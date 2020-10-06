Election Live, October 6: Collins defends launching policy without telling spokesperson

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 6, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.10am: ASB announces ‘temporary’ naming rights to Eden Park

A statement from Eden Park this morning presents a very different story to what was reported on the 6pm news last night.

Newshub had reported that the naming rights for the national stadium have been sold to ASB Bank.

Today, the iconic Auckland stadium has revealed that ASB has secured “weeklong naming rights” for the upcoming Bledisloe Cup, and will gift the opportunity to a New Zealand business.

“We know Eden Park has a special place in the hearts of many Kiwis and it will always be Eden Park, but this will be an incredibly special opportunity for one small business, and we couldn’t be prouder to be able to use ASB’s naming rights in this way,” ASB’s Tim Deane said.

The new temporary naming rights partner for Eden Park will be revealed early next week.

9.40am: National pledges to create at least 10k jobs a month

A National government would create 10,000 jobs a month, leader Judith Collins has promised. She’s made the announcement at a press conference in Auckland this morning.

Our reporter Sherry Zhang is there and will have a full report for you shortly.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in Christchurch today for a walkabout in Lyttelton.

is in Christchurch today for a walkabout in Lyttelton. National Party leader Judith Collins is making an economic policy announcement in Avondale, Auckland this morning.

is making an economic policy announcement in Avondale, Auckland this morning. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is, probably, somewhere. I just don’t know where.

is, probably, somewhere. I just don’t know where. Act Party leader David Seymour is joining his election campaign tour in Tauranga, for some walkabouts and to make a housing and infrastructure announcement.

is joining his election campaign tour in Tauranga, for some walkabouts and to make a housing and infrastructure announcement. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is in Palmerston North for a series of visits with Green candidate #8 on the list, Teanau Tuiono.

8.05am: Fresh holes in National’s ‘strong team’ start to show

The first signs of any discontent within the National Party since Judith Collins took over as leader in July have presented themselves overnight.

An email sent from MP Denise Lee has been seen by Newshub, showing Lee criticising Collins over her decision to announce a review of Auckland Council. Lee is the party’s Auckland Council spokesperson, and claimed she had no idea the policy was coming.

You can read more about the leaked email here – but this morning has seen a further development, with Judith Collins defending her decision to launch the policy during a two hour interview on Newstalk ZB.

In a statement provided to RNZ, Collins said: “I decided to release [the policy] during an interview on Newstalk ZB… and as leader of the National Party it is entirely appropriate for me to make that call.”

She said she has since spoken to Denise Lee, who remained “very focused on campaigning and spreading the word about National’s plan to create jobs and let Kiwis keep more of what they earn through tax cuts”.

Collins’ office told RNZ she was not available for an interview, but claimed the Auckland Council review policy was one the campaign team had been working on “for several weeks”.

7.45am: Trump set to leave hospital as another staffer tests positive

Another day, another member of Donald Trump’s team has tested positive for Covid-19.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted a statement out this morning (NZ time) confirming she had tested positive for the virus, despite experiencing no symptoms.

“I will begin the quarantine process and will continue working on behalf of the American people remotely,” McEnany said.

And in the past few minutes, president Trump has announced he will be leaving hospital today. He said he’s “feeling really good” and urged people not to be “afraid of Covid”.

“We have developed, under the Trump administration, some really great drugs and knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago,” Trump posted.

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The fire that ripped through the Lake Ohau village has destroyed 46 houses, and burnt out more than 5000ha of land, reports Stuff. Firefighters were still working overnight to deal with any late flareups, and Fire and Emergency incident controller Graeme Still “told media on a tour of the Lake Ōhau Village that the fire was the biggest in terms of destruction in his 40 years of firefighting.” Yesterday afternoon, some of the residents were allowed to go through the town under escort – the ODT reports it was a deeply emotional moment for many of them.

In all, it is estimated that the village had about 15 permanent residents. Stuff spoke to some of them yesterday, who are planning on rebuilding their burnt out homes. Other properties in the village were baches and holiday homes. $100,000 has been announced as an initial contribution from the government to those affected by the fire.

What caused it all? As always with these events, it looks like a combination of factors. It appears the spark was provided by power lines arcing in high winds. But as for the spread of the blaze, Radio NZ reports Federated Farmers have criticised DOC for allowing vegetation to grow wild on retired land, saying that if animals had’ve been allowed to graze on it then there wouldn’t have been so much potent fuel. Conservation minister Eugenie Sage disagreed, saying it sounded like the organisation was making a push for free grazing. That story is worth reading to the end, to catch the comments from DOC’s operations manager around whether grazing really helps reduce the fuel load.

Yesterday’s headlines

Auckland will move down alert levels on Wednesday night to join the rest of New Zealand at alert level one.

One new case of Covid-19 was reported from managed isolation. No community cases were reported.

More than 93,000 people went to the polling booth for the first day of advance voting over the weekend.

A complaint was made to the Electoral Commission after promotional flyers opposing assisted dying were found in official EasyVote packs.

Labour’s Jacinda Ardern has committed to banning conversion therapy if re-elected.

National’s Judith Collins pledged to stop New Zealand becoming a “nation of renters”

Donald Trump greeted supporters outside Walter Reed hospital where he is receiving care following a Covid-19 diagnosis.