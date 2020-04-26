Covid-19 live updates, April 26: Death toll passes 200,000, WHO says no evidence recovery brings immunity

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

Note: There is no scheduled 1pm media briefing today, with the latest information to be issued instead via press release. We’ll have the latest here as soon as it arrives.

7.55am: Death tolls passes 200,000

The death toll from Covid-19 has passed 200,000, with more than a quarter of the casualties coming in the US. Figures compiled by John Hopkins University show 200,698 people had died of Covid-19 as of Saturday (US time). The US death toll was 51,017.

Those figures are likely to significantly underestimate the true cost of the Covid-19 pandemic, with many countries suspected to be underreporting infections and deaths. In the UK, the government has been criticised for only recording deaths as being linked to Covid-19 if they take place in hospitals. Its toll has still surpassed 20,000. Other countries have different methods for reporting deaths. Some record deaths as being linked to Covid-19 when there’s symptoms but no positive test result, while others require a positive test.

Meanwhile, WHO researchers have said there’s no evidence that recovering from Covid-19 confers immunity to a second infection. Global leaders committed to finding a vaccine for the virus at a virtual summit attended by the WHO and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

Despite having the most Covid-19 infections and deaths, the US did not take part in the summit. US President Donald Trump didn’t take questions at yesterday’s Covid-19 media briefing after his earlier speculation on the efficacy of using UV light and disinfectant injections to treat Covid-19 was rebuffed by medical experts and producers of cleaning products.

5.00am: WHO on ‘immunity passports’ for Covid-19

The World Health Organisation has issued a briefing note on suggestions that those who are proven via an antibody test to have had Covid-19 might gain an “immunity passport” or “risk-free certificate” that would allow the holder “to travel or to return to work assuming that they are protected against re-infection”. The main problem with the idea? “There is currently no evidence that people who have recovered from Covid-19 and have antibodies are protected from a second infection.”

The WHO notes that there is insufficient evidence at this point to determine either way, but: “People who assume that they are immune to a second infection because they have received a positive test result may ignore public health advice. The use of such certificates may therefore increase the risks of continued transmission.”

7.00am: Yesterday’s key New Zealand stories

There were five new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand.

There was also one further death related to Covid-19, the Ministry of Health reported. A woman in her 70s died in Waitakere Hospital, where she had been transferred from CHT St Margarets Hospital and Rest Home.

This brought the total number of Covid-19 cases reported in New Zealand to 1,461, and the total number of Covid-19 related deaths to 18.

Health officials processed 6,777 Covid-19 tests were processed, just short of the record 6,961 tests processed a day earlier.

Earlier, prime minister Jacinda Ardern stood in the driveway of Premier House at dawn, joining thousands of other New Zealanders in unique Anzac Day commemorations.

US president Donald Trump had a much shorter-than-usual press conference, after appearing to suggest people should inject themselves with disinfectant to prevent Covid-19 at his press conference the day before.

Broadcasting minister Kris Faafoi told Newshub Nation the government’s next media priority would involve beefing up its local democracy reporting fund.

Victoria University of Wellington was criticised for asking students to start paying next week for hall of residence rooms they won’t be allowed to live in until level two.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield encouraged New Zealanders to thank health and disability workers as part of a new Ministry of Health social media campaign.

Read more on yesterday’s live updates

