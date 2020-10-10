Election Live, October 10: Here’s where our political leaders are today

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 10, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on jihee@thespinoff.co.nz

8.30am: On the campaign trail

Here’s where our political leaders are today:

Jacinda Ardern is in Auckland visiting Ōtara Markets, then Māngere Markets, before stopping by Labour’s Isthmus Hub Phone Bank in Newmarket. She’ll then be having a walkabout in the CBD starting at Silo Park.

Ōtara Markets seems to be the place to be this morning with NZ First’s Winston Peters and the Greens’ Marama Davidson both heading there this morning as well. Davidson will then head to Southmall Manurewa before joining up with co-leader James Shaw for an Auckland Central rally with Chlöe Swarbrick. Davidson is also set to visit Ihumātao later in the afternoon.

David Seymour is in Auckland too and visiting Lynfield Community Centre in the morning, Mission Bay beach for an ACT Party BBQ in the afternoon and Ponsonby Central in the evening.

Meanwhile, Judith Collins is will be visiting Howick Village Market.

8am: Yesterday’s headlines



Two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation were announced. It continues New Zealand’s streak of no active cases in the community.

A woman escaped from a managed isolation facility in Auckland during the early hours of the morning. It was later found to be her second escape after admitting to absconding the night before.

The Electoral Commission said it was confident none of its EasyVote packs could have contained unauthorised materials despite multiple reports from members of the public.

The government announced more than 350 marae would receive $96.5 million from the Provincial Growth Fund.

Labour announced a raft of new law and order initiatives designed to promote harm reduction and rehabilitation.