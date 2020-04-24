Covid-19 live updates, April 24: How courts will work at level three

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level four. The country is shut down, apart from essential services. For updated official government advice, see here.

On the morning shift: Alex Braae

7.45am: Siouxsie Wiles and Toby Morris explain what ‘elimination’ of Covid-19 means

New Zealand is pursuing an ‘elimination’ strategy to counter the coronavirus pandemic. But that word, as with many terms in science, is not necessarily the same as its common usage. Dr Siouxsie Wiles explains all here.

Plus, if you prefer to learn visually, this gif from Toby Morris might help:

Read Toby Morris's Side Eye comic, created with Siouxsie Wiles, here. And more of Siouxsie's writing here.

7.20am: Covid-19 updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin:

New Zealand’s carbon emissions cutting pledge will be reviewed by the new Climate Change Commission. As Eloise Gibson at Stuff reports, it may result in the target for 2030 – currently set at carbon emissions being cut by 30% below 2005 levels – will be strengthened. The goal of the Paris Agreement is to keep global warming under 2 degrees warmer than pre-industrial levels, but at the moment, even if you take every country’s most ambitious pledge as the standard for what will actually happen, we’re still not remotely close to hitting that target. The Climate Change Commission will consult the public as part of the process of deciding whether a stronger target is needed.

On a global scale (which is a pretty important scale when discussing worldwide climate change) it comes at a very delicate time. In some ways, it’s pretty unusual right now for a country to be considering strengthening the targets, because right now a lot of emissions reductions projects are being put on hold. It’s worth going back to a piece from November last year for elaboration on why this isn’t just a Covid problem – this Vox report forecast that the 20s would be a “perilous decade” for the Paris Agreement, because of a worldwide retreat to nationalism and isolationism, led by the Trump administration. Moreover, the report noted that the vast majority of countries were falling short on their Paris targets, let alone the sort of cuts that might prevent catastrophic warming.

And now we’re living in the world of Covid-19, things have changed radically from that earlier baseline. The New York Times reported overnight that many US cities are putting mitigation projects on hold right now, as they address the immediate health crisis, and try to find a way to cope with plunging revenues. And Reuters has reported concerns from the Japanese environment minister, who says that with a brutal global recession looming, it could put climate change on the backburner right at the time when action has never been more urgent.

The economic downturn will leave countries facing serious choices about what they want to prioritise in their recovery. To go back to a point made by energy economist Michael Liebreich in the interview I did with him recently, some countries could end up making very stupid decisions here, in propping up high emissions industries to protect jobs short-term, rather than investing in cleaner economic growth. In this context, the comments made by climate change minister James Shaw to Radio NZ yesterday are very interesting – he argues that many countries now see intertwined environmental and economic progress as the best way forward, citing “South Korea, the UK, the EU at large, Costa Rica and others” as examples.

5.30am: How courts will work at level three

With the announcement that New Zealand will be at alert level three from next Tuesday, Chief Justice Helen Winkelmann has issued guidelines for how courts will operate.

Where feasible, proceedings will still be conducted remotely – or as remotely as possible depending on the circumstances.

The type of work undertaken by courts, which has been stripped back to just the basics at level four, will continue to expand over time. However, jury trials will not resume until August 1.

Courts will also be open to both the public and accredited media, however attendance limits will be put in place, and priority will be given to those who have court business to attend to.

Court participants will be welcome to wear their own PPE during hearings, and rigorous cleaning standards will continue to apply.

5.15am: Yesterday’s key NZ stories

There were three new cases of Covid-19, and two new deaths

An opinion poll found that 87% of New Zealanders back the government’s response

A $50m rescue package for media was announced, with the bulk of the funding going to broadcasters

A replacement for the usual Anzac Day dawn services was announced: Stand at Dawn, which encourages New Zealanders to stand at the end of their driveway instead

The Australian and NZ prime ministers confirmed they’ve had preliminary talks about opening the trans-Tasman border

Grant Robertson ruled out tax cuts to stimulate the post-Covid economy, but said ‘helicopter money’ (a one-off payment to all New Zealanders) was still an option

Foreign minister Winston Peters announced three Air New Zealand flights to bring New Zealanders home from India over the next week.

Read more on yesterday's live updates

