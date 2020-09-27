Election Live, September 27: Labour pledges single-use plastic ban; daylight saving begins

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 26, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on catherine@thespinoff.co.nz

10.25am: Auckland tsunami sirens to be tested at midday

Don’t be alarmed, Aucklanders: the loud alarms you may hear at midday today are just the tsunami sirens being tested.

The tests will sound for two minutes each with one minute between each set. In an emergency, the tones would last for longer.

Orewa’s two recently installed tsunami sirens will also be tested for the first time today. Unlike the ones in Auckland, these sirens include both a tone and voice instruction to move to higher ground.

10.00am: Labour pledges ban on single use plastics

Labour has pledged to phase out single use and hard to recycle plastics such as polystyrene packaging, cotton buds and some cups by 2025, and to establish a $50m business innovation fund to develop new plastic alternatives in New Zealand.

The party will phase out single use and hard to recycle plastic items such as drink stirrers, cutlery, some cups and lids, produce bags, straws (with an exemption for those with disabilities), cotton buds and stickers on produce, such as those on individual fruit items.

“All of these items currently have non-plastic alternatives, and some we will be able to phase out before 2025. But we want to ensure that there is adequate lead in time and businesses are not put under any pressure to change out their products in the short term,” said prime minister Jacinda Ardern.

Labour will also launch a $50 million Plastics Innovation Fund to help New Zealand businesses develop and manufacture non-plastic alternatives, particularly for single use and hard to recycle products. Establishing the fund was among the recommendations included in the wide-ranging Rethinking Plastics in Aotearoa report in December. At the time the government said it planned to introduce a single use plastic ban in response to the report. The reason for the nine month delay in announcing such a ban is unclear.

9.30am: Did you remember?

The weather might not look like it today, but summer is in fact on its way, and the country is now in daylight saving time. That means clocks go forward – so if you were meeting someone for early brunch at 8.30, you’re already an hour late.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern and National Party leader Judith Collins are both in Auckland today (events TBC)

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is also in Auckland, presumably battling with Auckland traffic in his big bus. He'll be at the Avondale Market this morning and St Lukes Mall after lunch.

Act Party leader David Seymour is winging his way down south today along with some of his candidates. He'll be in Christchurch for a walkabout and a campaign rally.

Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is speaking on a virtual Pacific climate panel this evening. James Shaw is in Otago for an event tonight.

