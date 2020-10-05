Election Live, October 5: Covid decision day – will Auckland move to alert level one?

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 5, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.00am: Auckland would already be in level one, if Collins was PM

National’s Judith Collins has revealed that Auckland would no longer be in level two, if she was the prime minister.

Collins is giving a two hour, wide-ranging interview on Newstalk ZB this morning, in the build-up to election 2020.

“The whole thing is getting to the stage where it just seems to be wallowing in Covid…it is causing immense hardship, economically and also stress level-wise for people,” Collins said. She also repeated her claim that New Zealand’s Covid response needed to be more like Taiwan’s – a comment she made during last week’s Newshub leaders’ debate.

Collins also said the travel bubble with Australia would be two-way. Currently, it’s expected that people will be able to travel to Australia without quarantine requirements – but would have to stay in a managed isolation facility upon returning to New Zealand.

While you listen to the next hour of Collins’ live interview on ZB, Toby Manhire’s crunched the numbers and looked at the ways Judith Collins could become the next prime minister.

During this morning’s interview, Collins also took the opportunity to announce new policy. National would undertake a full review of Auckland Council, Collins said.

“Auckland Council is not delivering for Aucklanders, and change is overdue to achieve better performance, which National will do,” Collins said.

“I have a particular beef with Auckland Transport, I just think it’s destroyed the central city.”

7.40am: Covid decision day – will Auckland move to alert level one?

It’s been roughly two weeks since New Zealand, except Auckland, shifted down to the relative freedoms of Covid-19 alert level one.

Today, we’ll find out whether the supercity will be following suit. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern will be speaking at a media conference in Christchurch at 1pm today. If it’s announced Auckland will be moving to level one, the earliest it can happen is Wednesday night, at 11.59pm.

It’s been more than a week since the last community case of Covid-19 in Auckland, and that was a household contact who was already in self-isolation. The last week has seen a spike in imported cases of the virus, all detected in managed isolation.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

It will be impossible to have missed the news that US President Donald Trump, and many in his inner circle, have now tested positive for Covid-19. The latest is that we don’t know how serious Trump’s condition is, because conflicting and contradictory information has been coming out. The NZ Herald has an update of what his doctors are saying, and what treatments he is on, but the key moment of the weekend was when White House chief of staff Mark Meadows gave reporters a briefing that expressed how concerned medical staff were about his health. Covid-19 is a virus that progresses relatively slowly, so there could still be days of confusion on this front to come. At the moment, Trump remains at the Walter Reed military hospital.

It seems most likely that he picked it up at an event on September 26, though that is not certain. The New York Times has details on the White House ceremony at which the spread could have taken place, which was held to mark the nomination of potential Supreme Court judge Amy Coney Barrett. That in and of itself is a wild story, because of the politics of the nomination – Trump and the Republican party have a small window of unfettered power before the election to try and entrench the conservative majority on the court. But now, as the Guardian reports, with several US senators now testing positive (senators have to vote on Supreme Court nominations made by presidents) the window is closing.

It may be that Trump becomes too ill to govern. If that happens, CNN has an explainer on what happens next – there is a long line of succession, starting with vice President Mike Pence. However, such a determination of incapacitation requires clarity around his health, which at the moment remains mysterious. And the current White House hasn’t exactly built up a reputation for credibility over the last four years, reports the Los Angeles Times – that report included a startling quote from a political science professor on confusion around the extent of Trump’s illness: “That’s something you see in authoritarian regimes. You shouldn’t see that in democracies.”

Judith Collins’ stop for a prayer at an Auckland church on her way to vote led to claims she was politicising faith.

For the ninth straight day there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community. Five people were reported to have tested positive in border facilities.

A new poll by Colmar Brunton for Q+A showed the race for Auckland Central tightening, with Helen White of Labour on 35%, Emma Mellow of National on 30%, and Chlöe Swarbrick of the Greens on 26%.

Labour pledged new funds to target rheumatic fever: the Greens pledged to save kauri.

Donald Trump released a video from hospital updating Americans on his health and “miracles coming down from God”.