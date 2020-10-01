Gone By Lunchtime: How did we rate the Newshub leaders’ debate?

A very special guest joins Toby Manhire, Annabelle Lee Mather and Ben Thomas to go over what we learned from last night’s Newshub leaders’ debate between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins.

It’s a four-person episode of Gone By Lunchtime this week as special guest Mihingarangi Forbes (The Hui, RNZ’s political podcast Party People) joins Toby Manhire and Annabelle Lee Mather, both of whom were in the audience at last night’s Newshub leaders’ debate, and Ben Thomas, who wasn’t.

How was it, what did we learn, and how did Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins perform? Was democracy the winner on the day? Or Patrick Gower?

There’s also a couple of new polls to assess, some other debates to look forward to, an SFO announcement and an election day looming in a little over two weeks.

