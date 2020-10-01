Election Live, October 1: Pharmac review decided on the spot, Collins admits

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 1, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

7.50am: Collins says second debate was ‘lively’, won’t say who won

National’s leader Judith Collins wouldn’t go so far as to say she won last night’s debate, but told Newstalk ZB she “thinks she did well”. However, she’s admitted to making up policy on the fly during proceedings.

Last night was the second of three televised leaders’ debates before the October 17 election, this time hosted by Newshub.

Questioned by Mike Hosking over whether she had made up any policies on the spot, Collins laughed and admitted “you have to make decisions”. Collins said she had not expected to be asked about a review of Pharmac, but both her and Jacinda Ardern committed to one if elected.

“I think with a view to making sure that people understand what the processes are that Pharmac goes through but also making sure that Pharmac is held to account,” she said.

A review into Pharmac was pledged by the Act Party earlier in the day, with leader David Seymour praising the commitment by both Ardern and Collins.

Similarly, a decision to call back money from the wage subsidy if corporations twisted the rules was “a big call”, Collins said. “The rules were pathetic… [and] there is a moral duty if people have taken all that money, and they don’t need it… they should pay it back.”

Overall, this debate was more “lively”, Collins said, than the first debate and she thought Ardern had “a bit more energy”.

“My phone was buzzing all night with people saying I did well,” Collins said.

Two weeks away from election day, Collins said she expected the result to be “close as anything” and said people she’s meeting every day are “feeling positive and enthusiastic”.

The East Coast is going to be a fascinating electorate to watch on the night, and could get very close. Through Local Democracy Reporter Charlotte Jones, the Rotorua Daily Post has reported on an internal Labour poll which puts their candidate (Kiri Allan) ahead of National’s candidate for the first time in more than a decade. Allan is a sitting MP, and said she had done the “hard yards” to win people over through the last three years.

Or maybe the poll was dodgy? That’s what National’s campaign chair Gerry Brownlee maybe alleged, maybe was just asking questions about, in a furious press release about whether it was a ‘push-poll’. That’s where respondents are asked questions in a certain way to lead them towards a favourable outcome for the pollsters. As Justin Giovannetti reports, Labour reacted to that with fury, releasing material around the poll that “shows clearly that the questions are standard for surveys of this type,” Labour campaign manager Hayden Munro said in a statement. Even so, polling electorate seats is difficult, and so it’s clearly all on.

Anne Tolley is retiring from the seat, and National are being represented by popular Rotorua District Councillor Tania Tapsell, who I interviewed earlier in the year. As a new candidate, she has a low list placing, so absolutely has to win the seat to get in. The whole electorate is fascinating, in part because the three leading candidates are all wāhine Māori. Some might also argue that the electorate is also unusual for having three genuinely impressive candidates, but we won’t go there. The Gisborne Herald reported on a debate held between Allan, Tapsell and Meredith Akuhata-Brown of the Greens, a sitting Gisborne District Councillor.

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins faced off in the second leaders’ debate.

Donald Trump talked over Joe Biden a lot in the first presidential leaders’ debate.

RNZ and Stuff are challenging the name suppression in the NZ First Foundation donations case.

For the fifth day in a row there are no new community cases of Covid-19 to report.

There was one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Read yesterday’s top stories here.