Covid-19 live updates, April 28: A busy start to alert level three in New Zealand; Tasmania’s ‘illegal dinner party’ a myth

6.00am: Tasmanian dinner party never happened

New Zealand’s somewhat sleepy Epidemic Response Committee, more popularly known as Zoom parliament, asn’t made too many international headlines during its month or so in operation. The one big exception was when, during an appearance there, Australia’s chief medical officer Brendan Murphy let slip that the virus’ spread had been aided by Tasmanian healthcare workers, who had held an “illegal dinner party”, which A) sounded like a really fun evening and B) set off something of an international incident, with Murphy forced to refine his statements, to make it clear he was referring to a rumour, rather than a fact in the days after the appearance. Last night the ABC reported that the rumour, which is said to have distressed healthcare workers, had turned out to be baseless. Police “determined that there is no evidence of such a gathering occurring”, putting an end to the sorry and somewhat surreal saga.

5.00am: Infrastructure projects resume, parliament back in business

As of a minute before midnight, New Zealand moved into alert level three. It’s still, by most definitions, a lockdown, but it’s a less stringent lockdown. Read our roundup of what you can and can’t do here.

Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris have combined to send a message about where we’re at and what we need to acheive in the coming weeks. Read that here.

A pair of press releases are quick out of the blocks this morning, one from Shane Jones and another from Winston Peters and Phil Twyford.

Jones, the self styled champion of the regions, has announced that more than 60 projects, representing $439.8 million of Provincial Growth Fund investment, are set to resume under alert level three. Twyford, the minister for transport, gets second billing to Deputy Prime Minister Peters on a release announcing a range of transport infrascture projects getting back under way.

The release confirms that KiwiRail will have works resume on “almost all of their projects” today. That includes the Kaikōura rebuild and Wellington metro upgrades. The biggest of the lot, Auckland’s City Rail Link, starts back up, too.

On the roads, 25 of the 44 state highway projects resume construction, including Transmission Gully and Pūhoi to Warkworth. All state highway and rail projects are expected to have works restart by next Monday.

Meanwhile, among the operations returning to business today is parliament. There will be a physically distanced question time at 2.45pm, but the Epidemic Response Committee continues, kicking off at 10am. We’ll have updates from all of that right here.

As for the 1pm mainstay of recent life, that’s no longer going to happen under alert level four, Jacinda Ardern announced yesterday, when she paid tribute to the director general of health, Ashley Bloomfield. Instead we’ll get daily announcements on the latest numbers from the Ministry of Health, while the prime minister will speak at her weekly post-cabinet press conference, in the house, and on the “bridge run” on her way there.

4.55am: Yesterday’s key stories

A woman in her 90s passed away in Waitākere hospital. She was a resident of St Margaret’s hospital and rest home; the third death associated with the St Margaret’s cluster.

There were five new cases of Covid-19; only one confirmed and four probable.

Yesterday was the last day of Dr Ashley Bloomfield’s daily briefings. We will continue to hear from the director general of health but he will no longer be a daily lunchtime fixture.

National’s health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse publicly criticised the minister for health, David Clark, over written responses in which Clark admitted he didn’t know how many close contacts of positive Covid-19 cases the Ministry of Health was unable to reach.

The eight iwi of Taranaki announced community checkpoints effective today, with support from police, at the northern, eastern and southern boundaries of Taranaki.

Business news giant Bloomberg published a piece that got just about every fact about New Zealand’s lockdown wrong.

A new poll revealed two-thirds of New Zealanders supported the extension of alert level four lockdown.

For all more key stories, check out yesterday’s live updates

