Quiz: Whose Covid plan is it anyway?

There are now four rival Covid response plans, if you count Sir John Key’s. Can you tell them apart, based on verbatim quotes?
Today the National Party produced a comprehensive alternative plan for responding to the Covid crisis. Titled Opening Up: National’s plan to tackle Covid-19, end lockdowns and reopen to the world, it followed Act’s effort yesterday, Covid 3.0: Life After Lockdown, and Sunday’s plan from the other leading party of opposition, Sir John Key.
Seven weeks ago, meanwhile, just a few days before we were upended by a delta outbreak, the government laid out its plan, Reconnecting New Zealanders to the World.
The challenge for you, an intelligent observer of events, is this: can you tell one from another?
Quiz Maker – powered by Riddle
If you’re having trouble viewing the quiz, click here.
