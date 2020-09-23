Election Live, September 23: Collins thinks she won debate, Ardern won’t say

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 23, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

8.20am: Third test for ‘some groups’ worth looking at – Bloomfield

A third test for people who have left managed isolation is worth considering, Ashley Bloomfield has said.

The Ministry of Health is setting up a way of standardising the way weak positive cases of Covid-19 are managed and reported.

Yesterday, it was reported that a person had been moved into a managed isolation as a precaution, after giving a weak positive result.

Ashley Bloomfield told RNZ that, at this stage, there have been just a handful of cases like this.

“What we have had, is two or three people who have had a previous positive test,” Bloomfield said, although a few more have been detected at the border after having the virus overseas.

Regarding the case that tested positive for the virus after leaving managed isolation, Bloomfield said it appeared they contracted the virus on their flight into the country. That means there was an unusually incubation period for the virus, as it took more than 14-days to present.

Bloomfield said it warranted considering a third test for “some groups” who have left isolation after testing negative, for example people who travelled to New Zealand from higher risk countries.

7.50am: Collins claims she won first televised debate

It was a big night for TVNZ last night, with the release of the latest Colmar Brunton poll ahead of the first showdown between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins.

There’s enough recap in last night’s Election Live and below in The Bulletin, but I thought I’d pick-up on comments made by the two leaders following the debate.

National’s Judith Collins certainly thinks she came out on top, telling media: “I certainly didn’t feel like I was losing.” She later posted on social media to say she enjoyed the experience and that it could have gone on for another hour.

Jacinda Ardern, meanwhile, wouldn’t pick a winner. The Labour Party leader said that “politics is not a blood sport” and that the debate felt like more of a “contested conversation”.

As detailed in The Bulletin, the general consensus seems to be that Collins did, in fact, claim the victory last night – at least in the second half of the debate.

Mike Hosking told listeners this morning that while Ardern made no mistakes, Collins won because she owned the last portion of the debate.

Most of Hosking’s regular morning vitriol was directed at moderator John Campbell. In 2014 and 2017, it was Hosking who hosted the TVNZ debates.

“If John Campbell learned to stop thanking people over and over and…over again, if he trimmed his question from a lengthy tedious dissertation and stopped summing up each section with a lot of ‘this is a good debate’, ‘gosh it’s good to have you here’ and then tossing in an inexplicable series of huffs and puffs, they could have saved at least 22 minutes,” Hosking said this morning.

“Between him and the commercial realities, a lot of time was wasted.”

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin here

The top-line figure is clear – Labour still has a massive poll lead over National, more than a month after the last one was taken. But as the latest One News Colmar Brunton survey shows, both major parties have taken a bit of a hit, with minor parties capitalising. Labour is down five points to 48%, and National is down one point to 31%, which is still the sort of massive gap that will be hard to pull back with just under a month to go. In terms of the preferred PM stakes, well, you can probably guess that Ardern is still miles ahead of Collins.

However, Act and the Greens both appear to be gaining over the campaign. Act has surged two points to 7%, which if that holds will be among their best ever election results. And the Greens are up a point to 6%, giving them a narrow but crucial buffer against the risk of dropping under the MMP threshold. NZ First meanwhile are languishing on 2%, equal with the New Conservatives. The Opportunities Party and Advance NZ have both gone up a point to 1%, where the Māori Party are also sitting. In terms of the complexion of parliament, Labour would be in a position to govern alone, but would potentially be able to call on the Greens in a pinch. An interesting detail: 14% of those surveyed either didn’t yet know who they’d be voting for, or refused to answer. Those aren’t necessarily the sort of numbers that could change the outcome, but depending on how they break it could certainly change the makeup of parliament.

For the New Conservatives and TOP, the result isn’t quite enough to get them into the minor party debate, which will be bitterly disappointing. That required a poll result of 3%, or an MP in parliament over either of the last two terms. It means that debate will be contested by NZ First, the Greens, Act, the Māori Party, and Advance NZ (who qualify through former National MP Jami-Lee Ross.)

