From banter to brewery: How three mates created Urbanaut

Business is Boring is a weekly podcast series presented by The Spinoff in association with Callaghan Innovation. Host Simon Pound speaks with innovators and commentators focused on the future of New Zealand. This week he talks to Bruce Turner and Thomas Rowe from Urbanaut Brewing Co.
There are probably a few people who have kept up with friends from school and kicked around some business ideas. Maybe even some that have enjoyed the odd beer together and thought about making some. But how many people actually go ahead and make it happen?
That is the founding story of today’s company, Urbanaut. It came about after three friends bought the worst house in Auckland, turning it into one of the best, so they could fund their very own brewery in Kingsland.
The three friends came from Marton – malt-growing country, so it seemed fitting that they would open their own brewery, and now their brand is blowing up.
Two of the co-founders, managing director and chief brewer Bruce Turner and sales director Thomas Rowe, came on Business is Boring to tell the story of making a dream happen, with a few global adventures along the way.
