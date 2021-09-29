Quiz: Whose Covid plan is it anyway?

There are now four rival Covid response plans, if you count Sir John Key’s. Can you tell them apart, based on verbatim quotes?

Today the National Party produced a comprehensive alternative plan for responding to the Covid crisis. Titled Opening Up: National’s plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen to the world, it followed Act’s effort yesterday, Covid 3.0: Life After Lockdown, and Sunday’s plan from the other leading party of opposition, Sir John Key.

Seven weeks ago, meanwhile, just a few days before we were upended by a delta outbreak, the government laid out its plan, Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World.

The challenge for you, an intelligent observer of events, is this: can you tell one from another?



<section> <h2> <h2><strong>Whose Covid plan is it anyway?</strong></h2> </h2> <p>The government’s? National Party’s? Act’s? John Key’s? Match the quote with the plan</p> </section> <section> <h2> <h2>“The Medium-Risk pathway would include a combination of self-isolation and/or reduced MIQ for vaccinated travellers who have been in medium risk countries.”</h2> </h2> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>“</strong>Our ultimate goal is to get to quarantine-free travel for all vaccinated travellers.”</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>“We need privately-run and purpose-built short-term MIQ facilities for workers and, in time, for tourists.”</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>“With proper deployment of public health<br> tools in our community and at the border, we can avoid nationwide lockdowns and reopen<br> to the world, while still responding effectively to Covid-19.”</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>“Once everyone who is eligible has been offered a vaccine and we have reasonable coverage, we will move to a risk based ‘pathways’ system of travel. That means the nature of your entry into New Zealand will be dependent on a couple of key things – in particular your vaccination status, and where you have been for the last 14 days.”</h2> </h3> </section> <section> <h2>Ouch</h2> <p>Not a great pathway, but you still deserve a biscuit</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2><strong>Fine!</strong></h2> </h3> <p>You did fine! You are on a fine pathway.</p> </section> <section> <h3> <h2>Boom!</h2> </h3> <p>You did super well, congratulations, good pathway.</p> </section> <p> </p><div class="the-spinoff-club-interruptive"><div><a href="https://join.thespinoff.co.nz/members?utm_source=in_article&utm_medium=banner&utm_campaign=every_donation"><img src="https://storage.googleapis.com/the-spinoff-uploads/members-interruptive-inpost-banner.png" class="hidden-mobile" /><img src="https://storage.googleapis.com/the-spinoff-uploads/members-interruptive-inpost-banner.png" class="visible-mobile" /></a></div></div> <p> </p> <p></p>

If you’re having trouble viewing the quiz, click here.