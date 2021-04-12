Live updates, April 12: Bloomfield to speak after new Covid-19 locations of interest revealed

Welcome to The Spinoff’s live updates for April 12, bringing you the latest news throughout the day. Get in touch at stewart@thespinoff.co.nz

12.45pm: Bloomfield to speak after new Covid-19 locations of interest revealed

Ashley Bloomfield is set to provide a Covid-19 update alongside MIQ head Jim Bliss.

It comes after three new locations of interest were announced today linked to a security guard who tested positive for Covid-19 before the weekend.

12.25pm: Three more Covid-19 locations of interest announced

Three new locations of interest linked to a Covid-positive hotel security guard have been revealed, with two dating back a fortnight.

The new locations are:

Local Barber Mt Roskill South, April 7;

Terminus Dairy, March 29; and

Funtech, March 29

Funtech is on Queen Street in Auckland’s CBD, making it the first location linked to these new cases to be outside the suburb of Mount Roskill.

We’re set to get an update on the latest Covid-19 cases at 1pm from Ashley Bloomfield and MIQ head Jim Bliss.

11.45am: More coup rumours swirl around Judith Collins

National’s leader Judith Collins has been forced to publicly denounce rumours that Christoper Luxon and Simon Bridges are vying for her job.

The rumours started last week via a NZ Herald premium column from Claire Trevett who said there had been talk of Bridges returning to the party’s top job with newbie Luxon as his deputy.

This morning, appearing on Newstalk ZB, Collins said the talk of an impending leadership challenge was nonsense.

“I’m not in trouble and I’m actually very focused on doing my job, and that’s why I’m not wasting any time on it,” she told Mike Hosking. “The media starts the week saying this is the convo, they end the week saying it’s probably not the convo.”

Over on The AM Show, Duncan Garner chimed in to say Collins was a “dead woman walking” – and suggested Luxon would take the leadership with Bridges as his number two.

“Is Bridges keen? You bet – he has little love for Collins, and as he walked from The AM Show studio recently he said to me: ‘I’ll give her as much support as she gave me as the leader’,” Garner wrote of Bridges.

11.00am: Broadcasting minister Kris Faafoi on The Fold

This week on The Fold, Duncan Greive talks to broadcasting and media minister Kris Faafoi about Māori and Pasefika representation in New Zealand media, the public interest journalism fund and the proposed RNZ/TVNZ merger. Faafoi also talks about media consumption and the rapid shift from linear television to on demand and international online offerings that are now taking over viewing habits.

9.20am: National calls for unvaccinated border workers to be removed

The opposition wants all border workers who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 to be removed from the front line.

It follows the news that the security guard who tested positive at an Auckland MIQ hotel over the weekend had not been given the jab. Jacinda Ardern this morning said just 79% of First Security guards had been vaccinated.

Chris Bishop, National’s Covid-19 response spokesperson, said things need to change. “We’re now at mid-April. People have had more than enough time and I think the rule should be if you’re on the front-line working at the border you should be vaccinated and if you don’t want to be vaccinated then you can’t work on the front line,” he told RNZ.

“It’s going to be done in two weeks, we’d prefer it was done now, but it’s good that we’re moving to that redeployment stage.”

Ashley Bloomfield said there is a “clear expectation” that those working at the border get vaccinated.

“This week the process starts to follow up with those who haven’t, very actively, and look at other options if they can’t or won’t be vaccinated,” he said.

8.00am: Four locations of interest after third MIQ worker tests positive for Covid-19

A third worker (Case C) at Auckland’s Grand Millennium managed isolation hotel has tested positive for Covid-19.

They are a close contact of the security guard (Case B) that tested positive before the weekend who is in turn genomically linked to a cleaner (Case A) who tested positive at the hotel more than two weeks ago.

The long gap between the individuals testing positive prompts the question: is there an intermediary case that we don’t know about yet? The Ministry of Health said an investigation is ongoing into how Case B contracted the virus as the genomic link does not mean they caught it directly from Case A.

In a statement, the ministry said that there was little risk to the public despite the third confirmed case. The new case “has been self-isolating at home since being identified as a close contact late last week,” said the ministry. “They returned an earlier negative test before returning a positive test [yesterday].”

It’s also been revealed today that just 79% of First Security staff – of which the MIQ guard was one – had been vaccinated against Covid-19. Prime minister Jacinda Ardern told TVNZ that was not good enough: “Everyone [working] in MIQ has to be vaccinated,” she said.

The next ministry update is expected at 1pm today.

Four locations of interest identified

The Ministry of Health has updated its contact tracing webpage showing four locations of interested linked to the new Covid-19 cases, visited multiple times. Those locations, all in the suburb of Mount Roskill, include a bakery and dairy.

The ministry’s advice to those who may have been at the locations is to monitor their symptoms for 14 days.

7.30am: Top stories from The Bulletin

The balance of power could be shifting in an important country in our neighbourhood, after a big election swing. The dominant Human Rights Protection Party may end up losing power in Samoa after decades in office, with the newly formed Faatuatua i Le Atua ua Tasi (FAST) taking a surprisingly large share of the vote. FAST was founded last year by MPs who split from HRPP, in large part over a controversial land ownership reform bill. RNZ Pacific reports unofficial results show the split between the two big parties is so close, it is likely to come down to a kingmaker independent MP. Tuala Iosefo Ponifasio, told the Samoa Observer that he wants to see change in the way politics is done, with less corruption and higher standards of conduct.

Right now, both FAST and the HRPP appear to have 25 out of 51 seats – to give a sense of the swing, that would mean a loss of 11 seats for the HRPP compared to the 2016 election. Final results are still pending, so that could change in two weeks when the official count is completed. And there has been controversy in the aftermath. RNZ Pacific reported late last night that PM Tuila’epa Sa’ilele Malielegaoi has accused FAST of “blatantly violating election laws”, while the Electoral Commission chief has been in the news staunchly defending the integrity of the counting process.

But it’s worth noting just how unlikely this (preliminary) result is. The power of the HRPP has led to Samoa being a de-facto one-party state for generations, and PM Malielegaoi has been in office since 1998. As this editorial in the Samoa Observer put it, the country has seen something of a political awakening.

On the ground these past few months, we have seen our fellow countrymen and women slowly come out of their political shells. A year ago you would be hard pressed to find a F.A.S.T. supporter in your daily travels. But this year? It has been a game changer.

The campaign was marked by some astonishing allegations made against the opposition. Members of FAST were accused of “treason” by the PM, over speeches and campaign activities. Samoa Global News reports there were warnings put out to supporters of competing parties to “stay clear” of voting booths, to allow voters peace and quiet to cast their ballot without intimidation. In the end, it appears the election was carried out perfectly peacefully.

Meanwhile, the Samoa Observer reports that a quota system for women MPs will not need to be activated, after a sufficient number of women won seats outright. And for the first time ever, Samoa might end up with a female PM. Fiame Naomi Mata’afa is the leader of FAST, and is herself a former deputy PM – if her party is confirmed as having a majority in parliament she’ll take the top job. If you want to get a sense of who this politician is, she’ll be interviewed on TV One’s Breakfast show at 7.40am today.

