Public transport is safe. So why is Wilson Parking warning commuters against it?

A new ad campaign that claims “crowded public transport” is a danger to your bubble is stoking unfounded fears in the apparent pursuit of profit, argues Wellington regional councillor Thomas Nash.

You might think it would be a brazen display of pandemic profiteering and climate sabotage for a car parking company to run ads urging people not to take public transport right now. Well, that’s what Wilson Parking has been doing with radio spots on Newstalk ZB over the past few days discouraging Wellingtonians from taking the bus or the train.

The opening line of the radio ad warns people to: “Keep your bubble safe, skip crowded public transport.”

To my mind, the car parking company looks to be deliberately stoking fears about using public transport and undermining people’s confidence in the system. This is at a time when the regional transport agency, Metlink, has spent weeks diligently applying all of the measures recommended by the Ministry of Health to make buses and trains safe.

It’s simply not true that public transport is crowded right now. Trains and buses have been running smoothly, with physical distancing on board and stringent cleaning measures. Metlink is monitoring capacity and redeploying vehicles in response to any potential pinch points on the network.

Perhaps it’s just an error of judgment, but arguably the ads amount to using misinformation during a pandemic to undermine an essential public service in the pursuit of private gain.

Wellington already has a congestion and pollution problem from private cars at peak times. It’s grossly irresponsible to be encouraging people to drive more rather than take public transport. In fact this messaging flies in the face of the city’s entire forward-looking strategy.

The stated objective of Wellington’s multi-billion dollar, generation-defining transport and urban development project – Let’s Get Wellington Moving – is to move more people with fewer vehicles. The attack ads by Wilson Parking directly work against that objective, which was endorsed by a strong majority of Wellingtonians after extensive consultation.

We all got a taste of what a more liveable city might be like during the level four lockdown. People jumped on their bikes and delighted at the safe, clean and quiet streets. It was actually pretty remarkable to see people react to open streets that were people-centred for the first time in generations. The NZ Herald even published an editorial imagining a shared future for our streets, with “mini villages” inspired by the lockdown:

“Where there are clusters of small businesses such as restaurants, cafes, wine shops, takeaways, dairies and small groceries, pedestrianised areas could dominate. Cars can be diverted around the immediate area or markedly slowed down so that walkers and cyclists have priority.”

As well as being a regional councillor, I’m involved in business and community ventures that have had to weather the storm of Covid-19. I know how the lockdown affected bottom lines and business plans, but the answer is not to attack public services and take opportunistic potshots at what you might see as your competition. That’s not only morally repugnant during a health emergency, but also bad for business.

The Wilson group of companies has had bad press before, including over concerns about the actions of Wilson Security at the Manus Island detention centre. There were calls for a boycott of the company after those concerns were raised in 2016. If the company persists with a campaign to discourage the use of public transport in favour of an outdated and climate unsafe transport ideology, it surely risks further damage to its reputation.

The right thing to do would be to pull the ads off the air and to stop attacking public transport at a time when Wellingtonians are coming back to work and reviving our city’s economy. Now more than ever, businesses, communities, and every one of us should be doing our best to support each other and work together to shape a better future.