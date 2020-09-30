Election Live, September 30: ‘One law for NZ First’ – Peters responds to SFO charges

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 30, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are. Spoiler, they’re all in Auckland:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins are in Auckland today ahead of tonight’s Newshub leaders’ debate.

and are in Auckland today ahead of tonight’s Newshub leaders’ debate. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is also somewhere in Auckland, probably on his bus?

is also somewhere in Auckland, probably on his bus? Act Party leader David Seymour is launching the party’s health policy this morning in Auckland with deputy Brooke van Velden.

is launching the party’s health policy this morning in Auckland with deputy Brooke van Velden. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is in Ōwairaka this morning for a public event at Māra Hūpara, Traditional Māori Playground. In the afternoon she’ll be in Ponsonby for a series of visits, before appearing on the Child Wellbeing Election Forum panel in the evening.

8.05am: Debate day – Ardern and Collins to face-off again

Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins will be going head-to-head for the second time in tonight’s Newshub leaders’ debate.

It follows two more polls – one showing Labour could govern alone, and another showing they’d need the support of the Greens. Neither poll saw a route to power for National.

Speaking on Newstalk ZB today, Collins warned Ardern against “upping the sass”. There’s been some suggestion Ardern might choose to go on the defensive in tonight’s debate, following a more subdued performance last week.

Collins also asked Ardern to “correct the record” over comments she made about the Serious Fraud Office.

“There’s obviously a little history there with the Opposition leader [Collins] and the SFO – as a previous minister, her engagement with the SFO led to her job loss,” Ardern said yesterday. The comments, though technically accurate, prompted Collins to say she was “disgusted”.

Meanwhile, a new NZ Herald poll released today showed that a majority of respondents trusted Labour to handle the Covid-19 response and keep the virus out of New Zealand, but more believed National could rebuild the economy.

7.45am: ‘One law for NZ First’ – Peters responds to SFO charges

Winston Peters said it seems like it’s “one law for New Zealand First and different applications of law for everyone else”, following the announcement that charges had been laid against two people related to the NZ First Foundation. Peters and the party had attempted to stop the announcement coming out until after the election, in a move that was rejected by the court.

Now, he’s announced the party will be taking the Serious Fraud Office to court over allegations that it had abused its statutory powers (see more in The Bulletin).

Two people have been charged with “obtaining by deception” in relation to donations provided to the New Zealand First Foundation. Neither is a minister, sitting MP, or candidate in the upcoming election (or a member of their staff), or a current member of the New Zealand First party.

Appearing on Newstalk ZB, Peters criticised the SFO’s decision to announce the decision about his party so close to the election, when there remains ongoing investigations into National and Labour.

Strictly speaking, the SFO has already laid charges in relation to the National Party donations investigation, with a trial date set for next year. However, an investigation in relation to donations made to the Labour Party in 2017 is ongoing.

“The timing of its decision to lay charges against the foundation constitutes a James Comey-level error of judgment,” Peters told a press conference last night.

Questioned on whether he had shot himself in the foot by having a foundation in the first place, Peters said: “the foundation is the same design and identical structure… as the National Party’s foundation.”

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Just days before voting starts, we got an update yesterday on the Serious Fraud Office investigation into the NZ First Foundation. Toby Manhire has put together a cheat sheet with all the information we got at 5pm yesterday evening, along with the background of the issue. The SFO put out a statement, and I’ll quote it here in full, because it is a short one:

The SFO has filed a charge of ‘Obtaining by Deception’ against two defendants in the New Zealand First Foundation electoral funding case. The charges were filed on 23 September.

The defendants have interim name suppression and so cannot be named or identified at this time. We note, however, that neither defendant is a Minister, sitting MP, or candidate in the upcoming election (or a member of their staff), or a current member of the New Zealand First party.

The SFO has no further comment.

In a press conference, NZ First leader Winston Peters said the lack of charges against anyone within the party amounted to a complete exoneration of NZ First, and denounced the timing saying it “raised serious questions about the Serious Fraud Office.” He said NZ First lawyers would be taking the SFO to court on allegations that it had abused its statutory powers. He also insisted that the NZ First Foundation is completely separate from the party itself. “Total exoneration for everyone in my party is clarity, and I’m happy with that,” said Peters. Political editor Barry Soper told Newstalk ZB that the party had attempted to gag the SFO from releasing details of the charges that were filed until after the election.

The suggestion that the NZ First Foundation is completely different to the party is a bold one. The two trustees of said foundation are Peters’ personal lawyer Brian Henry, and former NZ First MP Doug Woolerton. As Radio NZ reported last year, the foundation also made loans totalling almost $200,000 over several years to the party itself. Electoral law expert Andrew Geddis said last night on Checkpoint that the nature of the foundation was unique, and that the foundation in his opinion was “set up as a shadow way of gaining donations and running the party.” If you’d rather read the thoughts of Professor Geddis than listen to them, we’ve published an article by him on The Spinoff.

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



The Serious Fraud Office announced it had charged two people in connection with its investigation into donations and loans made by the NZ First Foundation. No NZ First MPs, employees nor candidates were charged, and leader Winston Peters said the party had been fully exonerated.

However Peters vowed to take legal action against the SFO, arguing that the timing of the announcement so close to the election was deeply unfair to the party.

Meanwhile National said it would rename the SFO the ‘Serious Fraud and Anti-Corruption Agency’ and double its funding if elected next month.

In a raft of health policy announcements, Labour said it would raise the emergency dental grant to $1000 for people on low incomes, make mental health support available to all primary and intermediate school students, and increase funding to Pharmac by $200 million.

There were two new cases of Covid-19, both in managed isolation.

The man who escaped managed isolation by means of a bedsheet rope spent around eight hours exploring different parts of Auckland on foot, it was revealed.

Advance NZ filed an injunction against Mediaworks over the party’s exclusion from this weekend’s minor party debate.

Public transport would be free nationwide for those under 18 or over 65, and half price for students, under the Greens’ transport policy.

