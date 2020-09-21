Papercuts podcast: Notes from a Bookocalypse

Nau mai ki ngā Pepakati – te pakihere rokiroki o ngā pukapuka! Welcome to Papercuts – the podcast all about books! Sit back, relax and let Jenna, Kiran and Louisa tempt you with some awesome reads to add to your pile.

The Papercuts gals are back to help you navigate the huge flood of incredible books that were delayed by Covid-19 and are now finally available for your reading pleasure. We’re also bringing you our usual winning formula: a hot scoop of book industry news, our insightful book reviews and discussions, our not-book reviews and our dangerously teetering TBR piles.

Books reviewed this episode

KD: The Discomfort of Evening by Marieke Lucas Rijneveld, Summerwater by Sarah Moss and Mayflies by Andrew O’Hagan

LK: Sisters by Daisy Johnson (Jonathan Cape) & Nothing to See by Pip Adam (VUP)

JT: Deep Work by Cal Newport (Little & Brown)

Not books

KD: Gloss on YouTube

LK: The Great on Neon

JT: Origins on TVNZ

The TBR Pile

KD: Shuggie Bain by Douglas Stuart (Picador) and Real Life by Brandon Taylor (Daunt) and 2020 NZ fiction for judging the Jann Medlicott Acorn Prize for Fiction for the Ockhams!

LK: The Broken Earth trilogy by N. K. Jemison (Orbit), The Swimmers by Chloe Lane (VUP), Sprigs by Brannavan Gnanalingam (Lawrence and Gibson)

JT: Tree of Strangers by Barbara Sumner (MUP), Death in her Hands by Ottessa Moshfegh (Jonathan Cape), Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert (Bloomsbury)

