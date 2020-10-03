Election Live, October 3: Advance voting opens today; Trump has ‘mild symptoms’

8.00am: Trump experiencing ‘mild symptoms’; Biden and Pence test negative

American president Donald Trump is experiencing “mild symptoms” after testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday, the White House says.

First lady Melania Trump has also tested positive for the virus, as have several others in the White House, but the Trumps’ son Barron has returned a negative test. The president revealed his test result in a tweet early yesterday evening NZ time (about 1am American time), after he had returned from an afternoon political fundraiser without telling the crowd he had been exposed to an aide with the virus.

Thank you for the love you are sending our way. I have mild symptoms but overall feeling good. I am looking forward to a speedy recovery. — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) October 2, 2020

The Democratic presidential candidate, Joe Biden, who went head to head with Trump in a chaotic debate on Tuesday night US time (Wednesday afternoon NZ time), has tested negative, as has vice president Mike Pence. The virus has an incubation period of up to 14 days, however.

I’m happy to report that Jill and I have tested negative for COVID. Thank you to everyone for your messages of concern. I hope this serves as a reminder: wear a mask, keep social distance, and wash your hands. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Trump has spent much of the year downplaying the seriousness of Covid-19, refusing to wear a mask and continuing to shake hands with constituents. At Tuesday’s debate, the president said of Biden: “I don’t wear masks like him. Every time you see him, he’s got a mask. He could be speaking 200 feet away from me, and he shows up with the biggest mask I’ve ever seen.”

7.00am: Advance voting opens today

Nearly 450 advance voting places open their doors this morning, with expectations around 60% of people could vote before election day on October 17.

Chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said the number of early voting places will continue to rise over the next two weeks. On Saturday October 10, for example, Wright said there will be about 1,350 voting places open.

On election day itself, the number reaches about 2,600. You can find a list of voting places here.

“We have voting places in an enormous range of locations, from schools and church halls to mosques, marae, universities, clubrooms and libraries. There’s even a camping ground and adventure bike park. And in remote parts of electorates such as East Coast, Northland and West Coast-Tasman, we’ll have pop-ups in retail spaces,” Wright said.

In the last election, in 2017, 47% of votes were cast in advance, and it’s believed the number will rise this time.

“Our message is to vote early and vote local because it’s more convenient and minimises election day queues, which lessens the risk of Covid-19, said Wright.

“We’ll still be running the election as though the country were at alert level two, so there will be physical distancing, use of hand sanitiser, voluntary contact tracing, single-use pens to mark voting papers, and PPE on hand for staff in case it’s needed.”

She said about 400,000 eligible voters have yet to enrol, and they can do so – and vote – at any time up to and including election day.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw is getting in early, casting his vote at 9am this morning at the Sustainability Trust Wellington on Forresters Lane in Te Aro.

6.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



American president Donald Trump tested positive for Covid-19, as did the first lady, Melania Trump.

There were no new cases of Covid-19, and no one in hospital with the virus.

The Ministry of Health said it believed one of the three people who tested positive for Covid-19 after leaving managed isolation was infected via a rubbish bin.

The Māori Party toned down its strict immigration policy.

Labour announced its housing policy, which contains a pledge to repeal and replace the Resource Management Act.

Read yesterday’s top stories here.