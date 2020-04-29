Covid-19 live updates, April 29: Rural broadband upgrade coming

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level three – read The Spinoff’s giant explainer about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

6.00am: $15 million for rural broadband upgrade

Communications minister Kris Faafoi and infrastructure minister Shane Jones have announced that $15 million in savings from the ultra-fast broadband initiative will be allocated to improve rural broadband capacity. The funds will go towards upgrading existing rural mobile towers, improving wireless backhaul, which connects remote sites to central networks and installing external antennae on households to improve coverage.

“This investment brings broadband services to rural households that are currently without access to the internet, and means remote communities will be much better equipped to get going again when we exit lockdown,” Faafoi said.

No word on whether that will cover security against damage to towers by 5G conspiracy theorists.

5.50am: Yesterday’s key stories

Health minister David Clark is once again under fire, after some outlets report that he “moved house during lockdown” – though he maintains it was within the rules

There were three new cases of Covid-19; two confirmed and one probable.

New Zealand moved into alert level three.

Around 400,000 New Zealanders returned to work yesterday.

New Zealanders, and Dr Ashley Bloomfield, enjoyed takeaway coffee again.

The confusion over the difference between ‘elimination’ and ‘eradication’ was cleared up to some extent, after international media reported New Zealand had been victorious in eliminating Covid-19. In sum, elimination is “not zero cases, but zero tolerance for cases” according to the prime minister.

The Epidemic Response Committee resumed yesterday with a focus on small business, where the government was accused of being “naïve about business”.

After being suspended for a month parliament resumed yesterday, with a more sparsely populated quorum of members for safe distancing. A fairly subdued debate and Question Time followed a speech from the prime minister.

Police confirmed they arrested 14 people in connection with a large scale Jucy Rental car heist that took place under the cover of level four.

Restrictions on who can receive the seasonal flu vaccine were lifted, and further stocks of the vaccine will be supplied.

Read all the key stories in yesterday’s live updates

