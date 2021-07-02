Live updates, July 2: Questions over vaccine alerts; Matariki holiday dates announced

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for July 2, bringing you the latest news updated throughout the day. Get in touch at info@thespinoff.co.nz

9.45am: Legal action against Climate Commission launched

Lawyers for Climate Action NZ is has filed proceedings at the High Court seeking a judicial review of the Climate Change Commission’s advice to the government. The group contends that the advice fails to comply with the Climate Change Response Act and New Zealand’s obligations under the Paris Agreement to limit warming to 1.5°C. It also questions the commission’s accounting methods and budgets.

“The Climate Change Commission’s advice looks ambitious on a first glance. However, when you dig into the detail, it fails to adequately address the scale and urgency of the task and is inconsistent with the legislation and international agreements it is meant to address,” said the group’s Jenny Cooper QC in a statement.

LCANZI’s statement of claim is here.

9.00am: ‘Misunderstood’ – man behind jaw-locking device responds to critics

An upbeat social media post about a device called the DentalSlim Diet Control went very badly for Otago University earlier this week, prompting waves of outrage, with comparisons drawn jaw-wiring and medieval torture. Today the researcher behind the jaw-locking contraption, Paul Brunton, has told the Otago Daily Times people had got it wrong. “I think people have misunderstood, unfortunately, our intention and the nature of the research itself,” he said.

He told the paper that it was not for general use. “People will not be forced to use it – it’s a choice – and it’s a decision that a person would be able to make for themselves in consultation with medical professionals.”

He said that the pilot included just six patients and “much more” research would need to be undertaken before taking it further.

Read the full ODT article here. And I’d encourage you to read the Spinoff commentary by Anna Rawhiti Connell – who absolutely did not misunderstand the situation – here.

8.00am: ‘We could have been clearer’ Hipkins on vaccine roll-out

The minister for the Covid response has acknowledged concerns around the roll-out of the Pfizer vaccine. He conceded that many in “group three” had thought they would be getting the jab around May, rather than from May, and more likely in the second half of the year. He told the Herald, “We certainly could have been clearer right from the beginning that it is going to be a three or four-month process.”

His remarks come amid reports around queue-jumping and text alerts to people surprised to learn they are in group three. Hipkins told the Herald he is looking into the alerts, and how many were sent in error. It’s worth noting that group three isn’t just over-65s. It also applies if you have a relevant underlying health condition, are disabled or caring for someone with a disability, are pregnant or an adult in a custodial setting

Next week New Zealand will be running it right up to the line in Pfizer vaccine supplies. If deliveries do not arrive as planned, the cupboard could run bare on Wednesday. Hipkins told the Herald he’s so nervous about the situation he’s been checking flight trackers and live streams of the shipments arriving.

Adjusted for population, New Zealand is currently ranked 122nd in the world for the pace of the vaccine rollout.

6.15am: Matariki holiday dates announced for next 30 years, and it’s always a Friday

Planning a long weekend around this time in 31 years? Pencil Friday June 21 in your 2052 diary. The government has this morning announced the recommended dates for three decades of Matariki public holidays. The new winter holidays fulfill a Labour campaign promise. It will always fall on a Paraire (Friday) and will move around a bit depending on the maramataka (Māori lunar calendar).

“Matariki will be our first public holiday that recognises Te Ao Māori and will be one that is uniquely New Zealand,” said Peeni Henare in a statement. “Mātauranga Māori has been at the heart of decision making on the new public holiday … Our celebration of the new public holiday will be informed by key values such as unity, sharing, feasting, coming together, and environmental awareness.”

For more on the case for and meaning of a Matariki public holiday, read this.

The earliest date is June 20; the latest, July 19. Those dates, then:

2022: June 24

2023: July 14

2024: June 28

2025: June 20

2026: July 10

2027: June 25

2028: July 14

2029: July 6

2030: June 21

2031: July 11

2032: July 2

2033: June 24

2034: July 7

2035: June 29

2036: July 18

2037: July 10

2038: June 25

2039: July 15

2040: July 6

2041: July 19

2042: July 11

2043: July 3

2044: June 24

2045: July 7

2046: June 29

2047: July 19

2048: July 3

2049: June 25

2050: July 15

2051: June 30

2052: June 21

One more thing. Maybe add a note in that 2052 entry: climate change permitting (see below).

6am: Highest recorded Antarctic temperature of 18.3C last year

The World Meteorological Organisation has verified the 18.3C temperature measured at Argentina’s Esperanza base February 6 2020, the warmest on record. They rejected, however, a 20.75C report from a Brazilian automated permafrost monitoring station on Seymour Island three days later.

“Verification of this maximum temperature record is important because it helps us to build up a picture of the weather and climate in one of Earth’s final frontiers,” said WMO secretary-general Professor Petteri Taalas. “Even more so than the Arctic, the Antarctic is poorly covered in terms of continuous and sustained weather and climate observations and forecasts, even though both play an important role in driving climate and ocean patterns and in sea level rise.”

The temperature came amid a high-pressure system over the area created which created “föhn” conditions: downslope winds producing surface warming. The same conditions had caused extreme heat in New Zealand, too, said Victoria University of Wellington Professor James Renwick, who was part of the WMO evaluation team.

“The hottest day ever recorded in Aotearoa is still 42C in Rangiora and Christchurch, and other places in Canterbury, on February 7 1973. That happened in a big nor’westerly event just like the one that caused the new record for the Antarctic,” he said. “The Antarctic Peninsula has mountains running down its length, perpendicular to the flow of the north-west winds, so places on the eastern side of the Peninsula can experience very warm days, just like in Canterbury, which lies downwind of the Southern Alps.”

Top stories from this morning’s Bulletin

He Puapua is not government policy, but aspects of it could become so after a consultation period. That was the message given by Māori Economic Development minister Willie Jackson yesterday, in launching a two-stage consultation process around implementing the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous People. As Stuff reports, NZ signed up to this in 2010, and since then governments have been trying to figure out how to integrate the ideas of UNDRIP into law. Over the course of this year, the otherwise pretty obscure He Puapua report has been dug out and brought to prominence by Act and National, who say it has secretly been government policy all along, and that it will create an ethnically separatist society.

As was explained by the author of He Puapua, the purpose of the report was to explore ideas about how UNDRIP could be implemented. For an understanding of where He Puapua is meant to be coming from, I recommend listening to this episode of The Detail interviewing constitutional scholar Dr Claire Charters. To take one quote, “part of that was: what would engagement look like on this? It certainly was not to say: ‘this is what it must look like’, but to provide a line of sight about how you might achieve compliance with these rights,” said Charters about her report.

In a perhaps optimistic statement, Willie Jackson launched the consultation process with a wish that it would bring the country together in kōrero. The NZ Herald’s Michael Neilson had a brilliantly comprehensive report on the launch event at Ngā Whare Waatea marae in Auckland. The consultation will first involve a targeted engagement with iwi and Māori organisations, with a second stage involving the general public. I said optimistic at the start of the paragraph, because the response from opposition leader Judith Collins was to say “by making this a matter for Māori alone, he is fostering more division.” It was a typically frustrating moment for this issue, because her wider point – that discussions need to take place between groups outside of those represented by Māori and the Crown – is reasonable, but the way Collins expressed it was not an accurate reflection of what is actually happening.

The government hasn’t exactly helped avoid controversy here though. A particular incident of this came up recently, in which mixed messages came out about whether it was good that He Puapua sat on the shelf over the last term. Jackson had said he was pleased it never made it to a cabinet that included Winston Peters, after the PM had denied a claim from Peters that it was deliberately withheld. That followed another incident in which Ardern said He Puapua wasn’t previously released “because of a concern that it would be misconstrued as government policy.”

An Oranga Tamariki care and residence facility has been closed following a damning video depicting mistreatment of children. All staff at the facility have been stood down and placed under investigation, after the initial report from Newsroom. The video showed two particular instances, one involving a child being thrown to the ground, and another involving a child being placed in a headlock. It came to light from a whistleblower who filmed the mistreatment captured by CCTV cameras, who then took it to media.

The Ngāti Rangitihi iwi are raising concerns that not enough will be done to remediate the land and water after the closure of Kawerau’s mill. Te Ao News reports there is no specific “clean-up” clause in the contract between Norske Skog Tasman and BOP Regional Council, but that general obligations to manage environmental effects apply. The mill owners assert they are not in breach of any consents. But you’d have to imagine industrial sites like Tiwai Point – where locals have been left with an enormous amount of contamination – loom large in the thinking of iwi.

A few more stories on water infrastructure: First of all, here’s the correct link to Stuff reporter Thomas Coughlan’s excellent piece about the tension between central and local government on it all. National’s Christopher Luxon spoke to Newstalk ZB last night setting out the opposition’s position, particularly noting the sense of unfairness high performing councils might feel at losing control. And on the boundaries of the four entities, there’s a strange situation in Marlborough – LDR Chloe Ranford reports the district will be split between two of the four entities, with Blenheim grouped with places as far flung as Gisborne.

Meanwhile in local government, it’s getting to that time in the election cycle when incumbents weigh their options. Radio NZ reports Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel will not be running again – sadly her husband died last year, and she said she does not want to campaign without him by her side. Several Christchurch councillors are now eyeing up the job. The NZ Herald’s Georgina Campbell reports neither Auckland nor Wellington’s mayors have given a firm commitment either way yet. And LDR Matthew Rosenberg interviewed Sir Tim Shadbolt last month, who reckons he’s got several more terms in him.

The Ministry for Ethnic Communities has officially been launched, in an upgrade that was recommended by the Royal Commission into the March 15 attacks. Stuff reports it will be led by minister Priyanca Radhakrishnan, and helmed by career public servant Mervin Singham as chief executive. He said part of the ministry’s job will be to address “services that don’t always meet the needs of ethnic people that need to be done in a more flexible way”. There has been some criticism of the new ministry, with National spokesperson Melissa Lee writing in the Indian Weekender that it has been set up as a “paper tiger” that won’t deliver real engagement.

In Fiji, the Covid outbreak is starting to get really bad, with hundreds of new cases declared yesterday. We’ve republished an RNZ Pacific report from yesterday, with the figures including two deaths, bringing the total since April to 22. Fiji’s top health official Dr James Fong is warning that the current numbers indicate it will get worse in the coming weeks, with the Fiji Village reporting his fears that the big increases are taking place in hard to reach areas of the country.

In further world news, a heatwave that unfortunately people need to be aware of: The West Coast of the US is currently being smashed in a heatwave, with both a harsh drought and fires, reports the Guardian. Further north in Canada, temperatures are getting alarmingly close to 50 celsius, a heat wave that has resulted in several hundred sudden deaths. This is the future with climate change.

