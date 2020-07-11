Live updates, July 10-12: WHO warns pandemic accelerating as record increase in cases seen

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

July 11, 8.15am: WHO reports record increase in Covid-19 cases

The World Health Organisation has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases, with the total rising by 228,102 in 24 hours to 11.8 million. Cases have more than doubled in the last six weeks, said WHO head Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus at a press briefing overnight, and the pandemic is accelerating across most of the world. Cases show no signs of slowing in the hardest-hit countries, the US, Brazil and India, he said. Between them, the three countries recorded 129,000 new daily virus cases on Thursday, with the US the highest at 59,000.

7.00pm: The day in review

There are two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

A man in Hamilton escaped from managed isolation by cutting ties on a 1.8m fence. He was gone for half an hour and visited a Countdown supermarket and a liquor store. He appeared in Hamilton District Court this afternoon charged with intentionally failing to comply with an order under the Covid-19 Public Health Response Act 2020 and was remanded in custody.

National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse confirmed he also received emails containing private health information from former National Party president Michelle Boag.

Boag announced she will be stepping down from the National Party and politics in general.

Two emergency helicopter trusts confirmed that the emails containing private patient information at the centre of the controversy are shared daily by the Ministry of Health with a number of health agencies and organisations around the country.

Controversial National list MP Dr Jian Yang announced that he will be retiring from New Zealand politics at the 2020 election.

Helen Clark has been named the head of the World Health Organisation’s Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response, alongside former Liberian president Ellen Johnson Sirleaf.

Justice minister Iain Lees-Galloway announced special border exemptions for victims and support people of the Christchurch mosque attacks to attend sentencing of the gunman next month.

3.15pm: Special border exemptions for visitors to mosque terrorist sentencing

Victims and support people of the Christchurch mosque attacks based overseas will be able to attend the sentencing of the perpetrator next month, the government has announced. There will be an exemption to the existing requirements for applying for entry for those who meet these two criteria: Up to two family members of those killed or one family member and one support person

Those who were subject to an attempted murder in the attack and one family member or support person to accompany them. “We want to support our valued Muslim brothers and sisters who were directly affected by this tragic event and understand that some who are now offshore do want to attend the sentencing,” said the immigration minister, Iain Lees-Galloway, in a statement. “I am mindful that the time it may take individuals to submit an application, together with the limited commercial airline flights and the managed quarantine requirements, do make the logistics of getting to New Zealand in this timeframe a challenge. I understand the Ministry of Justice has been working with the Court to put in place technology options to enable victims who are overseas and unable to travel to view the sentencing hearing and read a Victim Impact Statement remotely.”

2.30pm: Today’s numbers charted



1:05pm: Two cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation

There are two new cases of Covid-19, health minister Chris Hipkins has just announced in a live update. It has now been 70 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The first case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on June 28. He has been at the Sudima Auckland Airport facility since arrival. He tested negative on day three of his stay and has subsequently tested positive on a day 12 test.

The second case is a man in his 20s who arrived in New Zealand on June 27. He has been in managed isolation at the Sudima Lake Rotorua. He tested positive on July 9 on day 12 of his stay.

These cases bring our total number of confirmed cases to 1,192, which is the number we report to the World Health Organisation.

There are three cases considered to have recovered from Covid-19, which brings the total number of active cases to 23.

There is no one in New Zealand receiving hospital-level care for Covid-19.

Yesterday, laboratories completed 2,575 tests. That brings the total number of tests completed to date to 424,719.

Managed isolation breaches

Referencing the recent absconders from managed isolation, Hipkins said that police had used CCTV footage, cell phone movements and bank transactions “in order to get as clear a picture as possible of the events”. However, he had asked officials to tighten up procedures around providing details to businesses that may have been involved, such as the Countdown that was visited by the man who left managed isolation in central Auckland earlier in the week.

This includes advice given to staff.

The Countdown in question, on Victoria Street West, mistakenly opened the day after the man visited, but closed again after three minutes when the error was realised.

In the case of the man who left the Distinction hotel in Hamilton (see 12.05pm update), Hipkins thanked Countdown and a liquor store owner for their “responsiveness and their responsible response” in helping to trace the man’s movements. CCTV had confirmed that no other customers were in the liquor store at the time.

A second Covid-19 test had been carried out on the man, and it had also returned a negative result.

Housing minister Megan Woods announced yesterday a “permanent police presence” is being introduced at managed isolation hotels as a result of the Auckland breach.

“The Auckland experience highlighted we needed to tighten our responses to these situations,” said Hipkins, “and I think the response in Hamilton shows that we’ve done that.”

In response to a question from a journalist, Hipkins acknowledged officials should have been more prompt in getting in touch with the Countdown visited by the man who absconded from the Stamford Plaza.

“What happened with Countdown wasn’t the level of response we needed to see. Processes have been tightened up as a result of that.”

Private information leaks

On Monday an inquiry was launched by Michael Heron QC into the source of emails containing private medical information about Covid-19 patients received by former National Party president Michelle Boag (in her role as CEO of the Auckland rescue helicopter trust), who later leaked them to National MP Hamish Walker. Both have since stepped down in some way from their respective roles.

Since then it has been revealed that the emails are shared daily with a number of health agencies and organisations around the country.

In response to a question about whether it was appropriate for the Ministry of Health to be sending such emails to a political PR consultant, Hipkins said that it was clear they weren’t being sent “to that person in that capacity but that is one of the things the inquiry is looking at”.

As an immediate measure Hipkins said he has asked the Ministry of Health and “all of the relevant agencies to look very closely at their distribution lists to consider if they need to make any changes immediately”.

“I think it’s important that the inquiry led by Michael Heron looks at who received the information, why they received the information, and whether that was appropriate.”

Addressing today’s revelation that National health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse had also received emails from Boag, Hipkins said he thought any MP receiving sensitive or confidential information had “a responsibility to see that it was appropriately handled”.

He added: “If you look at some of the public statements he has made during this episode, they don’t sound like the statements of someone who knew where the information was coming from.”

Watch the update live here:

12.05pm: Man escapes managed isolation in Hamilton

New Zealand’s team of five million seems to be dwindling, as yet another report of someone absconding from self-isolation emerges.

Air commodore Digby Webb confirmed the breach, saying the health risk has been assessed as low due to the man testing negative on his day three Covid-19 test.

It’s believed the man in his fifties was gone from the Distinction Hotel in Hamilton for half an hour and that he cut through ties on a 1.8 metre tall fence to allow him to escape. He is currently in police custody.

11.40am: Spokesperson says National leader knew about Boag leaks

Amid a day of turmoil for the National Party, a party spokesperson has revealed that Todd Muller knew earlier than previously revealed about Michelle Boag sending confidential data to health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse.

The spokesperson told the NZ Herald that Woodhouse had informed Muller of this on Tuesday evening.

However, the next day at a press conference, Muller was asked directly about whether he had checked with Woodhouse about whether he had also received such information – Muller said that he had not checked.

“It’s very clear from our perspective there’s a conversation that’s occurred between Michelle Boag and Hamish Walker. We are confident from what we can see that the issue here relates to Michelle Boag and Hamish Walker,” Muller said at the time.

He did not mention at any point that he was aware of Boag also sending information to Woodhouse

10:55am: Jian Yang retiring after 2020 election

Controversial National list MP Dr Jian Yang has announced that he will be retiring from New Zealand politics at the 2020 election.

In a rare public statement, Dr Yang said he has “been proud to be a part of what I think is a caucus that is truly representative of the ethnic diversity that is modern New Zealand, and to have played my part as a Chinese New Zealander in the governance of our amazing country”.

Yang has been the subject of heavy scrutiny since a Newsroom investigation revealed that he had studied and trained others at an elite Chinese spy school, before later living and working in Australia and New Zealand. He also became notorious for refusing to answer questions on the matter, with the issue coming to light again recently in a story run by 1 News show Q+A, in which reporter Whena Owen detailed a two-year campaign to try and interview him.

Questions were also raised last year when it emerged that he had arranged a diplomatic trip to China for then-leader Simon Bridges, as opposed to the standard practice of such visits being arranged by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade.

The statement did not directly refer to any of this controversy. However, he did make frequent references to being proud to be a Chinese New Zealander, and to fostering closer relationships between the two countries.

“It has been a great honour to represent the Chinese community as a National MP in Parliament. I am proud that I have been able to assist numerous Chinese constituents and enabled the Chinese community to better understand and participate in New Zealand’s open and democratic politics. And I will continue to support New Zealand’s hard-working Chinese community outside of caucus.

“As a Member of Parliament with Chinese heritage, I made my contribution to NZ-China relations. My trips to China with Prime Minister John Key, Ministers and colleagues are some highlights of my political career. I have witnessed the rapid growth of New Zealand’s trade with China and I am pleased to have played a role in it.”

Update: National leader Todd Muller has publicly thanked Yang for his “commitment to the party and to New Zealand over the past nine years”.

In a statement Muller described Yang as an MP that has travelled the country, supporting many different communities helping them with different issues. His dedication has helped the Chinese community in New Zealand better understand and participate in politics.

“Jian has served as chairperson of Parliament’s Education and Science Select Committee and is currently chairperson of the Governance and Administration Select Committee. He has served both committees with distinction.

He ended by wishing him well with future endeavours.

9.15am: Woodhouse received private emails; Boag stepping away from politics

National’s health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse has issued a statement saying that between June 21 and June 25 former party president Michelle Boag sent him “four unsolicited emails” containing patient details.

However, he said he “recognised that the information in those emails was private so I did not share it with anyone else and I subsequently deleted them.”

Woodhouse also confirmed that Boag was “not the source of any previous information released by me in relation to the Government’s Covid-19 response.”

That appears to be a reference to his previous assertion that a homeless man had got a fortnight of accommodation in a managed isolation facility, which subsequent enquiries from the ministry of health found no evidence for. He also told parliament in June that two women who were granted compassionate leave to drive from Auckland to Wellington, who later tested positive for Covid-19, gave a person who assisted them “a kiss and a cuddle”. His source, he said, was a friend of the women’s family.

But it also raises questions about statements made by Woodhouse when the Boag/Walker leak was first revealed, and before the source of the leak was public knowledge. At the time, Woodhouse said the leak was “yet another serious failing from an incompetent government”, even though at that stage he appears to have been aware that Boag was sending the information out to politicians.

Woodhouse says he has provided details of all of this to Michael Heron QC, who is leading the investigation into the handling of confidential patient data.

Meanwhile, Boag herself has issued a press statement saying that she is resigning from the National Party, and stepping away from politics altogether.

“For 47 years, I have devoted much of my professional and personal life to supporting the party that for me has always represented the ultimate kiwi values of hard work, reward for effort, self-reliance and compassion. Unfortunately this passion has put me on a self-destructive path.”

In that release, she said she had also provided details to Heron about her sharing of confidential information, and outlined why she had done so.

“My decisions to share this information were wrong, driven by my distorted view that providing that information would help the National Party to hold the government to account. In fact it was harmful, not helpful, and it is time that the National Party and I parted ways.”

8.20am: Clark to head Covid-19 global assessment team

Former prime minister Helen Clark is co-leading the panel tasked with assessing the global response to the Covid-19 pandemic. The WHO announced the Independent Panel for Pandemic Preparedness and Response this morning.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said of Clark and her counterpart, former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf: “I cannot imagine two more strong-minded, independent leaders to help guide us through this critical learning process to help us understand what happened – an honest assessment – and to help us understand also what we should do to prevent such a tragedy in the future.”

Clark was responsible for leading the United Nations Development Programme, and Sirleaf was a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize. The pair will appoint the other members of the panel.

The panel’s work will be discussed by the WHO executive board in January 2021.

8.00am: Helicopter trusts says information came from Ministry of Health

The Ministry of Health is keeping schtum on whether its the source of private medical data that found its ways to former chief executive of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust Michelle Boag and Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker, but two rescue helicopter trusts have confirmed they receive information regularly about Covid-19 patients from the ministry.

Boag said she was receiving the updates to a private email address, which she later forwarded to Walker.

Clinical Director of Air Ambulance Services, Dr Shay McGuinness told RNZ this morning he found it “impossible to fathom” that the Auckland rescue helicopter would need the details for people whose hotel was stationed seven minutes from Middlemore hospital.

“There’s been a failure from the Ministry of Health in releasing too much information to too many people. That means the risk of somebody doing the wrong thing, either deliberately or accidentally… just gets bigger and bigger.”

Another helicopter trust who didn’t want to be named, who confirmed they also receive the Ministry of Health lists of patients, said they thought the information was helpful.

