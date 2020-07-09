Live updates, July 9: Tiwai Point smelter to close; Covid escapee’s movements traced

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

8.25am: Tiwai Point aluminium smelter to close

Rio Tinto has announced it is planning to close Tiwai Point aluminium smelter in 2021 after a review found the business is “not economically viable”. The smelter is one of Southland’s largest employers, with around 1,000 jobs expected to be directly affected by the closure and a further 1,600 jobs indirectly connected to the smelter also under threat, the company said. At the time the strategic review was announced last October the government indicated they would not be providing any more relief for the smelter, NZ Herald reports.

8.00am: Covid escapee made 22-minute phone call

Officials are still working to piece together the movements of the 32-year-old man with Covid-19 who escaped a managed isolation hotel for 70 minutes on Tuesday evening, trawling through CCTV footage of the 36 minute window between him leaving Countdown and returning to the hotel.

“It seems that he accessed some free wifi and made a phone call for around 22 minutes outside a store where he was accessing the wifi,” Megan Woods, the minister in charge of isolation facilities, told RNZ Morning Report. “That accounts for quite a chunk of the time that he was unaccounted for, but the team is still continuing to look through the CCTV footage,” she said.

Woods said the government has been in discussions with police about what more can be done to stop people escaping from managed isolation hotels, and that assistant chief of defence Darryn Webb would have more to announce on the matter later today.

Woods told RNZ Checkpoint last night that “things have changed … in terms of non-compliance” in the last week or two. “In the beginning, we had a very compliant population who came in … we didn’t have people who were attempting to climb fences or slip through gaps when they saw an opportunity,” she said.

Housing people in facilities outside of cities would be ideal, Woods said, but they had to be close to medical personnel and testing facilities.

7.35am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

Changes are being made to the way managed isolation facilities are run, after it emerged that a resident went for a wander around Auckland – and then tested positive for Covid-19. Justin Giovannetti has an outline of where the 32 year old man went, and how he got out. Basically, he just wandered away while new fences were being installed around the facility, and went to a busy supermarket – the Countdown on Victoria St West. Some of the time he was out and about is still unaccounted for.

Naturally, he will now face charges, and will appear in court when recovered from the virus. It follows an earlier escape over the weekend in which a woman scaled a pair of fences – she too has also been charged. New health minister Chris Hipkins was furious about the second breach, saying “it is completely unacceptable that we have now had two people leave everyone else down by breaking the rules, leaving facilities and putting New Zealanders at risk. These are acts of selfishness that we intend to use the full weight of the law to stop.” It highlights the tricky legal position of managed isolation facilities, which to be clear are not prisons, nor are the people in them treated as such, because the vast majority have done nothing wrong. Regardless, security systems are being reviewed, reports the NZ Herald. As Radio NZ reports, minister Megan Woods is deeply concerned that the attitude of some in the facilities has become too relaxed, and some aren’t considering the fact that their actions could have wider consequences.

It all brings home how quickly the hard work of the whole country could be undone. The supermarket is closed for a deep clean, and all staff will be offered Covid tests. A Countdown spokesperson told Radio NZ that the affair had taken an emotional toll on staff, 18 of whom will now have to self-isolate for a fortnight. The risk is considered low – for example, that is what Newshub’s Patrick Gower was told when he was informed that as he used the same checkout terminal, he should also self-isolate. But low risk is not no risk.

And most of us have probably become deeply complacent on the basics to prevent the spread of viruses. That’s pretty understandable – unlike the rest of the world, we’ve basically been living normal life for weeks now. But use of the official Covid-19 contact tracing app has dropped off a cliff,reports the NZ Herald’s Amelia Wade. Just 0.2% of the population are regularly using it, which has sparked fears of difficulties in tracing if there’s another outbreak. Almost 600,000 people have downloaded the app at least, so that’s something. Keep washing those hands, just in case.

Hamish Walker’s political career appears to be over, after he announced that he would relinquish the National nomination for Southland. On the way out, he apologised to his party and electorate for attempting to leak confidential Covid-19 patient data, and probably saved the National board the hassle of formally firing him. As this timeline of events shows, it appears he basically wanted to get the information out there to back up a press release he sent out last week, which many people described as racist for the way it discussed returning New Zealanders. As for his electorate, this is an excellent piece by Stuff’s Michael Fallow which goes into how varied the communities are, and how tricky it can be to find a truly representative candidate.

And as for former president Michelle Boag, she has been stripped of all roles within the National Party. Boag also revealed how she came to be in possession of the data – the NZ Herald reports that it was sent to her by the health ministry, as many other bits of information had previously been, because of her role as acting CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. In her statement, she said she had been given access to data and updates that she no longer needed after community transmission had finished. Perhaps the ministry didn’t take her off the distribution list on the assumption that she was a trustworthy person – more fool them if that was the case. It’s another event in the long history of Boag making headlines, which Sam Brooks has collected in a remarkable retrospective.

