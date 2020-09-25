Election Live, September 25: National defends economic plan after Labour attacks

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 25, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.20am: Covid-infected family’s travels ‘not ideal’, says Bloomfield

The movements of a family who later tested positive for Covid-19 show they went against advice for Aucklanders to bring their alert level with them when leaving the city.

As detailed in yesterday’s Election Live, the family travelled from Auckland to Taupō and met up with a group of more than 10 people. Aucklanders were allowed to travel under alert level 2.5, but were urged to follow the same rules.

“There was a total of 18 people amongst the group they gathered with in Taupō, so yes, not ideal in this situation in that they did meet up with a group bigger than 10 which was the maximum gathering size for people in Auckland,” Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ.

“But I would say, my sense is there wasn’t any intent on their part and also they were very assiduous in using the contact tracer app so it’s really helped us identify where they have been very quickly.”

A total of 31 close contacts had been identified so far, Bloomfield said. We’ll likely know more about the family’s movements, and whether anyone else has caught the virus, at 1pm today.

7.50am: National defends economic plan after Labour attacks

National’s finance minister Paul Goldsmith has defended his party’s economic plan, after repeated attacks from Labour over a “fiscal hole”.

Last week, Goldsmith admitted he’d made a mistake of around $4 billion in the plan. A later media report since claimed the hole was in fact twice that – an allegation National denied.

Today, Goldsmith remained defiant over his plan, however confirmed he’d made another correction after using Budget figures for the 10-year ‘Existing Capital Allowance’ instead of the pre-election update. That $88 million error has now been corrected online.

Labour has continued to hit out at National over its economic plan, with Grant Robertson labelling the party “shambolic”.

Goldsmith rejects that: “What we have is a $31 billion ambitious infrastructure plan… and it is funded by a number of different sources and all of them add up and get us to the figure that we need to have – and that’s been independently verified by NZIER [New Zealand Institute of Economic Research].

“Originally we were planning to take some money out of the Covid Fund for the infrastructure plan at the start and we’ve decided instead to use that for the stimulus tax cuts over the next 16 months,” he said.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

For a lead story today, a look at the various farming policies that will be taken into the election. In the post-Covid economy, it’s a pretty crucial sector, and in economic, social and environmental senses it covers a lot of areas. I spent a big chunk of yesterday driving around Southland in a van with a bunch of people – some of whom were farmers, and that’ll inform a bit of the commentary here.

First, the Labour Party plan: Radio NZ reports the party intends to put $50 million towards environmental change efforts and reducing compliance costs on farmers. That second part is important – basically what is being offered is a streamline process that will fold various compliance requirements into one integrated farm plan. That could take away some of the headaches for farmers – as one put it yesterday, a 5 minute job can sometimes result in 45 minutes of paperwork. Apparently one of the booming industries in the agricultural sector right now is compliance consulting, because of the complexities. In terms of the big dollar figure, that is less than the $300 million being pitched by the Greens to introduce more environmentally friendly and regenerative practices.

National meanwhile are promising to reduce that burden by simply repealing a lot of the more onerous regulations. Newsroom’s Sam Sachdeva has looked it over, and one area in particular is around freshwater standards that have recently been introduced. They’ve also focused their policy around RMA reform, and on introducing a new ‘primary sector visa’ for skilled workers. It remains a crucial voter base for National to turn out in big numbers if their vote share is going to go up. Act also released an agriculture policy this week, which included their pitch to repeal both the Zero Carbon act and the emissions trading scheme, along with reforming how methane emissions are measured.



There were three new cases of Covid-19, all in managed isolation.

It was revealed that yesterday’s three new community cases had visited a number of stores in Auckland’s St Luke’s Mall, travelled to Taupō and met with people from around the North Island before testing positive.

Green Party co-leader James Shaw rejected a claim made by Green MP Julie Ann Genter that a wealth tax would be a bottom line for the party in any negotiations after the election.

Short-lived National leader Todd Muller wrote about the “waves of anxiety and dread” he experienced in the job, in an opinion piece for the Bay of Plenty Times to coincide with Mental Health Week.

Read yesterday’s top stories here.