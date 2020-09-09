Election Live, September 9: Top earners targeted in Labour’s new tax policy

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for September 9, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other New Zealand news. Find official Covid-19 information here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

11.00am: Labour pledges new tax rate for just top 2%

A re-elected Labour-led government would introduce a new top tax rate for the country’s highest earners, Grant Robertson has revealed.

Income earned above $180,000 would be taxed at 39% with no change to income tax for those earning less. That means just 2% of the country would notice any change to their pay check. Robertson justified the decision to increase the tax policy for just the most wealthy New Zealanders, saying it “strikes the right balance”. For reference, the lowest paid MPs earn $160,000, so will not be impacted by this change. In 2005, then-National Party leader Don Brash proposed an even harsher tax policy.

“This policy is about maintaining investment in important services that are so crucial for New Zealanders like health and education, while keeping tax rates exactly the same as they are now for 98% of people,” Robertson said.

Labour estimates the new tax bracket will yield additional annual revenue of around $550 million. As of a fortnight ago, the Covid-19 wage subsidy had already paid out more than $13 billion – or 24 times that. A report in May suggested legalising cannabis could bring in almost $500 million in revenue.

“I have made it my focus over this term of government to manage our books carefully and bring down debt. That focus will continue. Generating extra revenue now will help keep debt under control,” Robertson said.

The policy’s been announced in Wellington today, with the prime minister out of town in Whakatāne. She’ll be addressing media in about an hour’s time.

Robertson said the new tax bracket will cost those earning $200,000 a year an extra $23 each week. Overall, he posited, this “will make a big difference to the country’s ability to maintain the investments needed for the economy to bounce back”.

Despite speculation, Robertson confirmed today’s announcement will be the full extent of Labour’s revenue policy for the 2020 election. “Labour will not implement any new taxes or make any further increases to income tax next term,” Robertson said.

“We have already committed to not raising fuel taxes in the government transport plan that covers the next term.”

Labour’s revenue spokesperson Stuart Nash has justified the new tax bracket by comparing New Zealand to Australia, where the top tax range is 47%.

“In these uncertain times we need stability in our tax system. Under our plan, 98% of New Zealanders won’t be affected by these changes. The company tax rate is not changing, giving businesses continuity and certainty,” Nash said.

Labour is also committing to continue work with the OECD to find a solution to the issue of multi-national corporations not paying their share of tax, and may introduce a “digital services tax”.

“Labour will continue to work to get an international agreement that will see a comprehensive regime for multinational corporations to pay their fair share. But we also need to be prepared to put in place our own rules to ensure fairness, if that agreement is not possible,” Grant Robertson said.

The new tax range would come into force from the next tax year and, Robertson said, is a relatively simple legislative change.

10.30am: Labour set to reveal tax policy

Grant Robertson will be revealing Labour’s tax policy at a media conference in Wellington this morning. He’ll be joined by the party’s revenue spokesperson Stuart Nash.

The prime minister, however, is dodging the throng of journalists in Wellington. Jacinda Ardern’s in Whakatāne today, but will be answering questions at a stand-up at midday.

We’ll have all the details here from 11am.

On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Labour Party leader Jacinda Ardern is in Whakatāne today to meet with Whakaari first responders. She’ll be fronting reporters at midday after an economic announcement in Wellington made by Grant Robertson.

is in Whakatāne today to meet with Whakaari first responders. She’ll be fronting reporters at midday after an economic announcement in Wellington made by Grant Robertson. National Party leader Judith Collins is in Wellington for another infrastructure announcement.

is in Wellington for another infrastructure announcement. New Zealand First leader Winston Peters is continuing to drive his massive tour bus head first into the deep south. Today, he’s in Waimate and Timaru.

is continuing to drive his massive tour bus head first into the deep south. Today, he’s in Waimate and Timaru. Act Party leader David Seymour is back on the road in his election minivan. He’s south of Auckland today, visiting Tuakau, Waiuku and Beachlands.

is back on the road in his election minivan. He’s south of Auckland today, visiting Tuakau, Waiuku and Beachlands. Greens’ co-leader Marama Davidson is in Auckland for a kōrero with campaign volunteers and volunteering at the Waka for Caring (a drop-in centre in Manurewa). I have no idea where her counterpart James Shaw is.

8.15am: Promised National Party policies could change due to costings

Judith Collins has defended her party’s vast election promises, but admitted some may change as a result of pre-election costings.

The National Party has so far promised billions in transport infrastructure, school developments, a health plan, and a hospital rebuild.

Speaking on RNZ, Collins said her party will release a “fully costed fiscal plan” which will show exactly how the money is being spent.

“We will be doing that following the Prefu [pre-election fiscal update] and we think that’s the right thing to do,” she said.

“I think there will be the odd things that do change, a bit, because we will have to adjust given that we don’t have access to the Prefu yet.”

Collins said that “we can’t afford not to do anything” when it comes to issues like methamphetamine, which formed the cornerstone of National’s targeted drug policy launched this week.

7.50am: Some in Mt Roskill cluster ‘didn’t accept the science’– Hipkins

Some close contacts of the Mount Roskill “sub-cluster” of Covid-19 cases were not previously disclosed, health minister Chris Hipkins has said, following a student at St Dominic’s Catholic College testing positive for Covid-19 yesterday. And, it’s now been revealed some in the ever-growing cluster were “sceptical” about the science behind Covid-19.

The West Auckland college has now closed for a deep clean and the student has since been linked as a close contact to the cluster. There were four new community cases of the coronavirus yesterday, all linked to the church as well.

Hipkins told RNZ the student had slipped through the contact tracing cracks. “One of the things about the close contact system is you do have to rely on people giving accurate information.” At least one did not, he said, but it’s not known whether this was deliberate or not.

“That’s one of the things that the investigation is looking at now and it will include looking at whether there was a deliberate decision not to disclose, or whether it was simply an oversight,” Hipkins said.

The sick student attended class on Friday before going home early, and at least two neighbouring schools are connected to the latest case.

It would appear at this stage, Hipkins said, that many of the new Covid-19 cases linked to the church have been close contacts.

“It’s been a challenging cluster to work with… there are certainly some within the cluster that haven’t previously accepted the science involved here,” Hipkins said. The concern of more people being missed by contact tracing is the thing that keeps him awake every night,” he said.

They have been educated on the severity of the matter, he said.

“It would certainly appear that they were skeptical at the beginning,” Hipkins said. “I think that a lot of work has been done with them since then.”

Anybody who has any connection to this the is strongly encouraged get a test.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

New guidelines for sexuality and relationships education in schools have been released, with the aim of making them more inclusive places. It’s an area of culture that has changed a lot over recent decades, and the strong impression given by these changes is that the education system is now catching up with that. An in-depth report on internal affairs minister Tracey Martin’s announcement of the changes was put together by Stuff’s Laura Wiltshire. I feel comfortable making that point above about culture change, because the announcement took place at Onslow College. That’s a Wellington school in which the students quoted in the piece speak completely differently and seemingly have very different attitudes to how I remember the school I left a bit over a decade ago – even if it was widely considered a liberal school then too.

The main theme of the changes is that they’re aimed around teaching kids how to have healthy relationships, says Martin. The Onslow principal quoted in the story also said it would give schools “a mandate to have conversations about diversity and inclusiveness at school, and within school communities.”Family Planning put out a release saying the new education guidelines are welcome, but nationally consistent implementation was now needed – something that hasn’t necessarily happened with sexuality education in the past. “My worry is that it’s close to 20 years since we first developed guidelines and we’ve had no meaningful change since then. The guidelines alone won’t deliver the fundamental change we need – we’re going to need more from the Ministry to support schools to deliver this work,” said chief executive Jackie Edmond.

Some changes will be controversial. I don’t mean that in the sense they’re the wrong thing to do – rather in the literal sense that there will be noise generated around them. Without wanting to do the job of talkback producers around the country, the headline on this NZ Herald article – “Schools have been told to let students choose their own gender identities and names” – would probably get the phones ringing. Some on the more socially conservative edge of politics see this sort of thing as a form of social engineering – I have been in plenty of public meetings where it is described in the terms of being a top down ideological project, aimed at shaping the next generation away from values held by their parents. But again, I’d come back to the point up the top of this Bulletin – the changes appear to reflect a shift in culture that has already taken place on the ground, rather than the other way around.

7.30am: Yesterday’s headlines

The government announced a $47.6 million travel reimbursement scheme.

India overtook Brazil to become the second-worst country for Covid-19 cases.

The government announced additional support for Auckland high school students impacted by the recent level three lockdown.

The Countdown in New Lynn, West Auckland, closed for deep cleaning after being visited by a Covid case on September 4.

There were six new cases of Covid-19, with four in the community, linked to the Mt Roskill church sub-cluster, and the remaining two in managed isolation.

Labour announced a raft of policies aimed at helping small businesses, including extending the small business loan scheme and capping Paywave fees.

National pledged to upgrade Hawke’s Bay Hospital.

Read yesterday’s updates in full here.