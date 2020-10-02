Election Live, October 2: Government denies it’s failed on affordable housing

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 2, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

9.00am: Advance voting starts tomorrow

Today’s the last day before the election cycle kicks up a notch, with advance voting booths opening nationwide tomorrow.

Nearly 450 advance voting places will open their doors from tomorrow morning, with expectations around 60% of people could vote before election day.

Chief electoral officer Alicia Wright said the number of early voting places will continue to rise over the next two weeks. On Saturday October 10, for example, Wright said there will be about 1,350 voting places open.

On election day itself, the number reaches about 2,600.

“We have voting places in an enormous range of locations, from schools and church halls to mosques, marae, universities, clubrooms and libraries. There’s even a camping ground and adventure bike park. And in remote parts of electorates such as East Coast, Northland and West Coast-Tasman, we’ll have pop-ups in retail spaces,” Wright said.

Property Investors’ Federation head Andrew King copped a fair amount of flack – including on The Spinoff – in recent weeks for comments alleging he was suggesting landlords should delay installing heatpumps.

Today, he’s responded. Here’s an extract from his article:

In recent weeks I’ve had the misfortune of seeing my name in headlines suggesting that I have “urged” landlords not to install heating in rentals. This is incorrect, but has been repeated in two Spinoff articles drawing on the original report – the first by Hayden Donnell and the second, yesterday, by Michael Andrew. I’d like to set the record straight.

I had told a reporter about Property Investors’ Federation findings that many tenants don’t want heat pumps. I explained that we believe tenants should be thought of as customers and it was a good idea to involve them in the heating decision and to talk to them first. If they want a heat pump then you might as well install one sooner than later. If your tenant doesn’t want a heat pump then you could take this into consideration and not put one in until you have to. This, as best I can tell, led to the front page headline “Landords urged to delay heating”.

This does not reflect the kind of organisation we are. While we represent private rental property providers, we operate as an industry group who acknowledge that tenants are a critical part of the rental industry. To be clear, the NZPIF doesn’t urge people to not install heating in their rentals.

8.20am: Ardern called out for ‘mostly false’ comments about Collins

Comments made by Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern during Wednesday night’s Newshub debate have been called out for being “mostly false”.

Ardern said: “when Judith [Collins] was minister of police, the police numbers declined on her watch.”

But an AAP fact check has revealed this is largely false. Actual police numbers rose between 2008 and 2016, covering the two periods in which Judith Collins served as the minister in charge.

However, the AAP report stated that when police numbers are described as an “officer to resident ratio”, the numbers declined during Collins’ second time as minister (but rose during the first).

“This means Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is only correct to say police numbers fell under Collins when those figures are expressed as police per head of population,” the report stated.

7.50am: Megan Wood denies government has failed on affordable housing

The housing minister has rejected claims that the government failed on its promise of delivering more affordable houses, despite house prices and rents rising.

An RNZ report this morning shows rents have increased by 3.3% in the year to July (according to Stats NZ) while house prices have continued to rise. Similarly, economist Shamubeel Eaqub told RNZ despite the foreign buyers ban, the brightline test extension, and KiwiBuild, affordability has not changed in the last three years.

“KiwiBuild failed, the ban on foreign buyers and the brightline test were put in place but they weren’t very effective,” he said.

“They increased state housing stock, which is good, but demand has still outstripped supply.”

But housing minister Megan Woods disagreed, telling RNZ no government wants to see the property market crash.

“What KiwiBuild and the market is demonstrating is that there is plenty of room to be building at the affordable end of the market, without fundamentally bringing down house prices,” Woods said.

National’s leader Judith Collins, unsurprisingly, promoted her party’s plans to rip up the resource management act, if elected.

One of the major newslines out of Wednesday’s leaders’ debate was on a point of agreement between Ardern and Collins. During the quickfire question round, both were asked if they supported moving to a four year parliamentary term, as opposed to the existing three years. And both agreed that we should. So how does the idea stack up?

The case in favour was put succinctly in a NZ Herald editorial in 2018 – in brief, the argument is that governments could get more actual governing done if they didn’t have to spend a third of every term effectively in election mode. They also noted that it tends to come from within the political system more often than not, which is probably a reflection on the reality of governing. Local governments are also seeking to change the length of their electoral cycles, on the grounds that the increasing complexity of the challenges they’re being asked to take on requires more time. And in both cases, the underlying message is clear – governments are elected to govern, so they should be given ample room to get on with it.

But is that necessarily the best outcome for democracy as a system? As Stuff’s Henry Cooke argues, governments (and particularly the executive branch of governments) are already incredibly powerful in New Zealand, relative to other democracies we compare ourselves against. He also argues that because of this power, governments could actually accomplish plenty over three years if they really set their mind to it – it’s not for nothing that New Zealand is sometimes described as the “fastest legislature in the West.” And for those on the outside of the political system looking in, there would be fewer opportunities to make their case to voters. Social Credit put out a press release after the debate saying that it would amount to a two-party power grab if Labour and National went ahead with it.

Having said that, Judith Collins tempered her enthusiasm by saying it would have to be decided by a referendum. New Zealanders have done that twice before, most recently in 1990 when the proposal was thoroughly rejected. It might be worth noting the context of the time – the country had just seen six years of the Rogernomics revolution, in which the government pushed through profound and rapid social and economic changes. Under MMP (rather than the old First Past the Post) those sorts of rapid transformations are more difficult for governments to achieve, but that’s partly because we’ve always had multi-party governments since 1996. Coalitions aren’t by any means assured under MMP – but with a three year term, regular elections for people to decide if they want change or more of the same are.

There were 12 cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation. Ten of the cases originated on the same flight from India.

Advance NZ failed in its eleventh hour High Court bid to be allowed to appear in Saturday’s minor party Newshub debate.

Labour pledged to complete two current investigations into the price of supermarket groceries and building supplies should it be returned to government.

Labour also released its fiscal plan for the coming years, built around the government’s budget and the recently released pre-election economic and fiscal update.

National said it would invest $600 million into developing a long term plan for water storage if elected next month.

National leader Judith Collins emphatically rejected the prospect of a coalition agreement with Advance NZ, because she’s “not insane”.

Just 2.8% of applications for compassionate leave from managed isolation were approved between July and September, according to MBIE figures.

Read yesterday’s top stories here.