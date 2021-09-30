Live updates, September 30: New visa announced to tackle migrant residency backlog

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 30, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz.

8.00am: New visa created to fast track skilled migrant residency

The government has announced a one-off resident visa that will allow up to 165,000 migrants currently in the country to settle.

Covid-19 has disrupted the residency pathway, leading to an exodus of skilled migrants over the past 18 months.

Immigration minister Kris Faafoi said the 2021 resident visa will help migrant families and the businesses that employ them. “The changes give migrants certainty about their future here, allowing them to continue putting down roots, and will help reunite many families who were separated by the border restrictions that prevent Covid-19 entering the community,” he said.

“The 2021 resident visa will also help us attract and retain the skills that our businesses need to help relieve labour pressures caused by Covid-19.”

Immigration New Zealand estimate that over 5,000 health and aged care workers, around 9,000 primary industry workers, and more than 800 teachers will be eligible for the new visa. “There are also around 15,000 construction and 12,000 manufacturing workers on relevant visa types, some of whom will be eligible for the one-off pathway,” said Faafoi.

The government has long been pushed by the opposition to speed up the residency process during the pandemic. National’s Erica Stanford posted on Facebook to congratulate the government for “adopting the main elements of [National’s] policy.”

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Are yesterday’s 45 Covid cases a blip or the start of something new? The NZ Herald reports that the spike in Auckland’s case numbers is the result of the city’s move to level three a week earlier and could remain elevated for some time. We should know within a few days. While the director-general of health said most of the cases were in households, or were close contacts of existing cases and expected, it was jarring news after the previous day’s total had fallen into the single digits. A bigger issue is that many of the cases involve groups of people in transitional housing. Important questions are now being raised about whether enough was done to support Auckland’s marginalised communities during this lockdown.

The Covid numbers: 45 new community cases were reported yesterday in Auckland and 50% (4) of the previous day’s total were in the community while infectious. There are now 244 active cases. 44,649 people were vaccinated on Tuesday, of which 70% were second doses.

The Spinoff’s Covid data tracker has the latest figures.

A large class action lawsuit has been launched against ANZ and ASB. The banks face allegations that they failed to refund fees owed to 150,000 customers, according to RNZ. The class action follows two settlements with the Commerce Commission where the banks acknowledged they’d failed to provide accurate information to some customers taking out loans. Despite the banks paying out nearly $40 million in the settlements, the action claims that customers are entitled to all the money they were overcharged. In effect, banks can’t keep money they were never allowed to charge.

