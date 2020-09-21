Election Live, September 21: Ardern to reveal alert level decision after new community cases

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 21, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

10.40am: National reveals billion dollar tech policy

National’s hoping its $1.29 billion technology policy will bring its election campaign back on track, after the weekend’s $4 billion fiscal hole debate.

The party’s announced a plan to create at least 100,000 technology sector jobs by 2030. A new ministerial role would also be created – a minister for technology.

“Doubling the size of the technology sector by 2030 is an ambitious goal, but one that I am serious about achieving,” Judith Collins said.

National’s also promised 1000 tertiary scholarships per year targeted at students from low decile schools to undertake science, technology, engineering and maths degrees.



“National will give Kiwis with world-class skills and experience the chance to flourish right here and help grow our economy, rather than hit them with higher taxes like Labour will,” Collins claimed.

10.30am: Judith Collins defends $4b fiscal hole

It wouldn’t be an election campaign without a fiscal hole. This time, it’s threatening to dismantle National’s run for office.

The $4 billion hole means National’s intention to bring debt down to 35% of GDP by 2034 will now be revised to 36%.

Appearing on RNZ this morning, Collins defended the error, noting that it’s something her party’s finance spokesperson Paul Goldsmith had apologised for.

“I’m not sure that’s going to the biggest issue, frankly, going into this election,” Collins said.

“What we are saying is that we will be borrowing money but we will be having less debt in 10-14 years time than the current Labour forecasts have it.”

The party’s desired tax cuts won’t have to go, Collins confirmed, despite the incorrect numbers.

Collins said the errors in Treasury’s hard copy Prefu documents showed how easy it was to make mistakes. Tresury admitted there were numerous mistakes in the printed version of their pre-election fiscal update, however the online documents were correct.

“When Paul [Goldsmith]’s done the calculations, what he’s done is he hasn’t noted that there was one figure out, and that is one figure actually compared to a Prefu so bad we … ended up having to use the website one, because the printed document had multiple errors in it,” Collins said.

“So one error putting together a budget in two days – it’s not great but it’s not life threatening.”

10.20am: Police admit disclosing Covid-19 patients details

The police have apologised after a report by the Privacy Commissioner revealed they had disclosed the Covid-19 status of six patients to prospective employers.

In a statement, a police spokesperson said they had accepted the findings and apologised to the six people whose information had been shared.

“We are sorry for the release of information and we acknowledge that this should not have happened,” assistant commissioner service Jevon McSkimming said.

8.15am: No trans-Trasman bubble ‘before March’ – Air NZ boss

Hopes of quarantine free travel to Australia in the near future have been dashed by Air New Zealand’s boss Greg Foran, who said he’s not expecting a “trans-Tasman bubble” for at least another six months.

Talk of travel resuming between Australia and New Zealand had been talked about before Victoria’s massive spike in Covid-19 cases and the return of the coronavirus to the Auckland community last month.

“I certainly do not believe we will see anything across the Tasman this calendar year. It’s hard to believe it would be before March next year and could well be longer,” Foran told the Sydney Morning Herald.”If it comes back quicker, we’re going to pop some champagne.”

Foran believed that when international travel does resume it will be “clunkier”, meaning the possibility of rapid Covid-19 tests, along with improved tracking and tracing measures.

“Elimination, which is a worthy thing to go after, is probably not sustainable based on what we’re now learning, which is the vaccine is not going to be 100% effective, not everybody is going to take it, and it’s going to take years to get distributed,” he said.

7.40am: Cabinet reviewing alert levels, decision expected today

Cabinet will today meet to review our alert levels, as officials work to determine the source of a mystery Covid-19 case.

There were two new community cases yesterday, both linked to a man who arrived in Christchurch from India on August 27. He returned two negative tests in hotel isolation in Christchurch then returned to his home in Auckland on September 11. The man tested positive on September 16, meaning he spent five days outside of managed isolation.

Jacinda Ardern will be speaking later this afternoon to announce the latest on our alert levels. It’s expected the country, except Auckland, will drop to alert level one at 11.59pm tonight. Meanwhile, Auckland may have to spend longer in alert level 2.5 as officials scramble to determine the cause of the latest Covid-19 cases.

We’ll be covering off all you need to know here, throughout the day.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

To lead off today, one of the most important single numbers for the rural economy. Fonterra has announced a payout for the season of $7.19 per kg of milk solids for all fully share-backed farmers, who own the cooperative. That is the fourth best price ever achieved in Fonterra’s history, reports Stuff’s John Anthony, and includes a return to paying out dividends of 5c a share. This is at the lower end of the dividend range, but still marks a return to paying dividends, which had to be suspended when the cooperative slumped in previous years. The NZ Herald’s (paywalled) Jamie Gray reports that more asset sales are likely, including businesses in China and Brazil.

How has the return to profit been achieved? The seeds were planted last year, when Fonterra went for a ‘back to basics’ strategy – for more on that, read this piece from former business editor Maria Slade from September 2019. It basically involved Fonterra abandoning plans to become the dominant player in the global dairy industry, and instead focus on the core business of collecting, processing and shipping New Zealand milk. That involved asset sales, but as this report from the NZ Herald shows, going into the shock of Covid-19 in a sounder financial position allowed them to weather it much better.

And why does it matter? Like it or not, dairying income props up huge swathes of the country. There was a quote in Gray’s story from Federated Farmers president Andrew Hoggard – “A lot of people have been pretty despondent about the last couple of years over what has gone wrong, so there is good, positive momentum going forward,” Hoggard said. “It will lift a lot of people’s spirits.” As Business Desk’s (paywalled) Rebecca Howard wrote the day before the announcement, agriculture has held the line while other sectors in regional New Zealand have been hammered – particularly tourism, accommodation and food service. With any luck, a lot of that milk payout will flow into the towns around the farms too.

7.00am: Yesterday’s headlines

There were four new cases of Covid-19 revealed. Two were in the community, but not linked to the “Auckland August cluster”. They are household contacts of a man who recently tested negative twice while in mandatory isolation.

The news came on the eve of a cabinet decision on alert levels, set to be announced at 1pm.

National launched its campaign, virtually, with an event in the Hutt Valley and around the country.

Paul Goldsmith admitted an error in National’s economic plan had overstated the savings from halting Super Fund payments, saying it was “regrettable and irritating”.

That came after Grant Robertson revealed the error, calling it a “basic mistake” to the tune of $4 billion that would never have happened under Key and English.

The Greens announced policy to make at least 30% of New Zealand oceans protected reserves, along with a crackdown on commercial fishing methods.