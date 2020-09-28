Election Live, September 28: Robertson targets National voters after fiscal plan fumble

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 28, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.15am: National pledges 100,000 free counselling sessions

National’s released its mental health policy, promising to implement a minister for mental health and offer 100,000 free counselling sessions to provide relief after Covid-19.

“Mental health is just as important as physical health. One in five Kiwis experience a mental health disorder at some point in their lives, and nearly 9% of adults experience psychological distress every month,” the party’s mental health spokesperson Matt Doocey said.

National would also implement a $10 million mental health support package for small and medium businesses, and require schools to deliver mental health training from years one to 13.

A nationwide “zero suicides” comprehensive multi-sector suicide prevention strategy would also be committed to.

9.30am: Australian travel bubble ‘within weeks’ – but not for all

Travel between Australia and New Zealand could reopen earlier than expected, but it won’t be available for everyone and travel won’t be allowed between all regions.

Reports out of Australia suggest the bubble would initially only be one-way, allowing New Zealanders to travel to Australia, and be restricted to those living in the South Island.

However, New South Wales residents may be able to travel here by Christmas, it has been suggested.

9.00am: Robertson targets National swing voters in business speech

Labour thinks it can lure some disillusioned former National voters over to its side as a result of the opposition’s fiscal plan fumble.

In a speech delivered to business leaders today, Labour’s finance spokesperson Grant Robertson said National is in disarray and its economic plan is “riddled with basic errors”.

“I am putting to you today that as business people, you should be voting Labour,” he said. “For some of you that might be a first time endeavour, so hear me out. Off the back of our stable, consistent and careful leadership, there is a contrast.”

Robertson highlighted the flood of National MPs who have exited the party since the 2017 election, including Bill English, Steven Joyce and Nikki Kaye. With decades of experience between them, Robertson said, “it should come as no surprise that they are in no shape to lead us through this pandemic or run the economic recovery.

Robertson said National has “flip-flopped” on important decisions made on the border, alert levels and the whole elimination strategy. “Consistency breeds confidence and they have been totally without it,” Robertson said.

Of course, he also continued to take aim at the party’s finances (more info in the 8.10am update), saying National had boxed itself into a “fiscal Bermuda Triangle”.

“The total cost of their errors is now larger than the estimate for an additional Auckland Harbour Crossing,” he said.

8.10am: National, Labour continue fight over fiscal plan

Labour is continuing to throw accusations at National over its fiscal plan and an alleged $8 billion hole, as RNZ reports.

National has admitted to two errors totalling about $4 billion, but continues to deny that it double counted money for transport by tagging $3.9 billion to the non-existent NZ Upgrade Programme, as well as including it in the sum it’s allocated to capital spending.

Jacinda Ardern said her party would be putting out its own to follow on from this month’s Treasury update.

“What I will say is: ours stacks up; what I’m deeply concerned about is that the National Party’s has a significant hole – you cannot promote tax cuts, as well as spending, as well as debt reduction and claim that you’re not going to cut services,” she said.

Judith Collins rejected Labour’s claim about multiple mistakes, saying there was “only one error, and the rest simply a different name for something, it’s been explained by the economists”.

“It’s just a typical thing from the Labour Party finance spokesperson [Grant Robertson] the ‘Minister of Misinformation’,” said Collins.

7.40am: Ardern remains cagey on possible coalition options

Jacinda Ardern isn’t getting too excited about a new poll that showed Labour could govern alone after the election. The Newshub-Reid Research poll had Labour on 50.1%, compared to National on 29.6%. Albeit a 10-point drop for Labour in the same poll, it would mean Labour could form a government without its handbrake, New Zealand First, or the Greens.

Ardern told RNZ that a single party government hasn’t happened under MMP and there’s no reason for that to change this year.

“It’s not a prospect I’ve entertained… it’s not been something that MMP elections have delivered,” Ardern said. “We’re certainly not complacent.”

Over the past three years, Ardern said her leadership has been about trying to build consensus “regardless of whether we needed those numbers”, citing the zero carbon legislation that got backing from National.

Of the parties polling above 5%, the Greens are the only party Ardern said she’d work with – ruling out a possible left-right deal with the Act Party.

7.35am: Top stories from The Bulletin

A new poll has set the scene for the likely outcomes of upcoming referendums on social issues. The One News Colmar Brunton poll has found the cause of cannabis legalisation is going backwards, with only 35% saying they’ll vote for the Cannabis Legalisation and Control bill – that’s down from 40% when the same question was asked in June. Meanwhile the End of Life Choice Act looks much more comfortable – 64% told the pollsters that they intend to vote for the legislation to come into force. We have explainers on what both involve – euthanasia is here, and cannabis legalisation is here.

On the cannabis one particularly, a lot of the discussion has revolved around how the campaign has taken place. As Newshub reports, Green Party list MP Chlöe Swarbrick has accused those of opposing the referendum of “seeking to cast fear and doubt, to basically try to tell people that to vote yes to implement a sensible, mature, adult framework – to reduce harm, to increase community wellbeing, to ensure our kids are not using this substance – is conflated with the idea of whether you support cannabis or not.”

Which is all well and good as a point to make, but it’s also sort of just describing politics and campaigning. Creating fear and doubt about a change is how groups against that change win their preferred outcome through democratic means. For more elaboration on this, I went along to see Family First leaders speak in Gore, and wrote this about a campaign machine which has ruthlessly outperformed legalisation advocates.

And how are political leaders responding to it all? Stuff reports former PM Helen Clark has come out as a yes on both referendums. Radio NZ reported last month that Judith Collins and the National caucus as a whole had opted to vote against cannabis legalisation. Meanwhile the PM Jacinda Ardern has been open about voting for the euthanasia referendum, but is refusing to say how she’ll vote in the cannabis referendum. It’s hard to know at this late stage whether an endorsement would make a difference or not, but had it been made earlier in the piece it probably would have changed the dynamics of the issue, given her extremely high levels of personal popularity. Stuff’s Henry Cooke has called for her to come out and say which way she is voting, one way or the other.

Read more and subscribe here

7.30am: Yesterday’s key stories



There were two new cases of Covid-19, both imported cases detected in managed isolation.

Labour pledged to phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics such as polystyrene packaging and to establish a $50m business innovation fund to develop new plastic alternatives.

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake shook the central North Island.

Labour are on 50.1%, National on 29.6% and Act on 6.3% in the latest Newshub Reid-Research poll.

Read yesterday’s top stories here.