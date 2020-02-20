The social enterprise creating opportunities for refugees by selling tea

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Pranav Chopra, founder and CEO of Nemi Teas.

On Business is Boring this week, Simon Pound speaks with a Kiwi entrepreneur who’s changing lives for refugees in London through the power of tea and community.

Imagine escaping a war zone to come to a country only to find the job market shut. That is the reality for many refugees, and it led this week’s guest to leave a comfortable corporate life to create a company in London providing openings for refugees looking for employment.

Nemi Teas creates employment opportunities right across their business, with the first steps being running chai stalls at festivals and markets. They sell their tea through retail and wholesale, and are plastic free, using innovative materials and techniques to keep the nasty stuff out of their product.

It’s a growing business addressing a growing problem, and helping to drive the idea that you can vote for the kind of world you want to live in with every dollar you spend.

To talk about social enterprise, the Nemi Teas journey and what’s next for the brand, founder and CEO Pranav Chopra joined the podcast.

Either download this episode (right click and save), have a listen below or via Spotify, subscribe through iTunes (RSS feed).

Environmental Innovation is the focus for this year’s C-Prize challenge – Callaghan Innovation is asking innovators to develop tech solutions with the power to change environmental outcomes. Business advice, mentoring and R&D expertise will support finalists to turn their concepts into reality. Follow the C-Prize journey.