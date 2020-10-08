Election Live, October 8: All of NZ now at level one; John Key speaks up for Collins

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 8, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. Stewart is off today. Toby, Josie and Catherine are sharing the wheel in his absence.

8.15am: John Key speaks up for Judith Collins

Sir John Key has come to the defence of Judith Collins, whose uneven campaign hit a low mark yesterday with a walkabout on Ponsonby Road that went very wrong (“dumb, dumb, dumb”, was the assessment of One News’s Benedict Collins). She was doing “really well”, the former National leader, who it’s fair to say is not Collins’ favourite figure in the party, told Mike Hosking on Newstalk ZB.

The Ponsonby pantomime was unlikely to hurt Collins, he said – it was really just a “process issue”. National’s task was always extremely tough, said Key, given Jacinda Ardern had enjoyed “ubiquitous coverage” across the Covid coverage.

In contrast to the other long-serving prime minister of the century, Helen Clark, Key said he was opposed to the legalisation of cannabis. He said he believed it would see more widespread drug use and disputed the idea that it would disempower gangs.

Hosking is speaking to the NZ First, Green and Act leaders this morning – we’re keeping an ear on it, more to come.

Labour’s climate change policy announcement has been received as a bit of a letdown by their potential allies in the next parliament. Newshub covered the details of the package – a lot of it isn’t exactly new, but there was a pledge to decarbonise the bus fleet by 2035. Little of note was added around converting the private car fleet to electric vehicles, which would reduce a greater share of transport emissions, and is an area where government underperformance has been exploited by arguably more ambitious National party policy.

The full release from the party can be read here, and also included a commitment to “increasing funding across agricultural climate change research programmes by $6 million a year”. There was also a fairly contestable claim from Ardern that “during our first term in Government, climate change was at the centre of all our policy work and commitments.”

The issue of climate change is central to Labour leader Jacinda Ardern’s political brand. As the NZ Herald’s Derek Cheng noted in this analysis piece, she certainly is happy to use it as a cudgel against her National opponent Judith Collins. But the difference between the two parties probably isn’t really as great as it might seem – particularly in sectors like transport, though they do get larger in sectors like agriculture.

For the Greens, the issue is one of their biggest points of difference with Labour. The NZ Herald reports co-leader Marama Davidson welcomed the fact that there was now a climate change policy out there, but that they’re too weak to meet Paris Agreement targets. “We are running out of time. Their policy is not going to meet the challenge at the scale it demands,” said Davidson. Many parties have emissions policies to take to the electorate, and you can read all of them (along with Labour’s existing slate) on Policy.

We’re once again down to zero active known Covid-19 cases in the community. As our live updates reported, the ministry is still urging people to be vigilant, despite the milestone. The full total of confirmed cases to date, including those caught at the border, is 1505, and close to a million tests have now been processed.

What a day for Judith Collins. It perhaps seemed fanciful that she would get a friendly reception in the ultra-liberal Auckland suburb of Ponsonby, but she tried it anyway. Stewart Sowman-Lund was there to see party loyalists get caught out impersonating ordinary members of the public, and get barred entry from a shop. Meanwhile Ben Thomas has written about her position as leader, how a day like that doesn’t necessarily mean the party is imploding, and how attention will start to turn soon to what happens after the election.

An accounting professor has hit out over big firms who (legally) pocketed the wage subsidy, when they “morally” should not have. Stuff’s John Anthony has covered the comments from University of Auckland accounting professor Jilnaught Wong, who has looked particularly at Briscoes, retirement village operator Summerset, and Hallensteins-Glassons. The contention is based on the profits reported and dividends paid out by some of those companies for the year. You may also recall Duncan Greive writing about this topic last month – that’s worth going back and rereading for more context.

The diversity of political thought within Christianity is one of the great under-covered topics in New Zealand, and this piece is a stunning contribution. The Spinoff’s Justin Latif has taken the recent photo of Judith Collins praying as a starting point, and then looked at the candidates running in the heavily religious electorate of Māngere, to ask how their faith influences their views. He also spoke to ordinary voters about what their faith means for their political choices, and rounded it out with some expert commentary.

More complaints have emerged about VoteSafe flyers ending up in EasyVote packs, where they should not be. I report that three more people have declared on the record that their packs included the flyers, amid a continuing Electoral Commission investigation. VoteSafe themselves, who are adamant they had absolutely nothing to do with it, are concerned that their campaign will be unfairly suspected of skullduggery as a result of the incident.

A fascinating story on how student money at Auckland Uni is being spent (or perhaps misspent, who knows) by clubs. Craccum’s Justin Wong and Daniel Meech have dug deep into the sums that have been handed out, funded out of the Student Levy, and sought to investigate whether the actual spending is above board. In the vast majority of cases, no information has been forthcoming, suggesting further investigation is more than warranted.

7.45am: Auckland joins the rest of NZ at level one

Fifty-eight days after Covid re-emerged in New Zealand, sending Auckland back into level three, the region has returned to level one as of midnight. Yesterday also saw a milestone in the second round of stamping out Covid-19: with six people now considered recovered, there are zero active community cases of Covid-19.

Under level one the border restrictions remain and businesses are required to display QR codes for contact tracing. Masks are no longer obligatory on public transport, but, you know, might as well, right? More details on level one are here.

New Zealand now has no active cases of Covid-19 in the community. Three new cases were recorded at the border.

Judith Collins went on a poorly received walkabout on Auckland’s Ponsonby Road.

The High Court threw out a claim by the New Conservative party to be included in Thursday night’s TVNZ multi-party debate.

Labour announced its long-term climate change policy. It was short on new initiatives, largely emphasising the work done by the government over the past three years.

Internationally, Facebook announced it was banning QAnon groups from both Facebook and Instagram, with immediate effect.