Papercuts reviews the new Charlotte Grimshaw, Patricia Lockwood and more

Refresh your reading pile with some excellent new recommendations from the Papercuts team of Jenna Todd, Kiran Dass and Louisa Kasza.

Papercuts is looking forward to a busy couple of months in the book world! The Auckland Writers Festival is running from the 11th to the 16th of May this year – with a mixture of in-person and livestreamed theatre events, the programme includes international guests like Kazuo Ishiguro and Douglas Stuart as well as local legends like Pip Adam and Patricia Grace. The biennial Dunedin Writers & Readers Festival programme is live now too – that event runs from the 6th to 9th of May. Meanwhile, the 2021 Ockham shortlist has been announced!.

We talk about all this and plenty of other book news in the episode, before reviewing the latest from Charlotte Grimshaw, Vendela Vida, Lauren Oyler and Patricia Lockwood – and revealing what else is on our To Be Read piles.

Books reviewed in this episode:

KD: The Mirror Book by Charlotte Grimshaw and We Run the Tides by Vendela Vida

LK: Fake Accounts by Lauren Oyler

JT: No One is Talking about This by Patricia Lockwood

Not books:

LK: The Sopranos on Neon; Obscure Season 2: Frankenstein

JT: The Casketeers season 4 on TVNZ

The To Be Read pile:

KD: Greta & Valdin by Rebecca K. Reilly, Foghorn’s Lament by Jennifer Lucy Allan, Animal by Lisa Taddeo, Times Like These by Michelle Langstone, My Rock & Roll Friend by Tracey Thorn

LK: The Magpie Murders by Anthony Horowitz; Times Like These by Michelle Langstone

JT: The Believers by Sarah Krasnostein, How the One-Armed Sister Sweeps her House by Cherie Jones, My Year Abroad by Chang-Rae Lee, Klara and the Sun by Ishiguro, Luster by Raven Leilani, How to Murder Your Life by Cat Marnell

This is the final episode of Papercuts – for now! We’ll be taking a hiatus from your feeds while we plot our next move. Thank you so much to our listeners, producer Tina and The Spinoff Podcast Network!

