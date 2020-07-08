Live updates, July 8: National Party board to decide Walker’s fate today

For all The Spinoff’s latest coverage of Covid-19 see here. Read Siouxsie Wiles’s work here. New Zealand is currently in alert level one – read about what that means here. For official government advice, see here.

7.45am: National board to decide Walker’s fate today, Boag may have breached Privacy Act

The National Party board will meet today to decide what to do with Clutha-Southland MP Hamish Walker, who leader Todd Muller says “displayed an extraordinary lack of judgement” in leaking Covid-19 patient details to media. Speaking to both Newstalk ZB and RNZ this morning, Muller stopped short of saying he wanted Walker gone, but had written to the board last night “stepping out the concerns that I have in respect to his judgement”, he said.

Asked if Walker had lost his confidence, Muller responded “yes”. Asked whether he should go, Muller said, “Ultimately that’s a decision for the board.” He said he hadn’t asked Walker directly to consider standing down, but had “certainly requested that he reflect deeply on what sits in front of him and I was very clear about my disappointment”, and his advice to Walker was to “think deeply about what the honourable next step is”.

Muller said he found out about Walker’s actions on Monday lunchtime, and intended to make public the information at the time but, after receiving letters from a QC acting for Walker, was required to check his legal position.

“I am hugely angry,” said Muller. “It’s not the politics that reflects who I am as a person, and it doesn’t reflect the National Party.”

Meanwhile, privacy commissioner John Edwards told Morning Report that Walker, as an MP, was not covered by privacy legislation, but he believed Michelle Boag and the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust were. Asked if former National Party president Boag, who leaked the patient details to Walker, was in breach of the Privacy Act, “Without a very good health-related or business-related reason, I would say yes.”

Asked if he was surprised the helicopter trust had access to those details, Edwards said he was. “I’m very interested in understanding the breadth of distribution of that information,” said Edwards, who added there was already an inquiry under way. “We expect a very thoughtful process of deliberation about who really needs access to this information.”

Minister Megan Woods, meanwhile, who has oversight of the managed isolation and quarantine facilities, told Morning Report that “emergency services across the board were supplied with the names of anyone who was Covid positive” as standard operational procedure in case they needed to come into contact with any of those patients.

7.30am: Updates from today’s edition of The Bulletin

We now know exactly how the leak of private information of all active Covid-19 patients happened. National MP Hamish Walker, representative for Clutha-Southland, has admitted to being the person who tried to take that private information to media organisations – all of which made an ethical judgement not to publish it. A breaking news report on this all was filed last night by our political editor Justin Giovannetti.

Walker received the information from former National Party president Michelle Boag, who got it in her capacity as the (now resigned) CEO of the Auckland Rescue Helicopter Trust. Boag apologised to her former colleagues at ARHT, and said she “did not anticipate that Hamish would choose to send it on to some media outlets but I am grateful that the media involved have chosen not to publish the 18 names that were contained within it”. It isn’t exactly clear why she chose to share it with Walker, but BusinessDesk has a report including some of the pair’s links in the past.

And just to reiterate: An MP attempted to use the private information of very unwell people for political gain. Walker put out a statement and apology denying that he ever intended for the patient details to be made public, and did so to “expose the government’s shortcomings so they would be rectified”. Essentially, Walker claimed to be a whistleblower – but if that were the case, he could simply have blown the whistle, rather than attempt to create an embarrassing story for the government.

National MPs in recent days have been gleefully jumping on this story as a blunder to be exploited – for example health spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said “this is unconscionable and unacceptable that those suffering from the incredibly dangerous virus now have to suffer further with their private details being leaked”. As commentator Ben Thomas argued on The Spinoff this morning, it is unlikely that senior MPs had any idea it was about to blow up like this. Party leader Todd Muller issued a statement yesterday saying that it was an “error of judgement” from Walker, and that he had been stripped of his portfolios.

For what it’s worth, that is about the extent of the direct powers Muller holds as party leader. Speaking to the AM Show this morning, Muller said he found out on Monday at lunchtime, and said he made it clear to Walker that he expected the inquiry to be given that information. He delayed going public so that Walker could “connect with our chief press secretary and chief of staff”, before it became clear that an inquiry would happen, and all involved would need legal advice. He also said that he had written to the National Party board “outlining my concerns” – the subtext of that is that it is the board that has the power to deselect him. He also said that Boag’s actions are “appalling”, and that was “another question the board could reflect on”.

Privacy commissioner John Edwards put out a very simple statement in response. “Outrageous, unbelievable, indefensible,” he tweeted. But is it also potentially a criminal matter? Walker said he had received legal advice “that I have not committed any criminal offence”. Edwards made further comments to the NZ Herald, and while he couldn’t comment on that legal advice, it may be in breach of the Privacy Act. “There is a Queen’s Counsel appointed to investigate the whole circumstances of the matter and he will be able to consider some of those questions more, whether there are charges that can be pursued and I look forward to his report.”

And what about that investigation into how the confidential data came out in the first place? That will continue, health minister Chris Hipkins said last night. Radio NZ reports he described the situation as “disappointing”, and said it had the “whiff of dirty politics” about it. But apart from that, it was fairly straight down the line, saying “it’s important that Michael Heron [the QC running it] has the opportunity to complete that investigation”. Anyone with further information has been urged to come forward.

That news yesterday afternoon took a lot of focus off a major border decision from minister Megan Woods. Because the managed isolation facilities are basically full, New Zealanders won’t necessarily be able to book a flight back, under an agreement between the government and Air NZ to manage the flow of arrivals. We had a report on this in our live blog yesterday, and PM Ardern argued that it didn’t create any issues with the Bill of Rights, as people were still had a right of return – they just needed to wait. Todd Muller by contrast said it did breach their rights, reports One News, as “New Zealanders if they want to come home should be able to come home full stop.”

Meanwhile, there was an update on the issue around those in the country on temporary visas. The Indian Weekender reports that those in such a situation whose visas were due to expire this year will get an automatic further six month extension. Immigration minister Iain Lees-Galloway says it is a short term change “to support temporary migrants already onshore in New Zealand and their employers, while also ensuring New Zealanders needing work are prioritised”.

The Islamic Women’s Council has presented evidence that their warnings of growing danger were ignored for years before the March 15 attacks, reports Josie Adams for The Spinoff. In particular, the group noted that the government and public service had blithely brushed warnings aside – in some cases nobody bothered to take minutes at meetings between the group and government officials. They also spoke about how those at the top contributed to a climate of harassment and suspicion of Muslims, for example when former PM John Key made false and damaging claims about so-called ‘jihadi brides’ – a statement that he has never apologised for.

Another old rubbish dump has been exposed, with debris now seeping into a river, reports Radio NZ. Gisborne District Council staff have been out at Te Araroa, next to the Awatere River, in an area that has seen heavy rain over the past two weeks. It is still too early to say how much got into the river, but it is not expected to be as significant as the Fox River debacle last year.

A sad bit of news for our cousins in Australia: Melbourne is going back into a six-week lockdown, because of an alarming explosion of community transmission in the city. The Age has reported the views of experts, which are that infection rates were on track for 3,000 a day by the end of July if a lockdown wasn’t put in place. There are currently 772 active cases, and dozens of hospitalisations – the public is also being warned that new deaths are unfortunately inevitable.

A new report on Auckland’s port has recommended that it move south to Manukau, rather than north to Whangārei. Newsroom has covered the reaction to the report which is currently before cabinet, and Auckland mayor Phil Goff says some of his concerns about the move north have now been vindicated. On the other hand, others involved in the original Upper North Island Supply Chain report have absolutely gone in against this one, with chairman of that taskforce Wayne Brown providing some particularly spicy quotes.

Yesterday morning two leading Brexit campaigners claimed they’d be campaigning at the election on behalf of NZ First, with the aim of “mischief, mayhem and guerrilla warfare”. As this was quite an explosive claim, and had been reported by the political editor of the Telegraph (one of Britain’s papers of record) naturally our political editor Justin Giovannetti picked up on it. That drew the ire of Winston Peters, who issued a statement disavowing any and all prospect that his party had hired people from this group, or that any would be turning up in New Zealand to campaign – that statement can be read here.

A note on the title of Peters’ release: They’re not ‘Spin-off allegations’ as he puts it – they’re direct quotes from leading Brexiteer Arron Banks, a man with whom Peters has been “happily sharing thoughts and ideas on international matters” since 2016, according to a recent tweet. The inconsistency there was elaborated on in this follow-up story.

National MP Hamish Walker admitted he had leaked personal details of Covid-19 patients to the media, and party insider Michell Boag admitted she had been the source. Both apologised for their actions.

There were two new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation.

Air NZ has put a temporary hold on new international bookings to NZ, and will allow the government to manage in-flow to the country to ensure all arrivals can be placed in managed isolation facilities.

Health minister Chris Hipkins said he was unhappy with the amount of testing in the community, and was investigating why it had been allowed to fall to less than half the recommended daily levels.

Melbourne is to return to lockdown on Wednesday at midnight, and will remain there for six weeks.

People in New Zealand with work visas due to expire by the end of 2020 will have their visas extended by six months, the immigration minister announced.

The government launched a 10-year primary sector plan aimed at creating jobs and boosting exports earnings by $44bn, while also protecting the environment.

A decision on the Port of Auckland’s proposed move has been postponed until after the election, the government said.

The Islamic Women’s Council said it had “continually forewarned” the government about the risks the Muslim community faced prior to last year’s mosque shootings, but its warnings were repeatedly ignored.

