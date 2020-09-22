Election Live, September 22: Debate day – Ardern and Collins to go head-to-head

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 22, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.10am: National wants bigger role for private sector in MIQ

The Opposition’s border security policy is set to be released this morning, with a report in the Herald claiming it will see a bigger role for the private sector in keeping Covid-19 out of New Zealand.

The National Party wants any provider to be able to apply to accommodate travellers entering New Zealand, under quarantine standards that its national border agency would set, inspect and enforce. The party has previously said it wants a specific agency to enforce the rules around quarantine.

Under National’s proposal, the cost of quarantine would be less of a burden on the taxpayer and the country would be allowed to welcome back international students and more foreign workers.

7.45am: Leaders prep for first TVNZ debate; new poll tonight

It’s debate day! The TVNZ leaders debate between Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern will go ahead tonight at 7pm, after being bumped out a few weeks due to Covid-19.

Moderated by John Campbell, the debate is the first opportunity for the leaders of the two biggest parties to demonstrate their vision for New Zealand’s future.

The Spinoff’s editor Toby Manhire has written about the 11 things you can expect from tonight’s face-off, which you can read here. Based on the quality of his predictions in the office, it’s likely all of these things will be accurate.

We’re also expecting a new poll – the first since before (yes, before) the return of Covid-19. In fact, the last two polls were the Newshub “rogue” poll and a following TVNZ poll in late July (yes, JULY).

I’ll have live coverage of the debate here tonight, so keep your eyes glued to The Spinoff.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The alert levels will shift down around the country this week, with most of the country moving back into level one. Our live updates from yesterday has the details – as of now, the country outside of Auckland is at level one. Auckland meanwhile will move to level two proper (as opposed to 2.5) on Wednesday night, and remain there for a further two weeks.

There were no new cases yesterday, but an existing case from the weekend is still causing something of a headache. Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the source of infection was “still under investigation” and they remain “open minded” – this was the case that may have resulted from an abnormally long incubation period. Bloomfield also noted that the man had kept an eye out for any symptoms, and praised him for getting a test when they emerged. The official advice on managed isolation hasn’t changed as a result, but Dr Siouxsie Wiles argues that it shows a need to keep an eye on those who have just come out of the system.

As for how life will change at the new alert levels, remember normal life? It still won’t quite be like that, even at level one. Stuff has a piece with a bunch of advice for those who will be at level one, including a request that people keep washing their hands (which, come on, do this anyway) maintain a reasonable amount of social distancing, and keep using either the contact tracing app or some other form of readiness for cases to pop up again. The Herald has also reported warnings from experts encouraging people to be a bit more careful with level one this time around. Masks will remain mandatory on public transport in Auckland, and will become optional (but encouraged) everywhere else. And as always, if you’ve got the symptoms, stay home except for ducking out to get a test.

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

Auckland will move down to alert level two on Wednesday night. The rest of the country will move down to alert level one from midnight tonight.

No new cases of Covid-19 were announced.

Jacinda Ardern admitted she made a mistake posing for a group photo in Palmerston North that breached her government’s own social distancing rules.

National revealed its $1.29 billion technology policy which would create at least 100,000 technology sector jobs by 2030.

Air New Zealand’s CEO said he was not expecting a “trans-Tasman bubble” for at least another six months.

