Election Live, October 4: Auckland Central poll to come; region awaits alert level one decision

7.15am: On the campaign trail

Here’s where the party leaders are today:

National leader Judith Collins is in Auckland, and is expected to cast her vote later this morning.

is in Auckland, and is expected to cast her vote later this morning. NZ First leader Winston Peters is in Auckland, where he’ll be visiting the Takapuna Market and the Glenfield Mall.

is in Auckland, where he’ll be visiting the Takapuna Market and the Glenfield Mall. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is in Auckland, where she’s making an announcement on kauri protection then popping over to Waiheke to meet constituents; her co-leader James Shaw is on Wellington’s south coast, where he’ll be doing a shallow dive and talking about ocean policy.

is in Auckland, where she’s making an announcement on kauri protection then popping over to Waiheke to meet constituents; her is on Wellington’s south coast, where he’ll be doing a shallow dive and talking about ocean policy. Act leader David Seymour is taking his bus tour to Gisborne.

is taking his bus tour to Gisborne. Can’t tell you where Labour leader Jacinda Ardern is because I do not know.

7.00am: The day ahead

The last week has been encouraging as far as the stamping out of community transmission of Covid-19 is concerned. If there are no new community cases reported today, that will be the ninth day of zero local cases in a row, and with only eight active community-detected cases in the country, cabinet’s decision tomorrow should be straightforward, meaning Auckland can, as signalled, move to alert level one at end of play on Wednesday. (Though don’t rule out Ashley Bloomfield’s previously teased idea of a “level one plus”, with some additional requirement on, for example, mask wearing.) We’ll have the latest from the ministry, expected to arrive via press statement at 1pm, here.

Advance voting opened yesterday, and there were anecdotal reports of a higher turnout than last time round. Some voting sites are open today, but a lot aren’t; if you’re in a voting mood, have a look at what’s available in your area here.

Meanwhile, Q+A are promising a Colmar Brunton poll on the Auckland Central seat. A fortnight ago a Newshub Reid Research poll put Labour’s Helen White in a strong lead with 42.3% of the votes, ahead of National’s Emma Mellow on 26.6% and and the Greens’ Chlöe Swarbrick on 24.2%.

And, of course, eyes around the world will remain on Washington DC, where the president of the United States is in hospital after testing positive for the coronavirus.

6.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

American president Donald Trump was taken to hospital with Covid-19, and various contacts also tested positive.

Advance voting opened and New Zealanders – including the prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, flocked to polling booths across the country.

There was one new case of Covid-19, a recent returnee who tested positive in managed isolation.