Election Live, October 7: Both parties claim win after fiery Press debate

Welcome to The Spinoff's Election Live for October 7, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news.

8.30am: Facebook, Twitter, censor Trump’s false Covid claim

President Trump has overnight made claims on social media that more people die from the flu than Covid-19.

The president, who returned to the White House yesterday despite still being infectious with the virus, also argued that the US should learn to live with Covid-19.

The tweet was hidden by Twitter and a similar message was deleted by Facebook.

According to US political publication The Hill, “over 209,000 Americans have died of Covid-19 this year, more than in the past five flu seasons combined.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s doctor Sean Conley said he met with the president today. “He had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms,” Conley said in a memo.

7.45am: Both parties claim win after fiery Press debate

The third leaders’ debate last night saw a fiery clash between Jacinda Ardern and Judith Collins – but neither were willing to claim a victory.

Their parties, however, both took to social media to proclaim a win – both parties saying their leader “smashed it”.

After the debate, Ardern said Labour has “real momentum” but that she wouldn’t declare a winner. “That’s ultimately for the viewers to decide,” Ardern said.

Collins said they both did well, but “politics” won on the night.

Collins denies spreading misinformation

This morning on RNZ, Collins possibly mistook host Susie Ferguson for Ardern, tackling her with all the vigour of last night’s debate.

Collins was questioned on her claim during the debate that Sāmoa had closed its border “much earlier” than New Zealand. In truth, it was a day later.

“I was very clear about what happened… they put travel restrictions on much earlier than New Zealand,” Collins said.

Susie Ferguson asked Collins about her claim that National had been calling for border closures here ahead of the government’s announcement. In reality, it was just two hours before the official announcement.

“We did call for it earlier,” Collins said. “We did ask for it earlier, we were asking questions about it.”

Collins denied that National had asked for the borders to be opened, despite very clear evidence to the contrary.

7.40am: Top stories from The Bulletin

For the National party, yesterday was one of those campaign days which aren’t at all pleasant. Issues of disunity once again came to the fore. The one from yesterday was cleaned up somewhat – MP Denise Lee told Newshub that she now backed the Auckland policy which she had previously criticised in an internal email, which was leaked. Lee said those comments were only ever meant to stay internal, that she fully supported Collins as leader, and she disagreed with the leaker’s actions. That leaker also spoke to Newshub, and I’ll quote a pertinent line.

Lee wasn’t the only MP upset by it; another National MP contacted Newshub on Monday to say Collins is consistently “making up policy on the hoof” and “creating division” within the party.

Now we don’t exactly know who the leaker was. But departing MP and former deputy leader Paula Bennett had a very busy day on twitter, in particular getting into spats with former staffer and lobbyist Matthew Hooton, who served under Todd Muller. In our live updates, Toby Manhire recapped what went down, with Hooton firing a shot over a lack of campaign preparation “When Nats’ deputy leadership changed in May” – in other words, when Bennett was in the job. She in turn shot back by saying Hooton was trying to “deflect from your utter disaster.”

Is it a wider issue? Politics is often pretty opaque, so it’s hard to be sure. But Stuff reported yesterday that “another MP confirmed there was a group within the party feeling disaffected,” with that MP joining another in speaking off the record. Radio NZ reported meanwhile that Collins would not commit to telling MPs before she makes policy, on the grounds that she thought it was better for the party to have decisive leadership, rather than leadership by committee. Some in her caucus may of course disagree with that. All in all, it’ll be fascinating to see what gets revealed to the public after the election campaign, regardless of the eventual outcome.

