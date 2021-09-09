Live updates, September 9: ‘Scandalous’ that we haven’t ordered Pfizer booster shots – Chris Bishop

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for September 9, by Stewart Sowman-Lund. Send me thoughts and feelings to stewart@thespinoff.co.nz. Auckland is currently at alert level four, the rest of NZ level two.

Today’s agenda

1pm: Jacinda Ardern and Ashley Bloomfield will front today’s Covid-19 presser. We’ll be expecting the latest delta case numbers after a drop into the teens yesterday.

10.05am: Pasifika man in MIQ offered Panadol after asking to go to hospital

A Pasifika man who struggled to get admitted to hospital from MIQ, despite having Covid-19, has spoken out about his ordeal to the Herald.

Tuala Tagaloa Tusani and his partner tested positive for the virus last week and were sent to the Ellerslie Ibis in Auckland. He spent two nights at Middlemore Hospital before being told he was well enough to return to MIQ, despite still having a fever.

His condition then worsened and both he and his partner were struggling to breathe. When he asked staff to take his partner to the hospital, Tusani was told “she’s fine”.

“I ring downstairs and they come up and they said ‘we’ll give you a Panadol’ and I said look I really need an ambulance I’m struggling,” he said.

He eventually called an ambulance himself and was able to return to hospital.

Speaking to media this morning, deputy PM Grant Robertson called Tusani’s account “distressing”.

9.20am: ‘Scandalous’ that we haven’t ordered Pfizer booster shots – Bishop

National’s Chris Bishop has called the government’s lack of movement on Covid booster shots “a scandal”.

Follow-up Covid jabs are expected to be rolled out next year, but the government has remained coy on whether or not the Pfizer vaccine will be used.

Speaking to TVNZ’s Breakfast, Bishop said vaccination remained key to maintaining our elimination strategy. “We’ve got to order boosters – frankly, it’s scandalous that we haven’t ordered any booster shots yet for the Pfizer vaccine,” he said. “I’m not being political when I say I think it is scandalous in our vaccine rollout generally and our failure to order booster shots.”

Bishop said the government had not done enough work before this outbreak to ensure we were prepared for the delta variant. “Delta turned up in our MIQ system in April, but we haven’t really made the improvements we should have seen in the last six to nine months to deal with delta,” he said.

In a subsequent media statement, Bishop said delta wasn’t even mentioned in the government’s two most recent Covid-19 plans. “Across the ditch in NSW, the delta outbreak started in June and should have been a warning to New Zealand about the risks of an outbreak here in New Zealand to get prepared,” Bishop said.

7.50am: Bullet dodged as Middlemore patients closest to Covid case test negative

Three patients on a Middlemore Hospital surgical ward, who shared a room with a confirmed case of Covid-19 for most of a day, have tested negative. Of course, this is just a negative day three result and they will need to be tested again 12 days after the possible exposure.

The trio were left in the shared room for hours while a man with Covid-19 symptoms awaited the result of his test, which later showed he had caught the virus. Since then, 29 staff at the hospital have been stood down with about 80 patients potentially exposed as well.

Middlemore Hospital chief medical officer Pete Watson told RNZ he was relieved none of the closest patients had tested positive. Air flow in the room, along with mask use, may have stopped the virus spreading. However, Watson said the three patients put at risk wanted to know why they were put in that position.

“They were understandably anxious, upset, confused and wanted some explanation,” he said.

Of the four neighbouring wards closed earlier this week, one has now reopened.

7.30am: From The Bulletin

Some of today’s top stories from The Bulletin, our daily news wrap:

Truck drivers are warning that Covid-19 tests for the Auckland border will cause delays. All essential workers who cross the boundary around Auckland from Friday will need to show a negative swab at least weekly. RNZ reports the ministry of health says the testing order won’t be enforced for a week, but drivers are already turning up at public testing stations to get tested. There have been cases where they’ve been turned away because they don’t have symptoms. About 4,000 truck drivers cross the city’s southern border daily, along with more essential workers.

The Covid numbers: 15 new community cases were reported yesterday and 25% of the previous day’s cases were active in the community while infectious. All the cases were in Auckland. 855 cases have now been detected in the delta outbreak (one case was removed from the count because it was reclassified as border-related) and 218 people have recovered. 72,893 people were vaccinated yesterday.

Another cyber attack took down a number of New Zealand websites. Both ANZ and Kiwibank experienced issues yesterday, along with the NZ Post and MetService in the latest in a series of attacks on the country’s digital infrastructure. The websites were taken offline by distributed denial of service attacks, which are designed to annoy and disable websites, not necessarily to steal information. According to BusinessDesk, the number of attacks has been mounting in recent years. The NZ Herald (paywalled) reports the surge in attacks could be related to a global awareness of level four lockdown, because people are at home and more digitally-dependent.

Why couldn’t we just send the Auckland terrorist back? It’s a question parliament is grappling with right now and Otago University professor Andrew Geddis has looked at it in a blog post. With the government considering a review of immigration law to allow it to deport refugees like the Auckland terrorist, Geddis writes that it really wouldn’t be so easy. Not only was he a protected person, but he faced a threat of torture in Sri Lanka. Deporting him would have broken international obligations. If that’s the case, do you detain him until the threat of torture passes?

“In other words, this form of detention could very easily morph into indeterminate imprisonment of foreign-born terror suspects under the guise of immigration law,” he writes.

