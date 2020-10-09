Election Live, October 9: latest poll says not much for minor parties to play for

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 9, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. Stewart is off today so Leonie Hayden is taking the wheel.

7.00am: Top stories from The Bulletin

Last night’s TVNZ minor party debate was preceded by a poll which shows most are under serious pressure. First of all, the poll: The One News Colmar Brunton survey showed Labour continue to enjoy a vast lead over National, which showed little sign of closing in this particular poll. A full half the country prefer Jacinda Ardern as PM, compared to just under a quarter for National’s Judith Collins. For the purposes of the minor parties, that matters, but an almost more important number is 79% – that’s the share of the vote the two major parties enjoy right now, leaving very little left to play for.

Among the minors, Act has emerged as the clear leader. With 8% in the poll, and the safety of leader David Seymour’s Epsom seat, they look assured of getting back into parliament. Their best shot at being in government basically depends on it only being a 3-party parliament, and Labour falling back a bit. The Greens are on 6%, and if they stay above the 5% threshold a Labour government is basically assured. But there are no guarantees for the Greens, who have hovered around that level all year. Incidentally, the poll also showed that most of those asked feel the MMP threshold is in the right place – and of those who wanted a change, more wanted it to be made higher rather than lower.

For the others, NZ First rose up to 2.4%, which could be a bit of noise, or it could be a sign that the classic Winston surge is finally happening. The Opportunities Party is also up to 2%, with much less media oxygen to work with, and no place on the debate stage. The New Conservatives and Advance NZ are both stuck at 1% each, while the Māori Party’s party vote share fell to just 0.2%. For them, the only path in is to win an electorate – the only places there might be an upset appear to be Waiariki and Te Tai Hauāuru. And for Advance NZ, their hopes of co-leader Billy Te Kahika winning Te Tai Tokerau appear to be totally unrealistic – a Te Ao News poll last night showed him at just 1% in the seat.

As for the debate itself, there was a palpable sense of striving among pretty much all five of the men on stage. TVNZ’s political editor Jessica Mutch-McKay had a tough job trying to keep them all behaving and not all talking over each other, while also keeping the debate moving and preventing long waffling answers and repetition. This analysis by Radio NZ’s Russell Palmer I think about summed it up. The whole thing was also recapped by One News. As for a verdict on who won, my guess is the answer is probably Labour, as there’s a good chance the whole spectacle turned off more potential voters than it convinced.

Beneficiary advocates on the East Coast are raising the alarm about the supply of emergency housing running out, reports the Gisborne Herald. It hasn’t happened overnight, but it has now got to the point where all providers are full up, and the waiting list continues to grow. Long term, more homes will need to be built, but it’s also an immediate problem.

Name suppression will continue for the two people charged in relation to the NZ First Foundation, reports Stuff. Those accused are not current MPs, office holders or members of the party. We also got more detail about what exactly the allegations are – effectively, the pair are accused of trying to deceive either or both of the NZ First party secretary, and the Electoral Commission. Donations intended for the party ended up being funneled into NZFF accounts, “to use as the defendants saw fit, and were used to pay expenses of the party and to develop a fundraising database for the benefit of the party and [suppressed].”

There’s been a lot of discussion in education this week about a new NZ Initiative report, which heavily criticises the trend in NZ schools towards ‘child-centric’ learning. Newsroom’s Laura Walters has reported on the think-tank’s suggestions, particularly the idea that schools should return to teaching specific knowledge, rather than skills and competencies. On The Spinoff, we’ve published a scathing counter-argument from Auckland principal Claire Amos, who says (to simplify) schools are preparing kids for uncertain futures, and as such the skills are more valuable than specific pieces of knowledge.

Mana whenua voting rights around the Wellington City Council table have got closer, reports the NZ Herald’s Georgina Campbell. The council has voted to investigate the concept, particularly the legal and logistical steps around it. The vote was unanimous, and mayor Andy Foster was paraphrased as saying “the council has a legal obligation to provide opportunities for Māori to contribute to decision making processes”, it was just a matter of figuring out how best to do that.

An excellent interactive feature on the experience of Recognised Seasonal Employer workers from the start of Covid-19 onwards: Stuff’s Tony Wall has started with the previously canvassed story of Anthony Rarere, who is alleged to have used intimidating tactics and pay withholding against workers from the Solomon Islands. It then takes a wider look at how the scheme is a huge benefit for employers, but the gains don’t necessarily filter down to those actually picking the fruit, who often have little protection.

6.55am: Yesterday’s headlines



The new TVNZ/Colmar Brunton poll has Labour on 47% and National on 32%.

The CovidCard trial will begin in Rotorua this month, after being delayed due to privacy and security concerns.

There were three new cases of Covid-19 at the border.

The Serious Fraud Office alleged the two people charged in the NZ First Foundation case made fraudulent bank account deposits totaling more than $746,000.

A New Conservative candidate was revealed to have a fraud conviction for faking a pregnancy and childbirth.