providing oversight, support and project management across our existing client portfolio which includes the World Health Organization, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Kiwibank, Vodafone, Flick Energy, Middlemore Foundation and more.

The account director (contract role) will be responsible for managing and overseeing key client relationships, delivering content-centric proposals and ensuring we are nurturing and growing relationships with current and new clients. We are looking for someone with 5+ years creative agency experience.

The account manager (full-time role) will be responsible for supporting multiple client accounts, account administration, running production across projects and client coordination and management. This is key to ensuring our clients are informed and engaged in the content creation process. We are looking for someone with 2+ years creative agency experience.

If you’re passionate about creating meaningful, impactful work that makes a difference, then Daylight is the place for you. This role is fundamentally different to an advertising agency role – we make content and deliver ideas that work across multiple formats and channels. We love solutions-focused people who are energetic, articulate and able to present well-formed ideas.

If this sounds like you, please get in touch and share your CV. Applications close August 2nd at 5pm.

hello@daylightcreative.co.nz