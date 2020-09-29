Election Live, September 29: Green deputy PM possible in next government – Shaw

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 28, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in Manukau today for a policy announcement, followed by a visit to Douglas Pharmaceuticals in Henderson.

is in Manukau today for a policy announcement, followed by a visit to Douglas Pharmaceuticals in Henderson. National Party leader Judith Collins has launched her party’s law and order policy this morning. Tonight, she’ll be participating in the Papakura candidates debate.

has launched her party’s law and order policy this morning. Tonight, she’ll be participating in the Papakura candidates debate. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is in Auckland today. But where, who knows?

is in Auckland today. But where, who knows? Act Party leader David Seymour is also campaigning in Auckland today.

is also campaigning in Auckland today. Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson is (also) in Auckland, visiting the Ōtara Kai Village, before making a policy announcement. Later, she’s participating in the RNZ Māori policy debate. James Shaw is… somewhere.

8.20am: Shaw, Davidson could be queen maker on election night

With New Zealand First basically invisible in the latest polls, it’s possible the Greens could wield the most power come election night. Last night’s TVNZ Colmar Brunton poll had the party on 7%, with Labour down to 47% – meaning they could not govern alone.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw told RNZ anything is on the table after the next election. “One of the things that we are hearing from people… is that they want to make sure that Labour has to talk to somebody and not be able to make those decisions by itself.”

Shaw wouldn’t rule out aiming for a Green deputy PM, saying it’s “not out of the realm of possibility”. However, something outside the realm of possibility would be a Green coalition with National, with Shaw agreeing that a vote for the Greens is a vote for a Labour-led government.

Each possible role within a government would be assessed on its merits, and depend on how the numbers fall on election night, Shaw said.

Asked why the Greens have been bouncing back in the polls, while New Zealand First drops away, Shaw said it reflected the party’s “track record” over the past three years.

7.50am: Labour expected to announce increase in dental grant

Reports this morning that Labour will be announcing an increase to the emergency dental grant for low income people.

RNZ’s claiming the party will be pledging to up the Work and Income grant from $300 to $1000.

The party’s health spokesperson Hipkins has previously ruled out offering free dental care, and that was not a feature of National’s health plans earlier this month earlier. Currently, free check-ups are available up to the age of 18.

National’s policy included an extra $30 million for improving services, including a free toothbrush, toothpaste and information pack each year for children.

Furthermore, Labour’s set to promise additional mobile dental clinics for school-aged children living in remote and hard to reach areas.

7.40am: Auckland Harbour Bridge shut in both directions

It’s not exactly within the purview of “election” live (although it’s becoming a politicised issue), but I thought I’d highlight this for any Auckland readers this morning. Auckland’s Harbour Bridge is shut in both directions, during rush hour, due to high winds overnight.

It follows a major truck crash on the bridge more than a week ago.

The Transport Agency said bridge lanes will re-open as soon as possible once wind gusts ease, and motorists are advised to either delay their journey or use the outer Western motorway.

If you can work from home this morning, and the bridge closure impacts you, I’d recommend it.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Another poll is out, and this one is telling a story of a very different parliament after the election compared to other recent polls. The One News Colmar Brunton survey still has Labour a long way ahead on 47%, with National back on 33% – that suggests the vast gap is closing up slightly. Act came third on 8%, and the Greens were next on 7%. No other party was within touching distance of the 5% threshold, with NZ First falling as low as 1%.

There’s a significant detail within those numbers: All of a sudden, the Greens have leverage over Labour. Because Labour would only have 59 seats, that leaves them a few short of actually commanding a majority. That would give the Greens the option of providing confidence and supply to a minority Labour government, or going into coalition with them.

But in raw political terms, that means power. You’ll note that I’ve been banging on a lot recently about what the Green party bottom lines are in negotiations – to date, they don’t have any – rather they have a list of ‘top priorities’. These include issues like sweeping welfare and tax reform, their ocean protection plan and their housing policies. But it’s for precisely this scenario that knowing what they intend to push for – and how strongly they intend to push – matters a great deal. And as two of Stuff’s top political people write, the Greens holding the balance of power in this way could change the whole dynamic of the race, and make some National supporters who don’t like the Greens consider switching to Labour to keep them out.

For National and Act, there is still a long way to go before those numbers look remotely like enough to govern with. But Act especially have been doing particularly well in the polls recently by the standards they’ve endured over the past decade, and Radio NZ’s Jo Moir had a good story on how they’re finding the change.

