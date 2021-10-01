Live updates, October 1: Middlemore chief admits ‘concern’ about allowing Covid case to self-discharge

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for October 1, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

Help us keep you informed on Covid-19 – click here to learn how you can join The Spinoff Members.

8.15am: Magazine icon Sido Kitchin to leave School Rd – the publishing house she founded just a year ago

The Fold’s Duncan Grieve writes:

The founding of School Road felt like the first major green shoot after a torrid winter for our media – four new print magazines, overseen by a titan of the industry in former Women’s Weekly editor Sido Kitchin. The venture was bankrolled by Greg Partington, an advertising and media veteran who also owns the Stanley Street ad agency, and stepped into the void left by the collapse of Bauer Media’s local operations at the start of the pandemic.

Now the future of the venture is in flux, with Kitchin resigning her roles as group publisher, and editor of its flagship title Woman. A press release says she quit on September 10, and finishes in two week’s time, on October 15. Adding to the instability, The Spinoff understands that two further key editorial staff have also resigned from School Rd in recent weeks ahead of a looming reorganisation.

The news comes a little over a month after the publisher announced a content studio, and not long after wellness publication Thrive was moved to a bi-monthly frequency. While change is a given in media and magazines, it’s a lot to occur in such a short time. Stanley Street’s own website refers to “restless episodes [which] end with Partington buying or selling another business, such is the way of the entrepreneurial and somewhat mercurial businessman.” The magazines now sit under the control of Susan Browne, who was until recently running the content studio.

But School Road was named by Kitchin and very much built according to her vision – it will be very difficult for such a young publisher to rebuild after the loss.

“For my own personal reasons, it’s time for me to move on,” said Kitchin in a statement, “but these magazines have an exciting future and they will always have a place in my heart.”

From last year: Sido Kitchin is launching not one but four new magazine titles this year

8.00am: Middlemore chief admits ‘concern’ about allowing Covid case to self-discharge

Questions are being asked after a person who tested positive for Covid-19 at Middlemore Hospital was then able to self-discharge themselves.

The new case is one of two that were announced last night by the Ministry of Health. The cases were not connected to one another and both were at the hospital for issues unrelated to Covid-19.

Speaking to RNZ, Middlemore’s chief medical officer Peter Watson admitted there was some concern about allowing the person to self-discharge once they had tested positive – but said it “turned out to be fine”.

“This person received our treatment at the hospital, they were confirmed as being positive, they discharged themselves home and were followed up in the community,” he said. “At that point they didn’t require to be admitted.”

The person would have been discharged at the end of their time at the emergency department anyway, but chose to leave earlier, said Watson. “They were then followed up and they were returning to their home address,” he said. “We’re pretty good at knowing where people are going and following them up. This person, I know, had other people at home they were concerned about. As long as we can be following them up carefully in the community.”

In an “abundance of caution”, 66 patients have been deemed close contacts of the pair of new cases. As of last night, 34 of these remained in the hospital and have been moved to isolation wards, while 32 patients who have been discharged and are now under the management of ARPHS for testing and follow up.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Auckland border likely to remain if alert level shifts. The prime minister signalled yesterday that there is a “high likelihood” that the ring around the country’s largest city will remain through next week’s school holidays if Auckland moves down to level two. Jacinda Ardern’s comments were in The Spinoff’s live updates along with details on the 19 new community cases yesterday, including a student at Mangatangi School in upper Hauraki. Central to cabinet’s review of Auckland’s alert level on Monday will be the 15 cases detected over the past fortnight that can’t be linked to other known infections, a sign that delta is still spreading through the city.

The Covid numbers: 18 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 1 in Waikato. 44% (20) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 257 active cases. 40,874 people were vaccinated on Wednesday, of which 66% were second doses.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

Victoria sets a daily record number of new case. ABC reports that authorities in the Australian state say illegal gatherings and house parties during the recent AFL final weekend led to the 1,438 cases reported yesterday. Nearly one-third of the cases have been linked to parties. It was the second highest daily toll yet in Australia’s pandemic, after New South Wales posted a slightly worse day early last month. Premier Daniel Andrews, speaking with more than a hint of frustration yesterday morning, said most of the infections were “completely avoidable”. Despite a near immediate lockdown, the state’s cases have soared due to delta. Jacinda Ardern’s chief science advisor Tweeted out a graph with Australia’s outbreak yesterday. Victoria is on her mind.

In a needed moment of relief, a missing Marokopa family is safe. A dad and his three children, aged 5, 6 and 8, spent three weeks camping in dense Waikato bush, RNZ reports. While the father was an experienced bushman according to police, it’s still unclear exactly what happened during those weeks, what they ate and why it happened at all. Despite intensive local search and rescue efforts, the four just walked out of the bush yesterday and returned to the family farm. The local community wants answers after what it describes as “17 days of hell” wondering what had happened to the children. Police are trying to figure it out.

This is part of The Bulletin, The Spinoff’s must-read daily news wrap. To sign up for free, simply enter your email address below