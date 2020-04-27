Covid-19 live updates, April 27: Bloomberg’s wildly inaccurate piece on NZ’s level four; flu shots double 2019

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

The Spinoff’s coverage of the Covid-19 outbreak is funded by The Spinoff Members. To support this work, join The Spinoff Members here.

8am: Star Bloomberg columnist gets almost nothing right in column about NZ’s level four

Business news giant Bloomberg has published an opinion piece by award-winning journalist Joe Nocera which makes a series of extraordinary and easily disproved factual errors about New Zealand’s alert level four restrictions, all seemingly based on chat the columnist had with his son. Amongst the claims it makes:

– “New Zealanders aren’t allowed to drive, except in emergencies”

– “And can only be out of the house an hour a day”

– “to get exercise or buy essentials”

Those are all in a single sentence. It also claims that the wait at supermarkets is typically an hour, and that no one is allowed in without gloves or a mask, that all deliveries have been halted, and that “citizens are surviving financially with emergency checks from the government”.

New Zealanders, usually enthusiasts for any and all praise from overseas, have been less excited in this instalment.

Hey @opinion_joe , I think you need to call Nick back cos he can obviously still get weed https://t.co/RXzUorECeE — Epidairyologist (@dairymanNZ) April 26, 2020

7.50am: New poll shows strong support for level four extension

An excerpt from a story revealing continued majority support for the lockdown:

“At midnight, New Zealand moves out of the strictest lockdown settings and into alert level three. That follows an announcement by Jacinda Ardern last Monday that the level four measures would be extended by five days. Two-thirds of New Zealanders have judged that decision to be “about right”, with 22% saying it was too early and only 4% saying it was too late.

Most noisily in the US, but in many other countries, business lobbies are making the case for relaxing restrictions and “opening up” economies, often when there has been less success in suppressing the virus. Today’s results suggest there is very little public enthusiasm for quickly lifting the restrictions.”

Read the full story on The Spinoff

7.40am: Huge increase in flu shots administered

This year’s flu vaccine programme has seen record numbers with 587,000 vaccines already administered compared to 290,000 at the same time last year, Associate Health Minister Julie Anne Genter said in a statement. “This year we started the flu jab season early, distributed hundreds of thousands more vaccines and doubled the number of people vaccinated this year compared to this time last year,” Genter said.

Vaccines have until now been restricted to priority groups only, but that ends today, said Genter

As at 17 April 2020, 587,000 people have been vaccinated, compared with 290,000 on the same date in 2019. Two thirds of vaccines have been administered to people aged over 65, and 5712 to pregnant women. Free flu vaccines continue to be available for: people aged 65 and over; people who are pregnant; people with certain chronic conditions; and young children with a history of severe respiratory illness.

7.10am: Europe’s worst-hit record lowest deaths in over a month

Spain recorded 288 deaths attributed to Covid-19, the lowest total since March 21, while Italy’s 260 deaths were the lowest since March 14, in signs which are hugely positive for the countries which have seen Europe’s most deaths from the virus. Spain’s total is considered especially promising, as it is combined with just 1,729 new confirmed cases – the lowest number since March 17 – and comes two weeks after it began to partially reopen its economy. The UK also recorded its lowest death toll since March, at 413.

Despite this, there’s a huge note of caution in the Financial Times, which reports that the global toll may be under-reported by as much as 60%. It analysed mortality rates across 14 countries, and found “122,000 deaths in excess of normal levels across these locations, considerably higher than the 77,000 official Covid-19 deaths reported for the same places and time periods”. This tallies with the severe worldwide shortage of testing, and the fact many nations are only attributing deaths to Covid-19 if the deaths occur in hospital, or there is a confirmed positive test.

While Europe appears to have its outbreak under control, it is exploding in some of the world’s most populous nations. Russia and Brazil reached milestones for infections overnight, of 80,000 and 60,000 respectively, ranking them 10th and 11th for confirmed cases worldwide. Yet the velocity of the infections are more concerning than the raw numbers, with the Washington Post’s data showing Russia’s cases up 18% since April 24 and Brazil’s up 14%. This compares with between 1% and 3% for countries like France, Germany and Spain – though the US and UK, at 7% and 6% respectively, remain fast-growing despite being deep into their lockdowns.

7.00am: Yesterday’s key New Zealand stories

There were nine new cases in New Zealand, and no new deaths. Of all confirmed and probable cases, 78% are now recovered. The total number of active cases is now 310.

Public health expert Michael Baker suggested air crews should possibly no longer be exempted from the requirement to self-isolate for 14 days after returning to New Zealand.

Finance minister Grant Robertson defended the size of some payouts under the wage subsidy scheme, but criticised a business owner who received $239,000 but has only paid $80,000 to his staff.

The government announced a $107 million fund to provide housing and other wraparound services to vulnerable people during the pandemic.

The Green Party released a proposal for a $1bn package centred around “nature-based jobs” to aid the country’s economic recovery.

National’s finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith laid out his own recovery plan, which unsurprisingly has a stronger focus on the private sector.

The global death toll passed 200,000.

Read more on yesterday’s live updates

Donate to The Spinoff Members for as little as $1 to help us continue our work and cover the stories that matter. Get a free Toby Morris-designed tea towel when you donate $80 or more over a year.

