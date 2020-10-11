Election Live, October 11: Busy day for leaders on final Sunday of campaign

Welcome to The Spinoff’s Election Live for October 11, bringing you the latest on election 2020 and other NZ news. The essential campaign dates are here. For all you need to know about the cannabis referendum click here. For the assisted dying referendum click here. Explore the parties’ pledges at Policy. I’m on catherine@thespinoff.co.nz

8.45am: Today on the campaign

Judith Collins is in Takapuna this morning, and later watching the Bledisloe Cup match with supporters in Karaka.

Jacinda Ardern is appearing at a Labour rally at the Michael Fowler Centre, Wellington at 12.30pm.

Marama Davidson and James Shaw are appearing on TVNZ’s Q&A at 9am. Later Davidson appears in the Marae leaders’ discussion (10.30am) and Shaw is in Raglan to make an announcement on the Green Party’s arts and culture policy.

Winston Peters is in Palmerston North, where he’ll be making a policy announcement at 3pm. He is also appearing on The Hui with Mihi Forbes at 9.30am.

8am: Yesterday’s headlines

Four new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation were announced. New Zealand has had no active cases in the community since October 7.

It was a busy day of campaigning for party leaders in Auckland with exactly one week left to go before the election.

The Green Party promised to offer free counselling services to all those under 25 and create New Zealand’s first Minister of Mental Health if elected to government.

The Labour Party promised an additional $60 million to boost broadband infrastructure in the regions and rural areas.

The second US presidential debate has been cancelled following Donald Trump’s refusal to take part in a virtual event. Trump also announced his first in-person events since his Covid-19 diagnosis.