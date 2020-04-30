Covid-19 live updates, April 30: US economy shrinks rapidly, how will level three breaches be tracked?

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.45am: More questions around Ruby Princess

A health declaration from the Covid-19 stricken Ruby Princess was seemingly sent “from a port it didn’t visit, on a date it wasn’t there,” according to Stuff. The cruise ship, which was in New Zealand from March 11 to March 15, is thought to be the source of over 600 cases of Covid-19 in Australia and New Zealand, and can be linked to more than 20 deaths.

The health declaration dated March 16 was obtained by Stuff under the Official Information Act, and shows the ship’s doctor and captain were aware of a passenger with “influenza-like illness” consistent with Covid-19 reported on March 13. That passenger wasn’t isolated, however, and was listed on the declaration as “recovered” on the declaration. The document also says it was submitted at the port of Tauranga, which was the ship’s next intended port of call after leaving Napier on the 15th, but it never stopped there at it instead sailed back to Sydney.

Maritime law expert Peter Dawson told Stuff that given the known risk of Covid-19 at the time “it does seem strange that more attention was not given to the timing and accuracy of the declaration.” The ship’s owner Carnival is currently under investigation in Australia, and Customs NZ are investigating the ship’s declarations made while in New Zealand.

7.50am: US economy rapidly shrinking

The US economy has contracted more in the last quarter than at any time since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008, reports the BBC. The contraction itself won’t be a massive surprise, but the scale of it is alarming.

For the first quarter of 2020, GDP is down 4.8%. But because that period ended in March, there are fears that the true figure for how much damage is being done is much larger. That fear is supported by the fact that 26 million people have filed for unemployment since mid-March.

Meanwhile, the death toll from Covid-19 in the US shows little sign of abating. There are several different figures, but the widely respected Johns Hopkins University count puts the current death toll at more than 58,000, with more than a million cases.

7.10am: Confusion over enforcing level three rules

For many workplaces, level three means a return to the job site. But there are still a lot of physical distancing restrictions that need to be followed. The question is – who’s going to enforce the rules?

Radio NZ’s Phil Pennington has been looking into this, and found that nobody seems quite sure. Here’s what happened with a complaint of one alleged breach:

“He said he called WorkSafe, who referred him to the Health Ministry, who then referred him to the police – then back to WorkSafe on Wednesday.”

Speaking to RNZ’s Morning Report, Unite Union spokesman Gerard Hehir said it was “as bad or worse” inside busy fast food restaurant kitchens, where the high volumes of orders in the last two days has often made it impossible for staff to maintain the required one metre physical distancing. Nor are drive-thru staff realistically able to maintain a two metre distance from customers when handing over food. “That is a risk to the entire country,” he said, urging Worksafe to take a more active approach to enforcing the rules.

National Party workplace, relations and safety spokesman Todd McClay told Morning Report that businesses reaching out to government agencies for clarity on their responsibilities were often receiving “quite different advice from different places.”

7.00am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

There are a lot of pieces worth reading coming out at the moment about the future shape of unemployment, and here’s a selection of some of them: Stuff’s Susan Edmunds has reported on the current rush of people going on the Jobseeker benefit, with the numbers now higher than during the Global Financial Crisis. And Stuff’s Thomas Coughlan has analysed the current policy proposals, and is predicting those numbers to get sharply worse when the wage subsidy comes to an end.

Meanwhile, we know that tens of thousands of people have recently taken up the Jobseeker benefit, but we know very little else about them. In fact, as this analysis from the NZ Herald’s Kirsty Johnston and Chris Knox shows, there won’t be comprehensive real time demographic and sector data on this month’s unemployment until June. The data simply isn’t being recorded and subsequently reported in a way that will make it available any quicker than that. A problem with this is that it delays decision making from both policymakers and businesses who might hire, and leaves both flying blind about who might be out there looking for work.

And on a slightly different tangent, Duncan Greive has continued his big-picture series on the industries that will be hammered over the coming months, and why there might be reasons for optimism about what comes next.

Daily new case numbers have been very low for more than a week now, and yesterday there were just two more. It might therefore be tempting to be complacent if you come down with symptoms consistent with Covid-19. The latest advice from Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris is very clear here – you must get yourself tested if you have symptoms. Because if you delay and it does turn out to be Covid-19, it makes the job of contact tracing much more difficult.

For those who have been savouring their fast food fix: progress has been made by receivers on keeping the Burger King chain afloat. Business Desk (paywalled) reports that suppliers and landlords in particular will forego large payments, as the business is prepared for sale. Union reps say payments to workers will not be put at risk in the process. Most of the chain’s stores are currently open at level three, except for a dozen that don’t have drive-through services.

6.00am: Yesterday’s key stories

There are two new cases of Covid-19 – one confirmed and one probable.

Six people are in hospital, none of whom are in intensive care, and there are no further deaths to report.

There were 742 complaints of businesses not complying with level three rules, mostly related to a lack of physical distancing

Winston Peters revealed that cabinet had rejected the Ministry of Health’s advice for a hard border closure which would prevent returning New Zealanders from entering the country.

David Clark will remain as health minister (for now) despite making a number of lockdown breaches.

On students returning to school, the government reported a 1% attendance rate.

Commercial rent relief is on the cards as ministers look at options to further support local businesses.

$15 million will be allocated by the government to improve rural broadband capacity

The Epidemic Response committee heard from medical professionals and experts.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates

