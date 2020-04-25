Covid-19 live updates, April 25: Govt starts rolling out free mental health services

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

5.05am: Mental health service rollout under way

The mental health and addiction services that the government promised to provide free for 1.5 million New Zealanders in 2019’s Wellbeing Budget have started being rolled out. Services are already being offered in nine DHB areas, health minister David Clark said, with the full programme expected to be up and running nationwide by the middle of next year. The government also plans to add additional services in the following three years.

The services that have been rolled out so far are still available during lockdown via phone or video conferencing. The training for staff being brought in to provide these new mental health and addiction services had been adapted so that it could be delivered virtually from next month, said Clark.

“Many people across New Zealand will be feeling distress or anxiety about the future because of Covid-19,” Clark said. “We want people to know that it’s normal to feel this way in times of uncertainty, and that there is free support available for people to talk with a professional.”

5.00am: Remember to #StandAtDawn this morning

Today is Anzac Day, and commemorations will be done a little differently than usual. With all public services having been cancelled, the New Zealand Defence Force and the RSA are encouraging New Zealanders to instead #StandAtDawn this morning – at the end of your driveway, outside your front door, even in your lounge, anywhere so long as you stick to your bubble and practice responsible social distancing – in remembrance of our fallen soldiers. An Anzac Day service will be broadcast on both RNZ National and NewstalkZB from 6am, with the Last Post, Ode of Remembrance, national anthems and an address by defence minister Ron Mark. More information can be found here.

If you were still thinking of heading out of town for the long weekend, the word from the government, police and this live blog is don’t. Police have reminded New Zealanders that we’re still under alert level four, just like Easter weekend, and they’ll be out patrolling the motorways and so on to make sure only essential travel is being undertaken, just like Easter weekend.

Another important thing you may want to take into consideration is supermarket opening hours – as usual for Anzac Day, the shops won’t be open until 1.00pm.

4.55am: Yesterday’s key New Zealand stories

There were five new cases of Covid-19 confirmed in New Zealand, and one death

The death was a man in his 60s at Rosewood rest home in Christchurch. His was the 10th Covid-19 death linked to the Rosewood cluster and the 17th in total

The government announced it will be extending and broadening its leave support scheme offering for at-risk workers who need to self-isolate under alert level three

Epidemiologist Michael Baker warned of the danger of case numbers growing again if people get complacent

Demand for food parcels has more than tripled nationwide under lockdown, the Salvation Army’s monitoring report revealed

Both Countdown and Foodstuffs supermarkets announced they would will be cutting the 10% bonus they’ve been paying workers throughout lockdown starting from the week after next

Queenstown Lakes District mayor Jim Boult spelled out the huge hit the area has taken from Covid-19 in a speech delivered to councillors, as a survey of tourism operators revealed they expected to cut as many as half of their staff this year.

