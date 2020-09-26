Election Live, September 26: Winston Peters threatened to pull out of coalition over Ihumātao

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 26, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on jihee@thespinoff.co.nz

9.20am: Winston Peters threatened to pull out of coalition over Ihumātao

New Zealand First leader Winston Peters claimed he “staved off any action” on Ihumātao before the election during a speech in Ōrewa late yesterday afternoon. He called protesters objecting to a housing development at Ihumātao “malcontents who got so much unjustified publicity, sticking mainly in the throat of traditional Māori”.

RNZ reports his party said no to Labour “three times” during the search for a solution to the situation at Ihumātao, and refused a request from its coalition partner to invoke the “agree to disagree” clause.

“For us, it was a matter of deep principle. For us, it was fundamental to whether we maintained confidence in Labour. So we told Labour that. And staved off any action before the election,” said Peters.

“If you don’t want a new wave of claims on previously settled Treaty [of Waitangi] claims, it’s in your hands … If the Crown weakens its resolve after the election you just watch the flood of action on previously settled Treaty claims.

“All of a sudden new ‘sacred ground’ will be discovered all around the country. And if that happens the whole Treaty framework will unravel and the cost will be unbearable.”

8.50am: Police officer killed in London from New Zealand

New Zealand-born Sergeant Matiu Ratana, known was Matt, has been named as the police officer shot dead in London yesterday, according to the BBC.

Ratana was shot at the Croydon Custody Centre, a police facility in the south of the London, when a man who was being detained produced a gun during a search. According to UK police, the suspect then turned the gun on himself and is now in a critical condition after being treated for gunshot wounds.

Originally from the Hawke’s Bay, Ratana moved to the UK in 1989 and served with the Met for almost 30 years. He was just two months away from being eligible for retirement.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern has no public engagements today (that we know of).

has no public engagements today (that we know of). National Party leader Judith Collins is in Auckland today.

is in Auckland today. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is driving his campaign bus right into Auckland, visiting the Otara Markets and Sylvia Park shopping centre.

is driving his campaign bus right into Auckland, visiting the Otara Markets and Sylvia Park shopping centre. Act Party leader David Seymour is also in Auckland, holding street corner meetings around the Epsom electorate.

is also in Auckland, holding street corner meetings around the Epsom electorate. Greens co-leader Marama Davidson is visiting the Newtown Markets this morning. James Shaw is in the Hutt, with engagements in Wainuiomata, Lower Hutt and Petone.

8.30am: Yesterday’s key stories

Two new cases of Covid-19 were announced, with one linked to the original Auckland cluster (the “bereavement sub-group”) and the other imported from overseas.

The movements of a family who later tested positive for Covid-19 “not ideal”, according to director general of health Ashley Bloomfield.

National’s finance minister Paul Goldsmith defended his party’s economic plan after repeated attacks from Labour over a “fiscal hole”.

Parliament announced it would be installing solar panels on the roof of the house to help parliament cut carbon.

