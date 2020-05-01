Covid-19 live updates, May 1: Peters says NZ ‘beating the crap’ out of virus; US unemployment claims top 30m

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.15am: Appetite for fast-food knows no bounds

Another town has reported that their precious stocks of fast food have been wiped out since the move to level three. The Rotorua Daily Post reports that all three McDonalds branches in the city have been “eaten out of stock”, and others have reported running out of lettuce.

It follows the Southland Times reporting a disaster for the KFC in Invercargill – two stores ran out out chicken and are not expected to reopen until Saturday morning.

7.50am: Deputy PM open to changing level two rules

In a wide-ranging interview with Morning Report’s Corin Dann on RNZ this morning, deputy PM Winston Peters has responded to pleas from the tourism sector to relax domestic travel restrictions during level two. Under the current restrictions, domestic travel is limited to the strictly necessary, which tourism operators say would mean there is little point in reopening. Peters said work was being done on that recommendation. “Of course the government’s looking carefully to see what can be done… whether the criteria can be changed. We’ve got an open mind on that.”

Peters remained optimistic about the idea of a travel bubble including Australia, and potentially the whole region. “We could expand it to parts of the Pacific – as long as we can guarantee that we’re safe.”

When asked whether the trans-Tasman bubble could form before domestic travel rules were relaxed, he said “we will not have one rule for people from offshore, and another for New Zealanders. We’ll have one rule.”

He also said a lot of classic Winston stuff, including:

– Claiming that New Zealand is “beating the crap out of coronavirus”.

– Describing the virus as “an invader from offshore”.

– Saying that no one was obliged to stop at community checkpoints: “I would have issue if they were a vigilante posse breaching the law. I would be utterly opposed to it.

– Continuing NZ First’s longstanding policy of demanding Air NZ fly where they say it should fly. “That money put in by the New Zealand taxpayer is not there for free.”

7.15am: The Bulletin wrap of the morning’s key NZ news stories

Before this, Queenstown was booming, to the point where overtourism was a frequent complaint, and there were plans for big expansions in housing and airport capacity. It used to see more than 30 tourists a year for every resident. Now the future for the area is deeply uncertain.

The quickest way of showing exactly how much things have shifted is the rental property market. Stuff’s Debbie Jamieson reports a flood of new listings have already hit the market, and a big dip in property values is likely to follow. Many owners are heavily mortgaged after buying into an inflated market. Some will also be AirBnbs, which now have little prospect of regular customers. And some tenants appear to be doing runners – we don’t know exactly how many, but one informed correspondent passed on an estimate that it could be as high as 20%.

The fundamental problem is that the economic base of the place was tourism, and that has been shattered. RNZ reports that businesses all over Queenstown are now struggling with commercial rent, and when the wage subsidy runs out further redundancies are all but certain. Many will no doubt take up whatever government support is offered to go dormant, rather than try and stay afloat until they can reopen. But even in those instances, will that time ever actually arrive? To give you a sense of how far away that could be, right now the local MP Hamish Walker is advocating for flights to return to Queenstown airport – it has been totally removed from Air NZ’s schedule.

Some hoteliers are optimistic that a long term recovery could take place, reports Mountain Scene’s Philip Chandler. The short-term is obviously a write-off for them as well, and even with a ski season coming up, domestic tourism is unlikely to come close to replacing international visitors. There is some hope that the borders will gradually be reopened to some of the traditional visitor markets, like Australia and Korea. As Crux reports, mayor Jim Boult is hopeful of getting some taxpayer funding for “shovel-ready” projects. And Mountain Scene has a story on one of those potential projects – a $12 million dollar film studio about 30kms out of town which would aim to attract international projects.

But for many of the workers in the tourism and hospitality industries, serious problems loom. Newsroom’s Dileepa Fonseka reported on the situation for suddenly unemployed migrant workers, who are facing what is being described as a “humanitarian crisis”. Those people are currently being supported primarily by Civil Defence, and there are calls for MSD to step in and make an emergency benefit available.

To put it bluntly, Queenstown needs something other than tourism to survive. A range of ideas for what could happen instead have been gathered up by Crux, as part of Project Phoenix – an initiative aiming “to reduce our exposure to mass tourism as a single source of community income and jobs.” The people who made Queenstown what it was until Covid-19 are nothing if not entrepreneurial, but they’re going to need a lot of luck and support too to get through.

Recent statements from foreign minister Winston Peters suggest he’s not necessarily on the same page as the trade minister. That was the subject of this crunchy Newstalk ZB interview with the trade minister David Parker, who indicated that there actually was quite a bit of common ground between the two politicians. For example, he stressed that both were concerned about an over-reliance on China as an export market, with Parker raising what happened to the rock lobster industry this year as a reason why.

Meanwhile, exports over March were at record-high levels this year, led by kiwifruit and other food prices being high, reports Interest. Some markets were down, particularly wood and overall exports to China. However, the figures show exports to the US, EU and Japan were all up compared to March last year

You simply must read the latest edition of The Side Eye by Toby Morris. It catches up with Tasia, a supermarket worker who we met in an editorial cartoon several years ago, and charts how her life has changed since her job was deemed essential. If there’s one thing you should take away from it, it is that supermarket workers were essential before the pandemic, they’ve been essential during the pandemic, and they’ll be essential after it all as well.

Urgent legislation to open up billions of dollars for small business loans has been introduced by the government. More details on the scheme will be announced today. Our live blog from yesterday also reports that Reserve Bank rules on lending restrictions (LVRs) have been scrapped for the next 12 months. Those updates are just two of many in what was a fairly full day of news.

New Zealand’s decriminalisation of prostitution has meant sex workers have not been as badly hit by lockdown rules compared to other countries. The Guardian reports that like any other workers or sole traders who have lost income, sex workers have been able to claim the wage subsidy, meaning that many actually have been able to afford to stop working. There is an acknowledgement in the story that such an experience won’t be universal. However, the decriminalised status is seen by researchers as a major advantage in the effective provision of assistance.

A story for those of you who follow issues like central bank independence: Interest’s Jenée Tibshraeny has reported on speculation that the Reserve Bank will step up the way it is funding the government at the moment, through buying bonds directly from Treasury. The effect of that would be to more closely bind two institutions together, that in recent years have had much more distance.

We had a story above about a South Island region where things are looking bleak, but here’s a place where things are looking up a bit more. The Spinoff’s Michael Andrew has reported on the mood of businesses in Golden Bay, up the top of the South Island. What seems to be getting the hospitality industry through there is community goodwill – right now people are reportedly being active in their support for the outlets they liked before the lockdown.

A review of freedom camping bylaws for the Tasman District is being kicked up to the District Council, reports Stuff, with a decision likely to be made before next summer. A big impetus for this has come from Golden Bay locals, whose community board recently called for a local ban.

6.45am: US joblessness continues to surge

For six straight weeks US unemployment claims have surged, each one far beyond a decades-old record which stood until March of 2020. This week’s tally is 3.8m, taking the six week total to 30.3m. The Washington Post reports economists as estimating the US national unemployment rate as currently between 15%-20%, not far from the Great Depression’s peak of 25%. Yet even the the 30m figure is unlikely to be a true reflection of the scale of the problem, as states have spent years making benefits hard to access and sustain.

This New York Times story documents the barriers to filing which existed before Covid-19, and how the system is buckling under the volume of claims. Some states are trying to wind back those hurdles, but are doing so under unprecedented load, and it’s thought likely that millions of eligible jobless have been unable to access benefits.

This paragraph from the Times story sums up the scale of the issue:

“In a time when pretty much everybody who’s applying should be eligible, we’re working with a system that got us to a 26% recipiency rate,” said Steve Gray, the director of Michigan’s Unemployment Insurance Agency. That means Michigan was giving aid to one in four unemployed workers in 2019, following restrictions adopted by the Michigan legislature after the Great Recession. That system, Mr. Gray said, was “built to assume that you’re guilty and make you prove that you’re innocent.”

Meanwhile, the Guardian reports the WHO as warning that the outbreak continues to grow across Africa. There are 34,000 confirmed cases across the continent, though it’s thought that number significantly underestimates the true count – a statement true in almost all nations with a severe outbreak. Johns Hopkins has the worldwide tally of cases at 3.25m, with 230,000 deaths attributed to the virus.

6.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

New Zealand recorded three new cases of Covid-19. There were no new deaths.

Around 2% of year 1 to 10 school students attended school on Wednesday, and around 4% at ECE, it was announced.

Business confidence is bleak across the board, according to the ANZ Business Outlook survey for April 2020

The Reserve Bank announced it has scrapped LVR lending restrictions for at least the next 12 months

Legislation releasing more than $3bn in loans to assist small-to-medium businesses was passed under urgency. The loans will be administered by Inland Revenue and details will be announced today.

The New Zealand International Film Festival At Home – Online was announced, a streaming version of the annual film festival which will run from July 24 to August 2.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates

