Election Live, October 12: No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ’s first full week of level one

1.40pm: Charge dropped against convicted white supremacist

A convicted white supremacist has gone on an expletive-laden rant at the media outside court, after having a charge against him dropped at a hearing.

Philip Arps was arrested during the trial of the Christchurch terrorist’s sentencing in August, for allegedly breaching his parole conditions and walking near the Linwood Mosque.

He was on parole after being jailed for 21 months last year for sharing the video of the terror attack online.

Today, as he entered the courtroom in Christchurch, Arps made anti-Semitic comments towards journalists and directed abuse at the Department of Corrections’ lawyer, according to RNZ reporting.

After having the charge dismissed, Arps reportedly continued to make abusive comments outside the courtroom, including making anti-semitic remarks about Jacinda Ardern and John Key.

1.00pm: No new cases of Covid-19

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, the Ministry of Health has announced. Today marks the start of the first full week of alert level one for the whole country since the return of Covid-19.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,515 and with no additional recovered cases, the total number of active cases remains at 45 – all imported cases. No one is in hospital with Covid-19 either.

Yesterday, 2,026 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 1,002,790.

12.55pm: Ardern briefly rejoins Twitter

While we wait for the latest Covid-19 update – Jacinda Ardern has sent just her second tweet of 2020, in response to political reporter Jason Walls asking whether the Labour leader would rejoin the social media site before Election 2020.

Unsurprisingly, Ardern’s brief message was a call to arms for Labour supporters.

By contrast, National’s Judith Collins is an avid tweeter, and even Winston Peters has been somewhat active online over the past few months (perhaps thanks to a pair of certain “bad boys”).

12.50pm: Ministry to provide latest Covid update

Today marks the start of Auckland’s first full week at alert level one, after the shift down last Wednesday night.

As usual, the Ministry of Health will be sending out a handy Covid-19 press release around 1pm. I’ll have all the latest information for you here as soon as it arrives in my inbox.

12.40pm: National promises PhD scholarship scheme

National’s leader Judith Collins has pledged to add expertise to the country’s technology sector through a PhD scholarship scheme worth up to $10 million.

The scheme would target 200 top PhD candidates from major universities around the world studying STEM subjects, and offer them up to $50,000 to spend six months or more conducting research at a New Zealand university.

“As part of this programme we are encouraging global talent to engage and connect with our business community. We hope to establish strong cultural and professional ties with the world’s best and brightest,” Judith Collins said in a statement.

Collins said the policy formed part of National’s “ambitious goal” to double our country’s tech sector by 2030.

11.10am: Too early to rule out wealth tax – James Shaw

The Green Party’s hitting back at claims by Labour that a wealth tax is off the table, if the two parties form a coalition after this weekend’s election.

Jacinda Ardern today repeatedly ruled out enforcing the Greens’ policy, saying the biggest party in government should control tax policy.

But Green Party co-leader James Shaw said he’d expect to have negotiations with Labour if they form a government.

“I don’t know how those negotiations are going to go of course, that depends on the election on Saturday … you’ve got to give voters a chance to have their say,” he told RNZ this morning.

“I don’t think that it is credible not to have a conversation both about the fairness within the tax system, and the amount of revenue that government needs to raise in order to be able to get ourselves through this crisis and then to be able to pay back the debt that’s associated with that.”

9.30am: Down the Billy TK rabbit hole

A fascinating documentary’s been released this morning by Stuff Circuit that I thought I’d draw your attention to.

“False Profit” (spelling intentional) investigates the world of Billy Te Kahika Jr, co-leader of Advance NZ and leader of the Public Party. He’s been accused repeatedly of being a conspiracy theorist, a charge he denies despite hosting anti-lockdown protests which went against the government’s strict Covid-19 orders.

You can watch the full documentary and read more about Billy TK here.

7.45am: Ardern emphatically rejects Greens’ wealth tax

Jacinda Ardern is being questioned on a wide range of topics by everyone’s favourite interviewer Mike Hosking this morning, as part of Newstalk ZB’s “leaders breakfasts”. I’ll keep an eye out for any other big stories breaking this morning, but for the most part I’ll be tuning in to ZB until 9am (or until the St Pierres jingle ruins me).

Wealth tax ruled out once again

Asked about the Green Party’s wealth tax policy, Ardern repeatedly ruled out implementing this if re-elected.

“We have ruled it out. And I’ve done it multiple times,” she told Hosking.

The biggest party in government should be the one setting the tax agenda, not the coalition partners, Ardern said, acknowledging that National has also ruled out bringing in Act’s tax policies if they form a government together.

Beyond the announced tax policies – a higher top tax rate and a digital services tax – no new taxes would be brought in under her government, Ardern confirmed.

MMP to blame for Ihumātao impasse

Ardern diplomatically placed blame for the lack of movement on Ihumātao at the feet of the MMP political system, rather than just her coalition partner Winston Peters.

However, she acknowledged New Zealand First had stopped some progress being made. No secret deal had been made, she said. “We have to find a way through.”

No regrets on KiwiBuild

The Labour Party leader has said she has no regrets about starting the KiwiBuild scheme, despite it never even coming close to its lofty aspirations.

Ardern has said the main reason the scheme failed was simply scale – the target was too high. However, Ardern said there were now more first-time buyers in the market. “It has created an extra trigger for affordable housing,” she said.

No lack of talent around the cabinet table

Jacinda Ardern has defended her cabinet team, after criticism from host Mike Hosking about a lack of talent in the Labour Party.

Hosking said the only three competent ministers were Megan Woods, Chris Hipkins and Grant Robertson. However, Ardern said Kelvin Davis has done great work in the Corrections portfolio and Andrew Little has performed well in Justice. Kris Faafoi, Nanaia Mahuta and Damien O’Connor were also singled out by Ardern.

Ardern wouldn’t rule out keeping on Chris Hipkins as both minister of education and health after the election, saying he was given the dual portfolio during the Covid-19 crisis because he is a solid performer.

